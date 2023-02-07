Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia's first Black Baptist church plays a seminal role in the history of Black people in AmericaEllen EastwoodSavannah, GA
Two Cracked Eggs Cafe, Savannah, GA. Delicious BreakfastCrazy For CouponingSavannah, GA
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for seasonExplore Beaufort SCOkatie, SC
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive InExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Leading discount grocery store chain opens new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
Related
WJCL
One more dry and warm day before a stretch of wet weather
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The last quiet weather day before rain moves into the area tomorrow. It will be another spring-like afternoon with highs near 80˚ for most areas and lower-70s at the beach. Today will be dry, but there could be a few showers late tonight. A cold front...
WJCL
Cool and wet weekend ahead...a look at when showers and thunderstorms arrive
The next round of wet weather arrives this Friday and may last through much of the upcoming weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered ahead of a cold front on Friday. If you have outdoor plans or will be attending the Georgia Day parade in Savannah, bring an umbrella or poncho.
WATCH LIVE: Track the BigLift Baffin ship traveling into Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday will offer a chance to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the Savannah area. The ship was expected to arrive early Wednesday morning but was delayed until Thursday evening to be sure the massive vessel can fit into the Port of Savannah safely. The length of nearly two football […]
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for season
The U Pick Daffodil farm in Okatie opened for its season on Sunday, February 5th at 9am, but ran out of blooms by 1pm, due to the farm having lots of visitors. With rows and rows of vibrant yellow blooms, visiting the farm to pick the beautiful yellow flowers is a winter pastime for lots of locals, most with little ones in tow.
WJCL
Irish season in Savannah begins with the return of popular event
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A favorite event to help kick off Savannah’s Irish season is returning after a two-year absence. The Savannah Irish Festival will be held Saturday for the first time since 2020. The festival at Savannah Station will display the Irish culture and have a little bit...
Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years later
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The investigation at this sugar refinery in the day, weeks, and months following that deadly night in 2008 found that management at this plant, at that time knew the dangers of the sugar dust. They had talked about it since the 50s but didn’t do enough to stop the explosion. […]
‘Washed off the beach from the wake’ – Large cargo ships causing dangerous waves on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – We are taking a closer at a study on the impact bigger ships are having on Tybee island The army corps of engineers report says their wake is putting beachgoers and boaters in possible danger. These dangerous waves are caused by bigger ships usually going at a speed over 12 […]
wtoc.com
How to make a pizza with Kool Vibes Pizza
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is National Pizza Day. It just makes sense to have Wendy and Chennel from Kool Vibes Pizza and Wings here to show us how up our pizza game.
wtoc.com
The sound of joy: Savannah woman able to hear fully for first time in a decade
BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - Tuesday was a day that has been a long time coming for Carolyn Walls. “About ten years, I’ve been going to different doctors and they’ve been telling me that I need them, but it was about $4-thousand and I really couldn’t afford it,” says Walls.
travelweekly.com
On Black Cultural Heritage Tours trip, a meal that nourishes both body and soul
Iused to think I knew what Southern food was. Then I actually visited the South. And just like the shrimp often caught by the Gullah Geechee in the tidal marshlands of South Carolina, I didn’t know what hit me when I took that first bite of Lowcountry boil. I...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah always has fun things to do every weekend, and the days leading up to Valentine’s Day are no exception. Here are some things happening this weekend in the city to help you plan how you’re going to celebrate- or avoid- the holiday. 2023 Animazing Con When: Friday, Feb. 10 to […]
wtoc.com
Wild Heron Road rezoning project in Georgetown experiencing delays
A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult cephalopods.
wtoc.com
Journey invites local school band to concert after cover song gets their attention
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of the Tybee Island Maritime Academy modern band received some exciting news Wednesday. For the past few weeks they had been working to learn the hit Journey song ‘Separate Ways’ in hopes of getting the attention of the band who is in Savannah Wednesday playing at Enmarket Arena.
WJCL
Inside the Savannah Philharmonic: an interactive tour for students
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Four thousand Savannah Chatham County Public School students were treated to a performance by the Savannah Philharmonic at the Johnny Mercer Theater on Thursday. "Music is so special because it crosses all of the subject areas. We apply math through rhythm. We apply literacy through music...
WJCL
The Market at 3 West Ridge now underway in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An annual fundraiser will benefit a couple of Savannah nonprofits dedicated to improving the health and welfare of at-risk children. The Market at 3 West Ridge got underway Tuesday night at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. The three-day event will have 17 vendors on display with...
WJCL
Update: Missing Savannah teen found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 10:12 a.m.:She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Destiny Donley, 15, was last seen Tuesday night on the 2100 block of DeRenne Avenue. Destiny is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 300 pounds and...
yourislandnews.com
Popular Beaufort barbecue restaurant closes doors for good
BEAUFORT – Dukes Barbecue of Beaufort closed its doors for good on Friday, Feb. 3. The restaurant, located at 1509 Salem Road, posted on social media Friday that it would be permanently closing at 8 p.m. that day, but it ended up closing several hours early because it ran out of food due to customers flooding the restaurant to get barbecue one last time.
WJBF.com
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on February 9
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse …. Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on February 9. Never ending construction on Exit 183 finally coming …. Your latest local headlines at 4pm. ‘We hear the gunshots every other night;’ 2 shot, …. NewsChannel 6 at 5.
Local swingers say no to using loofah sponges; Savannah sticks to tradition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If loofahs are starting to be hard to come by, then look no further than some swingers in central Florida. Garnering attention from hundreds of thousands online, they are reportedly displaying loofah sponges to let people know that they’re a part of the swinger’s community. TikToker Tora Himan shared a now-viral […]
Comments / 0