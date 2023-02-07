ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Kathy LaFollett

Local Wildlife Conservation takes root with the help of Muscovy ducks for one Florida resident.

The confessions of an enthusiastic animal lover. Cornelia introduced herself out of the blue in 2017. Never having met a friend-seeking Muscovy duck, I was eager to comply with her every whim. Google told me grapes were a good choice for ducks. I cut them in half for her enjoyment and sat on the edge of our deck to hand-feed this magic apparition with webbed feet. I am an artist of paint and words by trade and passion. I feel too much, think too much, and fight depression because of it. I also take all ideas that inspire to 11 on a dial of 10.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Florida still leads in global shark attack tally

Florida remains a world leader in shark bites, even as the number of bites globally declines, according to a new report by the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File. Seventeen shark bites were reported last year in Florida. Volusia County led the way with seven, and Monroe County...
FLORIDA STATE
Uncovering Florida

Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia Residents

When it comes to living in the south, you don't have to travel far for an awesome time. In many cases, you don't even have to leave the state at all if you don't want to. That's especially true for Floridians. Blessed with their nearly year-round warm weather and sunshine, clear spring coves, crystalline beach fronts, theme parks, endless entertainment options...and a more-than-ample amount of eateries, bars, and accommodations, there's no shortage of opportunities waiting to turn their home-state into a little local weekend getaway.
FLORIDA STATE
babcockranchtelegraph.com

A good day on the range with Babcock Ranch cowboy Elton Langford

When driving on State Road 31/Babcock Ranch Road or along Bayshore Drive, you can see glimpses of old Florida, such as large pastures with grazing cows. Before tourism took hold in this region, the land was used for agriculture and timber. Most people typically think of the Western states as...
LEE COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Miami International Airport marked the busiest airport in Florida in 2022

Miami International Airport marked a record-breaking 50.6 million passengers in 2022, the busiest year on record, according to county officials. MIA barely squeaked by Orlando International Airport’s 50.1 million passengers in 2022, making it the busiest airport in Florida for the first time in six years. The airport’s performance...
MIAMI, FL
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Florida Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

You might not think Florida is a premier hiking state, but we’re here to prove otherwise. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park is a natural wonderland filled with things to do and see and one of the best places to get outdoors and hike. The La Chua Trail is an out-and-back hiking trail that offers some of the best views in the park. All you need to do is hike to one of the best observation decks in Florida and enjoy!
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

Everglades progress report: Scientists point to need for water storage, climate planning

One of the largest environmental restoration project in the history of the planet just got a report card. All in all, things are on track. No failing grades, but no raves either. There are plenty "needs to try harder" comments as well. As fishing guide-turned-nonprofit advocate Daniel Andrews of Captains for Clean Water puts it: "It’s working but we have a long road ahead."
Narcity USA

These Are America's Top 10 Deadliest Beaches & Almost All Of Them Are In Florida

America's deadliest beaches were ranked, and while Florida beaches are a popular vacation destination attracting tourists galore, much of the state's coastline made the list. Travel Lens, an online travel publication, even categorized seven, out of the ten locations, shores in the Sunshine State as "deadly." In fact, each of the listed entries is on the east coast of the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
Grant Piper News

Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State Fair

The Florida State Fair is an annual event that takes place each year at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Hillsborough County. The fair features hundreds of vendors, unique shows, agricultural competitions, dozens of delectable bites, thrilling rides, great people, and hours of amazing fun. The fair runs for twelve days in February, and planning your visit can be daunting. There is so much to do and see. There are variable hours, variable prices, and different schedules for each day. To make your fair experience as fun and smooth as possible, we have compiled this guide to give you all of the information you need to make it to the fair to see the sites.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

National builder chooses SWFL for new unit, its fourth in Florida

National homebuilder M/I Homes is expanding in Southwest Florida, with a new Fort Myers/Naples division. The office, according to a news release, will join existing Florida M/I Homes divisions in Orlando, Sarasota and Tampa. M/I Homes is based in Columbus, Ohio. “M/I Homes has seen continued growth and success in...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces $2B tax relief plan for Florida families

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Ocala on Wednesday to announce a tax relief plan for Florida families. DeSantis was joined by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner to highlight their intentions to pass what they are calling the largest tax relief proposal in Florida history to save Florida families $2 billion during the 2023–2024 fiscal year.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida Cities Make List of Best Places to Retire Based on Longevity, Health Care, and Safety

Florida is a very popular retirement destination. It typically competes with Maine for the state has the largest population of retirees. Its weather, lack of income tax, and strong economy arguably make it an attractive option. So while there seems to be a consensus that Florida is a solid choice for retirement, which cities are the best choices are still up for debate.
FLORIDA STATE

