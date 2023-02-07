Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Waterloo man who barricaded inside home with child to serve 15 years in prison
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man who barricaded himself in a home with a small child, along with stolen firearms, ammunition and narcotics, after an assault was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday. Darren Ackerman, 39, of Waterloo, was sentenced to the prison term after pleading guilty...
iheart.com
Eastern Iowa Man's Murder Conviction Overturned
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has reversed the second-degree murder conviction of Johnny Blahnik Church, formerly Drew Blahnik. The court issued an opinion today (Wednesday), which said the court abused its discretion in giving "a verdict-urging instruction" on the fourth day of jury deliberations. In July...
KCRG.com
Friends and family release balloons for Dubuque shooting victim
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Family members and friends are mourning a man who died early Tuesday morning after he was fatally shot in Dubuque. Wednesday, balloons were released to remember Lonnie Burns, 31, who was killed in a shooting in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue. About 40 people were...
KCRG.com
Protestors make new call for justice in Devonna Walker fatal stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, social justice groups made a new call for an arrest to be made in the January 2nd stabbing death of Devonna Walker. The group of less than a dozen met on 1st Avenue near 16th street and marched seeking justice for the 29-year olds death. What they lacked in size, they made up for in support of someone they loved who was taken too soon.
KCRG.com
Police name victim, give update in fatal Dubuque shooting
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have given an update on the fatal shooting that took place in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue Tuesday morning. Police responded to the area around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
cbs2iowa.com
Court docs: Cedar Rapids man found dead in car was killed amid drug deal
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The Cedar Rapids man charged with first-degree murder in a January shooting is accused of killing a man who was meeting him to sell drugs. Paris Diamond, 21, is pleading not guilty to his charges in the January 8 shooting death of...
KCRG.com
Anamosa man charged in fatal crash in Springville
KCRG.com
Appeals court overturns Blahnik murder conviction
KCRG.com
Johnny Blahnik Church conviction overturned
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The court of appeals has overturned a Cedar Rapids man’s conviction for second-degree murder, in the death of Chris Bagley. Johnny Blahnik Church (formerly known as Drew Blahnik) was sentenced in December 2021 to 57 years in prison for stabbing Chris Bagley to death in 2018.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police Seeing Fake $100 Bills
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids police are seeing counterfeit $100 bills circulating around the city. Police say the bills are fake $10 bills altered to look like $100 bills created before 2007. They say it's hard to tell these bills are fake because they're made using real money.
cbs2iowa.com
Advocates for Social Justice respond to Linn County Attorney statement on Walker killing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Advocates for Social Justice have responded following a statement from the Linn County Attorney concerning the Devonna Walker killing and surrounding investigation. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks released a statement on Friday, three weeks after his office got the final report...
KCRG.com
Marengo police confirm string of burglaries, residents wonder if they are connected
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Four burglaries have happened in Marengo over the past 3 weeks. Local law enforcement has confirmed that two homes and two businesses were broken into. Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray has confirmed these burglaries to TV-9. But law enforcement is not sure whether it’s the same suspect behind them all.
KCRG.com
Anamosa State Penitentiary to be redesignated as medium security, some inmates to be moved
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Corrections said it will redesignate the Anamosa State Penitentiary as strictly medium security. The move will result in the relocation of some of its most dangerous prisoners. Current maximum security inmates will be moved to the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.
KCRG.com
US Navy searching for pieces of suspected Chinese spy balloon
Police investigating two anonymous threats made at Dubuque Hempstead High School. Police are now investigating two anonymous threats made at Dubuque Hempstead High School this week. Iowa Hawkeyes to play football game at Wrigley Field this season. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Hawkeye football team will get to play in...
KCRG.com
Linn Co. Dispatch brings 911 calls into smartphone era
iheart.com
Tow Bans In Effect In Linn, Johnson Counties
(Undated) -- Tow bans are in effect in Linn and Johnson Counties because of the snow. The worst road conditions are being seen in and around Cedar Rapids and Iowa City where many roads are completely snow covered. You can check on road conditions online at 511ia.org.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police call for information after man shot to death
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police are asking people to come forward with information as they investigate the shooting death of a 31-year-old man. Officers responded to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, February 6th, 2023
Anamosa State Penitentiary to be redesignated as medium security, some inmates to be moved. The Iowa Department of Corrections said it will redesignate the Anamosa State Penitentiary as strictly medium security. Updated: 51 minutes ago. State lawmakers are continuing to hold discussions over book bans and restrictions in this legislative...
KCRG.com
Freight House attorney details embezzlement investigation
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The former executive director of the Freight House Farmers’ Market is facing a felony charge and ten years in prison after police say she embezzled more than $10,000. Lorraine R. Beaman, 60, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony. Court documents state Beaman...
