A Jeannette woman accused of robbery, theft and assault after she attempted to take back her own dog was found not guilty of most charges against her. Cynthia Finch, a 30-year-old mother and college student, described herself as the “victim” of the situation, in which her dog watcher apparently took her red nose pit bull and gave him to someone else.

JEANNETTE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO