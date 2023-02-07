ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

One more dry and warm day before a stretch of wet weather

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The last quiet weather day before rain moves into the area tomorrow. It will be another spring-like afternoon with highs near 80˚ for most areas and lower-70s at the beach. Today will be dry, but there could be a few showers late tonight. A cold front...
SAVANNAH, GA
Explore Beaufort SC

Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for season

The U Pick Daffodil farm in Okatie opened for its season on Sunday, February 5th at 9am, but ran out of blooms by 1pm, due to the farm having lots of visitors. With rows and rows of vibrant yellow blooms, visiting the farm to pick the beautiful yellow flowers is a winter pastime for lots of locals, most with little ones in tow.
OKATIE, SC
WJCL

Irish season in Savannah begins with the return of popular event

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A favorite event to help kick off Savannah’s Irish season is returning after a two-year absence. The Savannah Irish Festival will be held Saturday for the first time since 2020. The festival at Savannah Station will display the Irish culture and have a little bit...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah always has fun things to do every weekend, and the days leading up to Valentine’s Day are no exception. Here are some things happening this weekend in the city to help you plan how you’re going to celebrate- or avoid- the holiday. 2023 Animazing Con When: Friday, Feb. 10 to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Wild Heron Road rezoning project in Georgetown experiencing delays

A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult cephalopods.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Inside the Savannah Philharmonic: an interactive tour for students

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Four thousand Savannah Chatham County Public School students were treated to a performance by the Savannah Philharmonic at the Johnny Mercer Theater on Thursday. "Music is so special because it crosses all of the subject areas. We apply math through rhythm. We apply literacy through music...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

The Market at 3 West Ridge now underway in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An annual fundraiser will benefit a couple of Savannah nonprofits dedicated to improving the health and welfare of at-risk children. The Market at 3 West Ridge got underway Tuesday night at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. The three-day event will have 17 vendors on display with...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing Savannah teen found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 10:12 a.m.:She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Destiny Donley, 15, was last seen Tuesday night on the 2100 block of DeRenne Avenue. Destiny is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 300 pounds and...
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Popular Beaufort barbecue restaurant closes doors for good

BEAUFORT – Dukes Barbecue of Beaufort closed its doors for good on Friday, Feb. 3. The restaurant, located at 1509 Salem Road, posted on social media Friday that it would be permanently closing at 8 p.m. that day, but it ended up closing several hours early because it ran out of food due to customers flooding the restaurant to get barbecue one last time.
BEAUFORT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy