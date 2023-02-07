ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windber, PA

fox8tv.com

2 Wanted in Moxham Shooting

We’ve learned 2 people are wanted in connection to last month’s deadly shooting in broad daylight in front of a Church and School in the Moxham section of Johnstown. One of those wanted is the victim’s significant other. Criminal complaints filed this week in the case show...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Suspect ID’d, charged in deadly Moxham shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh teenager has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing charges stemming from a shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city on Jan. 23. Shortly after 2 p.m., 41-year-old Marvin Price was found […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Man wanted after assaulting Seven Eleven cashier in Somerset

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police said they are looking for the described man responsible for assaulting a Seven Eleven employee over a pack of cigars. On Feb. 2 around 4:35 a.m., an unknown man got into an argument with a sales clerk at the Seven Eleven at the South Somerset Plaza in Somerset […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown woman sentenced in 2022 deadly shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman was sentenced after pleading guilty in a deadly shooting at 3 Reds Tavern. Arlaya Morris was sentenced for the 2022 shooting death of Elliot West. She entered a plea to third-degree murder on Jan. 17. Morris was sentenced to 10 to 30 years in state prison, according to […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Housekeeper cleaned out Altoona woman’s bank account, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A housekeeper is accused of cleaning more than houses after $16,000 was cleaned out of a bank account where a woman got her social security checks deposited, Altoona police report. Court documents show that Jennifer Potts, 52, of Altoona, is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation into the missing finances […]
ALTOONA, PA
Tribune-Review

Sheriff's deputies: Fugitive found hiding in Hempfield hotel room

Three people are facing drug and conspiracy charges after authorities said they found a fugitive hiding in a Hempfield hotel room last week. Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies were searching for Kelly W. Preacher Jr., 29, of Derry Township, on Jan. 31 when they were led to the hotel room and reported finding heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, according to court papers.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Man killed in Fayette County shooting

A man was fatally shot Wednesday near Point Marion in southern Fayette County, the coroner and Fayette County 911 said. Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said a deputy coroner and the state police were at the scene of the shooting in Springhill Township. The man was reported shot at...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Robbery

State Police are looking for this suspect accused of robbing the Fuel On convenience store in Chesterfield Borough, Clearfield County. Troopers say it happened just after 7 Am. The suspect came in and grabbed several items then left in this older model of a Silver Dodge Dakota. Anyone with information...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Cumberland man arrested in South End assault complaint

Feb. 6—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly choked a woman and slammed her against a wall at a Third Street residence, according to Cumberland Police. Francis Damien Nizer, 44, was charged with first- and second-degree assault before he was ordered confined without bail...
CUMBERLAND, MD

