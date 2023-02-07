PODCAST: Ejiro Evero is a 'Home Run Hire', Super Bowl Picks, Best Halftime Show + More
Episode 127 has been released.
Hosted by Tobacco Road Sports Radio's Desmond Johnson, Sports Illustrated's Schuyler Callihan and the Panthers all-time leading rusher, Jonathan Stewart.
This week on Bleav in Carolina Panthers
- Super Bowl 57 preview....Chiefs vs Eagles. What is the key to victory for each team?
- Greatest Halftime Show in Super Bowl history?
- A look at newly hired Panthers Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero
- Is Steph Curry a top-3 all time influential basketball player?
