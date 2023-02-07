Read full article on original website
Travel not advised in parts of Dubuque County amid rapidly changing road conditions
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is recommending against travel on roads in Dubuque County Thursday morning amid completely snow covered roadways and reduced visibility. Iowa Highway 3, US 61, US 20, Highways 151, 61 and 52 are currently listed as travel not advised. See the road conditions here.
KCCI.com
Iowa sailor who died 82 years ago at Pearl Harbor identified
MONTICELLO, Iowa — The Pentagon says they've identified a teenager who died 82 years ago at Pearl Harbor. Nineteen-year-old Donald Stott was serving on board the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. DNA tests recently identified Stott's remains. Stott will be returned to Iowa. He...
KCRG.com
Syrian man living in Iowa heartbroken over devastating earthquake
cbs2iowa.com
Snowfall totals for February 9th in eastern Iowa
Heavy snow fell in parts of eastern Iowa, while some areas didn't even see a flake. The heaviest snow fell out in Dubuque County where the airport reported 9" of snow as of noon. The nine inches fell in just FOUR hours and more snow is falling into the afternoon.
KCRG.com
Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
KCRG.com
US Navy searching for pieces of suspected Chinese spy balloon
KCRG.com
Swisher to vote on public water system in March
KCRG.com
YouNews Photos: February 9th Winter Storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Check out these great viewer photos from today’s winter storm. You can submit your own photos and videos to KCRG.com/YouNews.
KCRG.com
Friends and family release balloons for Dubuque shooting victim
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Family members and friends are mourning a man who died early Tuesday morning after he was fatally shot in Dubuque. Wednesday, balloons were released to remember Lonnie Burns, 31, who was killed in a shooting in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue. About 40 people were...
KCRG.com
Program helps rebuild houses and people’s lives in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A program in Cedar Rapids is helping men rebuild their lives by rebuilding homes. Hope Community Development Association just completed a house that sat as a neighborhood eyesore for years. Hope CDA works to help men impacted by addiction or who have served jail time, restore...
KCRG.com
Monticello native killed in attack on Pearl Harbor identified, burial planned
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) has identified another Iowan killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II. Navy Seaman 1st Class Donald A. Stott, of Monticello, was 19-years-old when he was killed during World War II. Stott was assigned to the battleship...
KCRG.com
Protestors make new call for justice in Devonna Walker fatal stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, social justice groups made a new call for an arrest to be made in the January 2nd stabbing death of Devonna Walker. The group of less than a dozen met on 1st Avenue near 16th street and marched seeking justice for the 29-year olds death. What they lacked in size, they made up for in support of someone they loved who was taken too soon.
bleedingheartland.com
One thousand armed black men
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. In July 1863 the War Department authorized Col. William A. Pile “to raise a regiment of men of African descent” to be known as the “First Regiment of Iowa African Infantry.” Keokuk was their rendezvous, and Alexander Clark of Muscatine was a main recruiter. While serving in Arkansas, the regiment was reorganized as the 60th U.S. Colored Troops (USCT).
KCRG.com
Apartment fire displaces residents in Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At 12:09 pm, emergency crews responded to a 911 call on a fire in the Penn Place Apartments on Pennsylvania Ave. Responders arrived to find visible smoke inside the apartment building. Investigators reported that smoke detectors had been activated and that all occupants had self-evacuated. Crews...
Daily Iowan
Iowa rest areas get adult changing rooms to help caregivers of people with disabilities
Adult changing rooms will soon be available for use in Johnson County on Interstate 380 to assist caregivers of people with disabilities. The Iowa Department of Transportation is adding adult changing rooms to four interstate rest areas this year, including on Interstate 380 northbound between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids and on Interstate 80 westbound near Tiffin.
iheart.com
Eastern Iowa Man's Murder Conviction Overturned
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has reversed the second-degree murder conviction of Johnny Blahnik Church, formerly Drew Blahnik. The court issued an opinion today (Wednesday), which said the court abused its discretion in giving "a verdict-urging instruction" on the fourth day of jury deliberations. In July...
KCRG.com
Anamosa State Penitentiary to be redesignated as medium security, some inmates to be moved
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Corrections said it will redesignate the Anamosa State Penitentiary as strictly medium security. The move will result in the relocation of some of its most dangerous prisoners. Current maximum security inmates will be moved to the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.
KCRG.com
Man killed in Dubuque garage fire identified
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque have identified the person killed in a garage fire on Wednesday morning. In a press release Thursday, police said 46-year-old Daniel Charles Montelius, of Dubuque, was the person found dead in the garage in the 1400 block of Iowa Street. Fire crews were...
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch For The Entire Area
Forecasters have issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. The watch will be in effect from this afternoon through tomorrow night. According to the National Weather Service, the watch area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service reports that heavy snow is possible in the area with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Thursday morning. The conditions could cause hazardous travel conditions.
KWQC
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
