JuJu Smith-Schuster Shows Love for Steelers at Super Bowl LVII

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout shares his emotions of playing in the Super Bowl.

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't playing in Super Bowl LVII, but they have plenty of former members in attendance for the big game. Most notably could be wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who gave his former team some love during his media press conference.

Smith-Schuster spoke about the drive he gets from his mother and how he has always bet on himself during his NFL career. After signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason, his last bet seems to be paying off.

The Steelers' former second-round pick also gave love to Pittsburgh, thanking them for his time there, while also acknowledging how he's living his dream of playing in the Super Bowl.

"Playing in Pittsburgh for five years. Love Pittsburgh, love the Steelers. But making the decision to come here and play, it's actually crazy because it's real, it's happening," Smith-Schuster said.

