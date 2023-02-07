Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Fit to show
Larry G. Miller, who donated this photo to the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum, was a freshman here in 1964, getting his ram lamb ready for competition at the Little International when SDSU President Hilton Briggs stopped by. “What a great opportunity for a photo shoot, and I was happy to oblige,” he said.
kfgo.com
Concordia grad. named CEO of South Dakota health group
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KFGO KWAT) – The long search for a new president and CEO of Watertown-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System has finally come to an end. Prairie Lakes has announced John Allen will assume those duties on February 27. Allen comes to Prairie Lakes with 30 years of experience...
agupdate.com
Honoree finds ‘home’ in Watertown Winter Farm Show
John K. Weismantel has been a behind-the-scenes fixture at the Watertown Winter Farm Show since 1983. This year, he will be honored during the 78th annual show, which takes place Feb. 8-11 at the Codington County Extension Complex in Watertown, South Dakota. The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce ag committee,...
KELOLAND TV
Slick roads in Black Hills; Balloon fallout; SD tax relief
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories on First@4 for Monday, February 6. Streets and roads in western South Dakota are covered in ice, slush and snow. Winter weather moved through the area starting Monday morning. According to South Dakota 511, the roads around...
KELOLAND TV
Understanding Batten Disease after rare & fatal diagnosis of Brookings toddler
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We recently brought you a story on a 2-year-old Brookings girl battling a rare and fatal genetic disease. Sloan Murfield was diagnosed with Batten Disease on January 20. According to Sanford Research, there are up to 15 different types of Batten. And in Sloan’s case, she has the most severe strain.
mykxlg.com
Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500
Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
dakotanewsnow.com
Enrollment numbers cause Watertown to consider closing an elementary school
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Watertown School District is considering closing one of its five elementary schools, but which elementary school that is has not been announced. Superintendent Jeff Danielsen said the consideration came after a facility study that showed each elementary school was at two-thirds capacity. ”Seven...
101.9 KELO-FM
Miss South Dakota USA facing petty theft charges in Brookings County
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, has been suspended from her role as she faces petty theft charges in Brookings County. Denise Wallace, Executive Co-Director of Miss South Dakota USA state pageant issued a release saying, “We are aware of Shania’s recent arrest for first-degree petty theft. We moved to suspend Shania from her role as Miss South Dakota USA pending her first court appearance later this month. Following her initial court appearance, we will be determining a course of action regarding Shania and her role with the state pageant.” Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for February 13th.
mykxlg.com
Watertown School's Potential Elementary School Absorption Meeting #2
It was night two of Watertown School District's (WSD) "Community Listening Sessions" regarding the potential consolidation of elementary school students and "closing" one of the schools for regular operation. The WSD has seen a steady decline in enrollment since 2015, and a projected trend continues. At that time, the schools...
mitchellnow.com
Miss South Dakota suspended while facing theft charge
Miss South Dakota has been suspended from her role while she is facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County. Shania Ann Knutson of Brookings committed theft from Walmart on 12 different occasions between October and December. She was allegedly skip scanning and ticket switching. She is accused of stealing around 550 dollars worth of merchandise. Knutson was crowned Miss South Dakota USA last year. She was also Miss South Dakota Teen USA. Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for next week.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota residents feel impact from earthquake in Turkey
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While Turkey and Syria may seem far away to many, the impact from the large earthquake can be felt across the globe. Whether it’s U.S military troops stationed in the area or residents in South Dakota, patiently waiting to hear from family that live in the region. The impact of the deadly earthquake in Turkey can be felt by many.
KELOLAND TV
SDSU player starts GoFundMe for brother hurt in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brian Williams is a senior at South Dakota State University and a defensive tackle for the SDSU Jackrabbits football team. As of yesterday, he is also the organizer of a fundraiser to help his brother. Williams’ brother, Chris Ritter, was in a motor vehicle...
mykxlg.com
SD Assoc. of Towns and Townships Seeing Progress on Bills
KXLG News' weekly visit with Dustin Leiseth, President of South Dakota Towns and Townships, gives a perspective on the rural communities potentially affected by the legislative session and what bills their organization is following. Leiseth updates on Senate Bill 73 dealing with extending fuel excise tax exemption…. Tuesday, it's set...
KELOLAND TV
More than $30,000 damage in chicken coop fire
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Several crews responded to a chicken coop fire Friday evening. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office said upon arrival, crews could see the flames from the structure, which had been moved away from a nearby barn by the owner. The chicken coop was a complete...
mykxlg.com
Watertown Council Side with Residents in Developer Rezone Request
After a lengthy discussion, statements from proponents and opponents, and mapping inquiries, the Watertown City Council sided with the residents of the “East Woods Addition” in the vicinity of 14th Avenue northeast, Cherry Drive, and 27th Street southeast. Dustin Kopman, with Archer Land Company, discussed some proposed changes...
mykxlg.com
Complete Loss in Brookings Structure Fire
Early this morning, around 1:51 am, a fire broke out in a structure that held two lawnmowers, resulting in a complete loss. There was an estimated $11,500 in damage, and the power company reported $2,500 in damage to a power pole and electrical box. Brookings County Sheriff, Brookings Fire Department,...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities investigating burglary in Elkton
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary. A business in Elkton reported they had been broken into sometime between Feb. 4 and Feb. 5. Police report an unknown number of suspects kicked an exterior door to enter as well as cutting off...
