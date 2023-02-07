Read full article on original website
Man accused of killing McKeesport police officer released from hospital, taken to jail
The man accused of shooting and killing a McKeesport police officer and wounding another has been released from the hospital.
WJAC TV
Police ID suspect of deadly Moxham shooting; 'wife' charged for taking phone from scene
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown police have filed charges against the individual suspected of shooting and killing another man in the Moxham-section of the city last month. Authorities have identified the shooter as 18-year-old Michael Cogdell, of Pittsburgh. On January 23rd, police were called to the 600 block of...
fox8tv.com
2 Wanted in Moxham Shooting
We’ve learned 2 people are wanted in connection to last month’s deadly shooting in broad daylight in front of a Church and School in the Moxham section of Johnstown. One of those wanted is the victim’s significant other. Criminal complaints filed this week in the case show...
Suspect ID’d, charged in deadly Moxham shooting
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh teenager has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing charges stemming from a shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city on Jan. 23. Shortly after 2 p.m., 41-year-old Marvin Price was found […]
Man wanted after assaulting Seven Eleven cashier in Somerset
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police said they are looking for the described man responsible for assaulting a Seven Eleven employee over a pack of cigars. On Feb. 2 around 4:35 a.m., an unknown man got into an argument with a sales clerk at the Seven Eleven at the South Somerset Plaza in Somerset […]
Johnstown woman sentenced in 2022 deadly shooting
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman was sentenced after pleading guilty in a deadly shooting at 3 Reds Tavern. Arlaya Morris was sentenced for the 2022 shooting death of Elliot West. She entered a plea to third-degree murder on Jan. 17. Morris was sentenced to 10 to 30 years in state prison, according to […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Suspect in McKeesport police shooting threatened to go on 'killing spree' weeks earlier, officials say
The warning was dire: a McKeesport man named Johnathan Morris was threatening to go on a “killing spree.”. It was Jan. 13 — three weeks before investigators say Morris, an ex-Marine and son of a former McKeesport police officer, abruptly opened fire on two of his mother’s former colleagues, killing one.
Delmont police, Westmoreland detectives investigating child's death
Delmont police and Westmoreland County detectives are investigating the death of a child. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said in a statement that her office is aware of the death and that no further information was available. The child died Tuesday evening. Their identity was not released. No...
WJAC TV
Johnstown grandmother charged after baby fatally overdoses on methadone, police say
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown woman is facing charges related to the death of her three-month-old grandson who they say died from a methadone overdose. According to Johnstown Police, 40-year-old Peggy Lightcap faces charges related to endangering the welfare of children. Investigators say they were called...
Jeannette woman accused of trying to steal her own dog found not guilty of most charges
A Jeannette woman accused of robbery, theft and assault after she attempted to take back her own dog was found not guilty of most charges against her. Cynthia Finch, a 30-year-old mother and college student, described herself as the “victim” of the situation, in which her dog watcher apparently took her red nose pit bull and gave him to someone else.
Pa. man charged with homicide in killing of police officer
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man is facing homicide and other charges in the shooting and killing of one police officer, and the wounding of a second officer after they responded to a domestic disturbance call in western Pennsylvania. Johnathan Jermia Morris — 31, of McKeesport — is charged in...
McKeesport man charged with killing police officer, injuring another
A McKeesport man has been charged with a killing a police officer and injuring another on Monday. Police initially responded following a call for a man with PTSD in crisis and acting aggressively.
YAHOO!
Fayette County man charged after high-speed chase from Scottdale
Feb. 8—A Fayette County man who was issued a citation Tuesday during a traffic stop in Scottdale is facing a felony charge after police said he led them on a chase to his home just over the county line. After Matthew N. Black, 22, of Upper Tyrone, was cleared...
Housekeeper cleaned out Altoona woman’s bank account, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A housekeeper is accused of cleaning more than houses after $16,000 was cleaned out of a bank account where a woman got her social security checks deposited, Altoona police report. Court documents show that Jennifer Potts, 52, of Altoona, is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation into the missing finances […]
Sheriff's deputies: Fugitive found hiding in Hempfield hotel room
Three people are facing drug and conspiracy charges after authorities said they found a fugitive hiding in a Hempfield hotel room last week. Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies were searching for Kelly W. Preacher Jr., 29, of Derry Township, on Jan. 31 when they were led to the hotel room and reported finding heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine, according to court papers.
Man killed in Fayette County shooting
A man was fatally shot Wednesday near Point Marion in southern Fayette County, the coroner and Fayette County 911 said. Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said a deputy coroner and the state police were at the scene of the shooting in Springhill Township. The man was reported shot at...
Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
fox8tv.com
Clearfield County Robbery
State Police are looking for this suspect accused of robbing the Fuel On convenience store in Chesterfield Borough, Clearfield County. Troopers say it happened just after 7 Am. The suspect came in and grabbed several items then left in this older model of a Silver Dodge Dakota. Anyone with information...
YAHOO!
Cumberland man arrested in South End assault complaint
Feb. 6—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly choked a woman and slammed her against a wall at a Third Street residence, according to Cumberland Police. Francis Damien Nizer, 44, was charged with first- and second-degree assault before he was ordered confined without bail...
WJAC TV
New charges filed against Johnstown man involved in kidnapping, killing of Indiana Co. man
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — According to online court records, new charges have been filed against a Johnstown-area man who authorities say is one of the eight individuals involved in the kidnapping and killing of Indiana County man last fall. Johnstown police filed charges of simple assault and harassment against...
