WJAC TV
DA: COVID outbreak prompts delay of pre-trial hearing in Altoona double homicide case
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Blair County District Attorney's office confirmed that a recent COVID outbreak at the county jail has resulted in pre-trial motions being delayed in a double homicide case from 2020. Officials say Onya Lewis and Isiah Payne were scheduled to have a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh teenager charged in Johnstown homicide
JOHNSTOWN — Johnstown police have filed charges against a Pittsburgh teenager in connection with the Jan. 23 murder on Park Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing a criminal homicide charge and two felony counts of aggravated assault, according to court records. Authorities successfully...
Fraternity members allegedly assault person in State College home
State College, Pa. — After allegedly forcing their way into a home, two fraternity members in State College allegedly assaulted another man The men entered a home in the 300 block of E. Fairmount Avenue on Oct. 22 just before 9 p.m. looking for a misplaced wallet, police said. After forcing their way in through a locked sliding glass door, Tyquann Crawford, 20, of Ashbury Park, N.J. and Michael Carl Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills, both members of the Alpha Tau Omega, confronted partygoers inside...
WJAC TV
DA: Woman sentenced to decades in prison for fatal Hornerstown shooting
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office confirmed that the woman who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man last spring has been sentenced to decades behind bars. Officials say Arlaya Morris was sentenced Wednesday to serve 10 to 30 years in prison...
fox8tv.com
Altoona Woman Charged in Theft
An Altoona woman is facing numerous charges, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Senior Citizen who had hired her to clean her house. Police say 52-year-old Jennifer Potts was hired by the Victim last January to clean the her apartment. Investigators say sometime in February the victim asked her to go pick up a few items from the store and gave Potts her bank card.
explorejeffersonpa.com
DuBois Man Accused of Signing Documents Under False Name During DUI Arrest
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police filed a laundry list of charges against a DuBois man accused of signing documents with a false name after he was arrested for DUI and related charges. Court documents indicate that PSP Punxsutawney filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Tony Jay Giovannelli, of DuBois,...
Man wanted after assaulting Seven Eleven cashier in Somerset
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police said they are looking for the described man responsible for assaulting a Seven Eleven employee over a pack of cigars. On Feb. 2 around 4:35 a.m., an unknown man got into an argument with a sales clerk at the Seven Eleven at the South Somerset Plaza in Somerset […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Suspect in McKeesport police shooting threatened to go on 'killing spree' weeks earlier, officials say
The warning was dire: a McKeesport man named Johnathan Morris was threatening to go on a “killing spree.”. It was Jan. 13 — three weeks before investigators say Morris, an ex-Marine and son of a former McKeesport police officer, abruptly opened fire on two of his mother’s former colleagues, killing one.
WJAC TV
New charges filed against Johnstown man involved in kidnapping, killing of Indiana Co. man
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — According to online court records, new charges have been filed against a Johnstown-area man who authorities say is one of the eight individuals involved in the kidnapping and killing of Indiana County man last fall. Johnstown police filed charges of simple assault and harassment against...
Woman hit with insurance fraud following Altoona crash, AG says
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Hollidaysburg woman is accused of insurance fraud after the Office of the Attorney General said she added a vehicle to her policy after a crash and tried to make a claim. The investigation into Anastasia Morris, 42, of Hollidaysburg, began after Altoona police were called to a crash between a Jeep […]
fox8tv.com
Juvenile Facing Charges in Westmont Hilltop Threat
Authorities say a juvenile was taken into custody early Monday morning and is facing multiple felony charges. Neugebauer confirmed the arrest was connected to an incident early Monday morning at the Westmont Hilltop Elementary School. Neugebauer would not confirm specific details about the arrest, citing juvenile privacy laws, but we observed a window was broken and boarded up with glass pieces still laying on a sidewalk leading up to a door late this morning.
Man killed in Fayette County shooting
A man was fatally shot Wednesday near Point Marion in southern Fayette County, the coroner and Fayette County 911 said. Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said a deputy coroner and the state police were at the scene of the shooting in Springhill Township. The man was reported shot at...
WJAC TV
Johnstown grandmother charged after baby fatally overdoses on methadone, police say
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown woman is facing charges related to the death of her three-month-old grandson who they say died from a methadone overdose. According to Johnstown Police, 40-year-old Peggy Lightcap faces charges related to endangering the welfare of children. Investigators say they were called...
WJAC TV
Police ID suspect of deadly Moxham shooting; 'wife' charged for taking phone from scene
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown police have filed charges against the individual suspected of shooting and killing another man in the Moxham-section of the city last month. Authorities have identified the shooter as 18-year-old Michael Cogdell, of Pittsburgh. On January 23rd, police were called to the 600 block of...
Man charged with homicide in slaying of McKeesport police officer
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — A man is facing homicide and other charges in the shooting and killing of one police officer, and the wounding of a second officer after they responded to a domestic disturbance call in western Pennsylvania. Johnathan Jermia Morris — 31, of McKeesport — is charged in Allegheny County with criminal homicide, […]
Greater Johnstown School District among those funded unfairly
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After a months-long trial, a ruling has come down from a commonwealth court that could change the way your child’s public school is funded. The nearly 800 page ruling comes after a months-long trial that resulted in the court finding Pennsylvania children have a constitutional right to a public education. […]
Suspect ID’d, charged in deadly Moxham shooting
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh teenager has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing charges stemming from a shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city on Jan. 23. Shortly after 2 p.m., 41-year-old Marvin Price was found […]
Delmont police, Westmoreland detectives investigating child's death
Delmont police and Westmoreland County detectives are investigating the death of a child. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said in a statement that her office is aware of the death and that no further information was available. The child died Tuesday evening. Their identity was not released. No...
fox8tv.com
2 Wanted in Moxham Shooting
We’ve learned 2 people are wanted in connection to last month’s deadly shooting in broad daylight in front of a Church and School in the Moxham section of Johnstown. One of those wanted is the victim’s significant other. Criminal complaints filed this week in the case show...
Man accused of killing McKeesport police officer released from hospital, taken to jail
The man accused of shooting and killing a McKeesport police officer and wounding another has been released from the hospital.
