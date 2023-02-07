Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Far-right Scot admits terror charges over replica machine gun
A Glasgow man who joined a far-right online group and shared a video on how to make a replica sub-machine gun has admitted terror charges. James Farrell, 32, shared racist and neo-Nazi views with other members of the Oaken Hearth group. He posted offensive comments and photos about black and...
americanmilitarynews.com
FBI raided Chinese ‘police station’ in NYC: Report
The FBI raided a suspected outpost of Chinese police tucked away in New York City’s Chinatown last fall, seizing materials from one of the secretive operations for the first time known to the public, anonymous sources revealed to the New York Times. The office was one node in a...
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
Iran man who decapitated teen wife and paraded her head in public gets 8-year prison sentence
Tehran — An Iranian man has been jailed for more than eight years after decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a case that shocked the country, the judiciary said Wednesday. Mona Heidari, 17, was killed in February 2022 by her husband and brother-in-law in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
Furious Navy chiefs order investigation after 'Trident nuclear submarine workers glued broken bolts'
Defence chiefs have launched an urgent investigation after bolt heads were found to have been glued back together inside the nuclear reactor chamber on board HMS Vanguard.
Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon
A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
Woman found lookalike online — and killed her to fake own death: prosecutors
A German woman is accused of murdering a lookalike she found on Instagram in an elaborate attempt to fake her own death. The alleged perpetrator — identified only as 23-year-old Sharaban K. — killed beauty blogger Khadidja O., also 23, in Ingolstadt, Germany last August, according to investigators. Khadidja O. had been brutally stabbed more than 50 times, with her body left on the back seat of Sharaban K.’s Mercedes. Sharaban K. and an accomplice — identified as her boyfriend Sheqir K.— subsequently went into hiding. When the body was found, police traced the car’s registration to Sharaban K.’s family. Given the...
U.S. woman detained in Russia after walking calf on Red Square
Feb 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. woman was detained and fined by a Russian court on Wednesday for walking a calf on Moscow's Red Square that she said she had bought to save from slaughter, Russian state media reported.
Three bikers jailed for killing rival for wearing wrong colours on their turf
Three bikers have been jailed for killing a rival motorcycle gang member who wore his “colours” on their patch.Benjamin Parry, 42, and Chad Brading, 36, both from Plymouth, along with Thomas Pawley, 32, from Ivybridge, were found guilty of the manslaughter of David Crawford, a 59-year-old grandfather from Plymouth.Parry was jailed for 12 years, while Brading and Pawley were sentenced to four years. The trio, who were part of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, were all cleared of murder.The elder member, sentenced to longer in prison because of his “significant, if not leading, role”, was also banned from driving for...
Retired Air Force officer set to plead guilty to storing classified information at his Florida home
A retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who stored files with classified information at his Florida home is set to plead guilty in February to one count of unlawful retention of national defense information, according to court documents.
Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend
Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
natureworldnews.com
Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India
A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
Notorious Russian criminal freed from Putin's jails after fighting in Ukraine: report
Wagner Group chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin argued that he would rather use prisoners than send fresh recruits, whom he called "dandelion boys," to the front lines of Ukraine.
Member Of Vladimir Putin’s Youth Army Bludgeoned His Mother To Death With ‘20 Blows To Head’ Using Knife & Hammer
A Russian teen who was said to be part of Vladimir Putin’s youth army used a knife and hammer to beat his own mother to death, RadarOnline.com has learned.When the body of Yana Parkhomenko, 42, was found, it contained about 20 blows to the head and a stab wound to the neck.Since this incident took place, the 15-year-old boy called Artyom has been recruited by Putin to his 1.25 million-strong “youth army” in the latest act of desperation by the Russian leader, according to Daily Star.Artyom is believed to be a student in the Russian city of Volgograd and the...
AOL Corp
Organ trafficking ring busted after boy found in lab with kidney removed
Police in Pakistan said Friday they busted an organ trafficking ring when a missing 14-year-old boy was found in an underground lab after having his kidney removed. The ring was responsible for luring young, vulnerable victims with promises of lucrative jobs and large payouts before removing their organs — mainly kidneys — to sell for up to 900,000 rupees ($4,000).
Man missing with aristocrat’s daughter and their newborn is convicted rapist
The partner of a woman missing with a newborn baby is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.Mark Gordon and aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten went missing with their newborn baby on 5 January, when they left their broken-down car on the M61 near Bolton. Police were alerted to the vehicle when it caught fire, destroying most of their possessions. The Metropolitan Police has released a fresh appeal in the “high risk” search as officers fear the family could be anywhere in the UK. Gordon is a registered sex offender who was jailed in the late 1980s in the...
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
Wagner Troops Allegedly Filmed Beating Their Commander With Shovels
A Ukrainian drone appears to have captured footage of Wagner Group mercenaries savagely beating their wounded commander with what looks like shovels. Footage of the incident near the eastern city of Bakhmut apparently shows the injured officer being dragged away from the battlefield before the three troops dump him near a barn and set about hitting him with the tools. It’s not clear what happened to the commander after the ordeal. A drone unit in Ukraine’s Seneka special platoon captured the bleak footage, which was then shared on social media channels on Monday. Fighting has raged in Bakhmut for weeks, with Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin believed to view the besieged city as a personal prize.Read it at The Guardian
Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson facing public Parole Board hearing next month
Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson will face a public parole hearing next month when he makes his latest bid for freedom.The Parole Board has confirmed the latest case review of one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners, to decide whether he should remain behind bars, will take place on Monday, March 6 and continue on Wednesday, March 8.An application by Bronson’s lawyers to request the hearing takes place in public was granted last year.Dubbed one of Britain’s most violent offenders, Bronson, who changed his surname to Salvador in 2014 after the artist Salvador Dali, has been in prison for much of the...
Boy in court accused of stabbing talented dancer Holly Newton, 15, to death - OLD
A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering a teenage girl stabbed to death in Northumberland.Holly Newton, 15, was found hurt in the Priestpopple area of Hexham shortly after 5.10pm on Friday and later died in hospital.A 16-year-old boy, who was also taken to hospital, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before a district judge at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Monday after being charged with murder, attempted murder and having a knife.The Gateshead teenager was not asked to enter pleas during the brief hearing.Holly also loved dancing and was so talented -...
Comments / 0