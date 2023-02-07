ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anamosa, IA

iheart.com

Eastern Iowa Man's Murder Conviction Overturned

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has reversed the second-degree murder conviction of Johnny Blahnik Church, formerly Drew Blahnik. The court issued an opinion today (Wednesday), which said the court abused its discretion in giving "a verdict-urging instruction" on the fourth day of jury deliberations. In July...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Friends and family release balloons for Dubuque shooting victim

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Family members and friends are mourning a man who died early Tuesday morning after he was fatally shot in Dubuque. Wednesday, balloons were released to remember Lonnie Burns, 31, who was killed in a shooting in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue. About 40 people were...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Protestors make new call for justice in Devonna Walker fatal stabbing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, social justice groups made a new call for an arrest to be made in the January 2nd stabbing death of Devonna Walker. The group of less than a dozen met on 1st Avenue near 16th street and marched seeking justice for the 29-year olds death. What they lacked in size, they made up for in support of someone they loved who was taken too soon.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Police name victim, give update in fatal Dubuque shooting

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have given an update on the fatal shooting that took place in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue Tuesday morning. Police responded to the area around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Anamosa man charged in fatal crash in Springville

Anamosa man charged in fatal crash in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Appeals court overturns Blahnik murder conviction

Appeals court overturns Blahnik murder conviction
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Johnny Blahnik Church conviction overturned

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The court of appeals has overturned a Cedar Rapids man’s conviction for second-degree murder, in the death of Chris Bagley. Johnny Blahnik Church (formerly known as Drew Blahnik) was sentenced in December 2021 to 57 years in prison for stabbing Chris Bagley to death in 2018.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Police Seeing Fake $100 Bills

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids police are seeing counterfeit $100 bills circulating around the city. Police say the bills are fake $10 bills altered to look like $100 bills created before 2007. They say it's hard to tell these bills are fake because they're made using real money.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

US Navy searching for pieces of suspected Chinese spy balloon

US Navy searching for pieces of suspected Chinese spy balloon
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Linn Co. Dispatch brings 911 calls into smartphone era

Linn Co. Dispatch brings 911 calls into smartphone era
DUBUQUE, IA
iheart.com

Tow Bans In Effect In Linn, Johnson Counties

(Undated) -- Tow bans are in effect in Linn and Johnson Counties because of the snow. The worst road conditions are being seen in and around Cedar Rapids and Iowa City where many roads are completely snow covered. You can check on road conditions online at 511ia.org.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque Police call for information after man shot to death

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police are asking people to come forward with information as they investigate the shooting death of a 31-year-old man. Officers responded to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, February 6th, 2023

First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, February 6th, 2023
ANAMOSA, IA
KCRG.com

Freight House attorney details embezzlement investigation

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The former executive director of the Freight House Farmers’ Market is facing a felony charge and ten years in prison after police say she embezzled more than $10,000. Lorraine R. Beaman, 60, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony. Court documents state Beaman...
DAVENPORT, IA

