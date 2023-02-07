Read full article on original website
Related
Weekend cool front is dragging its way to South Florida... so when will the cold air arrive?
As if right on cue for 2023, another cool front arrives in South Florida for the weekend, as has been the case for much of January and February. This one originally was expected to reach South Florida on Friday and clear out the muggy, cloudy skies for a beautiful Saturday and Sunday. ...
Local Wildlife Conservation takes root with the help of Muscovy ducks for one Florida resident.
The confessions of an enthusiastic animal lover. Cornelia introduced herself out of the blue in 2017. Never having met a friend-seeking Muscovy duck, I was eager to comply with her every whim. Google told me grapes were a good choice for ducks. I cut them in half for her enjoyment and sat on the edge of our deck to hand-feed this magic apparition with webbed feet. I am an artist of paint and words by trade and passion. I feel too much, think too much, and fight depression because of it. I also take all ideas that inspire to 11 on a dial of 10.
8 Pretty Places in Florida You May Not Know About, But May Want to Visit, According to a Travel Website
Many places in Florida are well-known and heavily traveled. Examples are Walt Disney World, Clearwater Beach, Kennedy Space Center, South Beach, and Key West, to name just a few.
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overhead
A Florida witness at Riverview reported watching a group of white lights that would appear and disappear in the same spot at 2 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
John Grant Opinion: Future Florida Hospital Will Be a Global Beacon of Hope for Cancer Patients
According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, 10 million people died from cancer across the world. If you talk to most people, they will tell you they’ve been touched by cancer in some way. I sure have. The state of Florida has...
wlrn.org
Florida still leads in global shark attack tally
Florida remains a world leader in shark bites, even as the number of bites globally declines, according to a new report by the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File. Seventeen shark bites were reported last year in Florida. Volusia County led the way with seven, and Monroe County...
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia Residents
When it comes to living in the south, you don't have to travel far for an awesome time. In many cases, you don't even have to leave the state at all if you don't want to. That's especially true for Floridians. Blessed with their nearly year-round warm weather and sunshine, clear spring coves, crystalline beach fronts, theme parks, endless entertainment options...and a more-than-ample amount of eateries, bars, and accommodations, there's no shortage of opportunities waiting to turn their home-state into a little local weekend getaway.
babcockranchtelegraph.com
A good day on the range with Babcock Ranch cowboy Elton Langford
When driving on State Road 31/Babcock Ranch Road or along Bayshore Drive, you can see glimpses of old Florida, such as large pastures with grazing cows. Before tourism took hold in this region, the land was used for agriculture and timber. Most people typically think of the Western states as...
wlrn.org
Miami International Airport marked the busiest airport in Florida in 2022
Miami International Airport marked a record-breaking 50.6 million passengers in 2022, the busiest year on record, according to county officials. MIA barely squeaked by Orlando International Airport’s 50.1 million passengers in 2022, making it the busiest airport in Florida for the first time in six years. The airport’s performance...
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Florida Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
You might not think Florida is a premier hiking state, but we’re here to prove otherwise. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park is a natural wonderland filled with things to do and see and one of the best places to get outdoors and hike. The La Chua Trail is an out-and-back hiking trail that offers some of the best views in the park. All you need to do is hike to one of the best observation decks in Florida and enjoy!
Marconews.com
Everglades progress report: Scientists point to need for water storage, climate planning
One of the largest environmental restoration project in the history of the planet just got a report card. All in all, things are on track. No failing grades, but no raves either. There are plenty "needs to try harder" comments as well. As fishing guide-turned-nonprofit advocate Daniel Andrews of Captains for Clean Water puts it: "It’s working but we have a long road ahead."
Florida Spot Has One Of The Best Winter Hikes In America
Cheapism has the scoop on the best hiking trails during colder months.
These Are America's Top 10 Deadliest Beaches & Almost All Of Them Are In Florida
America's deadliest beaches were ranked, and while Florida beaches are a popular vacation destination attracting tourists galore, much of the state's coastline made the list. Travel Lens, an online travel publication, even categorized seven, out of the ten locations, shores in the Sunshine State as "deadly." In fact, each of the listed entries is on the east coast of the U.S.
Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State Fair
The Florida State Fair is an annual event that takes place each year at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Hillsborough County. The fair features hundreds of vendors, unique shows, agricultural competitions, dozens of delectable bites, thrilling rides, great people, and hours of amazing fun. The fair runs for twelve days in February, and planning your visit can be daunting. There is so much to do and see. There are variable hours, variable prices, and different schedules for each day. To make your fair experience as fun and smooth as possible, we have compiled this guide to give you all of the information you need to make it to the fair to see the sites.
businessobserverfl.com
National builder chooses SWFL for new unit, its fourth in Florida
National homebuilder M/I Homes is expanding in Southwest Florida, with a new Fort Myers/Naples division. The office, according to a news release, will join existing Florida M/I Homes divisions in Orlando, Sarasota and Tampa. M/I Homes is based in Columbus, Ohio. “M/I Homes has seen continued growth and success in...
These are 9 of Florida’s most endangered species
Did you know Florida is home to more than 50 federally endangered animals?
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces $2B tax relief plan for Florida families
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Ocala on Wednesday to announce a tax relief plan for Florida families. DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intentions to pass what they are calling the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
Florida Cities Make List of Best Places to Retire Based on Longevity, Health Care, and Safety
Florida is a very popular retirement destination. It typically competes with Maine for the state has the largest population of retirees. Its weather, lack of income tax, and strong economy arguably make it an attractive option. So while there seems to be a consensus that Florida is a solid choice for retirement, which cities are the best choices are still up for debate.
Comments / 4