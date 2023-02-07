ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

JuJu Smith-Schuster Shows Love for Steelers at Super Bowl LVII

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HYY4z_0kf4w1tv00

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout shares his emotions of playing in the Super Bowl.

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't playing in Super Bowl LVII, but they have plenty of former members in attendance for the big game. Most notably could be wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who gave his former team some love during his media press conference.

Smith-Schuster spoke about the drive he gets from his mother and how he has always bet on himself during his NFL career. After signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason, his last bet seems to be paying off.

The Steelers' former second-round pick also gave love to Pittsburgh, thanking them for his time there, while also acknowledging how he's living his dream of playing in the Super Bowl.

"Playing in Pittsburgh for five years. Love Pittsburgh, love the Steelers. But making the decision to come here and play, it's actually crazy because it's real, it's happening," Smith-Schuster said.

Check out the full interview here, courtesy of our friends at All Cardinals.

Steelers Could Land Biggest Steal at Backup QB

Analyzing Alex Highsmith's Contract Extension With Steelers

Ramon Foster Laughs At Antonio Brown's Latest Accusation

Antonio Brown Accuses James Harrison of Giving Him CTE

Steelers Almost Landed Brock Purdy

Comments / 10

Scott Blair
1d ago

So many put JuJu down but I really liked him when he was in Pittsburgh and wish him the best although the Eagles are going to win I'm glad JuJu is going to play in the Super Bowl. who knows he may eventually find his way back to Pittsburgh!!

Reply
4
 

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
