Rescue crews remove 56 animals from Morrison County mobile home
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. — The Animal Humane Society is currently caring for an influx of animals. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 24, deputies worked with the Humane Society to remove 56 animals from a residence about four miles south of Motley. The sheriff's office later confirmed the residence was a mobile home.
Dogs die inside Stearns Co. house fire
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A house fire in Stearns County took the life of two dogs Friday evening, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. On Feb. 3, 2023, at approximately 4:45 p.m., dispatchers in Stearns County received a call reporting a house fire at 30765 Co. Rd. 41 in Farming Township, according to the sheriff's office.
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
Another person is injured in a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota
(St. Stephen, MN)--Authorities in Stearns County are reporting another snowmobile crash with injuries. According to the report, a caller said there was a snowmobile crash with injuries about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. When deputies arrived, they found the female operator of a snowmobile 66-year-old Kaye Heins being taken to the roadway. Authorities say the crash took place when the snowmobile she was operating struck a large wooden gate post.
Nearly Five Dozen Animals Rescued from Squalid Conditions in Morrison County
(KNSI) — The Animal Humane Society is asking for the public’s help after it rescued 56 animals living in squalid conditions in Morrison County. A total of 56 dogs, cats and other animals were removed from the overcrowded, unsanitary space. The Humane Society said they were constantly exposed to “filth,” leaving some with “severe upper respiratory infections and skin conditions. Some were dehydrated. All of them were frightened, exhausted, and overwhelmed.”
Minnesota County Sees 2nd Snowmobiling Death in Less Than a Week
Pequot Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota County is reporting its second snowmobiling fatality in less than a week. The second deadly snowmobiling wreck followed a weekend in which Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a snowmobile crash that claimed the life of a 65-year-old Staples man and another accident that sent a 15-year-old boy and his mother to the hospital. The latest deadly crash occurred about 30 miles northwest of Brainerd in rural Pequot Lakes shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Otsego woman admits driving 124 mph while drunk in deadly crash
MINNEAPOLIS — A 22-year-old woman from Otsego pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation for a September 2021 crash that killed one driver and injured another. April O'Leary admitted she was drunk and driving 124 mph when she rear-ended a...
Mille Lacs County Deputy Arrests Prison Escapee
BAYVIEW (WJON News) -- A Deerwood man who escaped from a central Minnesota correctional facility was arrested following an incident in Mille Lacs County earlier this week. Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton says around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, a deputy on a routine patrol came across a vehicle parked in the middle of Highway 27 near Bayview.
Father, Son Victims Of Double Murder-Suicide In Minnesota Identified By Police
The police have already identified two of the victims of the double murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota. Apart from the father and son, a business associate was also reportedly killed. On February 1, the Bloomington Police have reportedly discovered three bodies of men who were shot to death in a pickup...
Two Dogs Die In House Fire Near Albany
(KNSI) – Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that killed two dogs near Albany. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty firefighter noticed smoke coming from a home on County Road 41 in Farming Township on Friday around 4:45 p.m. He knocked on doors to see if there was anyone inside. A deputy arrived, and the two continued to check the house until they learned no one was home.
Woman starts fire attempting to restart furnace in Luxemburg Township
(FOX 9) - Police responded to a fire in a single-family home Friday after its owners say a fire started while trying to get a furnace working again. According to police, on Feb. 3, at around 7:25 p.m., the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a fire at the address 14761 Kramer Rd in Luxemburg Township.
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Todd County Line in Wadena County
On Friday February 3rd, 2023 at approximately 7:59 in the morning, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash with possible injuries on Highway 71 just north of the Todd County line. Upon arrival, emergency personnel located the two vehicles involved. One of the vehicles...
Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
Snowmobiler killed in northern Minnesota crash
(FOX 9) - A snowmobiler in northern Minnesota died after a weekend crash near Brainerd, while another was seriously hurt in a separate incident on the same day. Deputies were called shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday for a reported snowmobile crash off 72nd Street SW in Bryon Township, about seven miles west of Nisswa.
Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
Snowmobiler is dead following crash near Staples
(Staples, MN)--A snowmobile crash near Staples has left a man dead. According to the Cass County Sheriff's office, when deputies and first responders arrived on the scene, they found family and bystanders performing CPR on an a 65-year-old man. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead. Officials say the track...
One Dead, Two Hurt in Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes
Walker, MN (KROC-AM News)- One rider is dead and two other riders were hurt following a pair of separate snowmobile crashes in northern Minnesota over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crashes Saturday. The fatal crash took place near Staples and the injury crash happened in the Nisswa area.
Waite Park Police On Scene of Incident Near Park Meadows Drive
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park police are on the scene of an incident on Park Meadows Drive. Police were called to the scene just before noon Monday. Authorities say at this time they believe there is no immediate threat to the public. You're asked to avoid the area while police are on the scene.
Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes Saturday Result In One Fatality, Two Serious Injuries
Earlier this winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reached out to snowmobilers to use caution when enjoying the trails this winter as there were an alarming number of fatalities already this season. Sadly, accidents continue to happen. Last weekend, a head-on snowmobile crash in Wisconsin led to hospitalizations, and...
Check Out Photos Of How The Amish Ice Fish In Minnesota With Sweet Wagon House
I doubt you'll find a better-built fish house than this one spotted on a Minnesota Lake. I've never personally witnessed Amish people ice fishing, but that's what happened this last weekend. Photos were posted to an ice fishing group commending the Amish on their handy work. A lot of people...
