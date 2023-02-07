Read full article on original website
TDGA Holdings Raises $20M in Seed Funding
TDGA, the London, UK-based proprietor of Space Hero, raised $20m in Seed funding. As a part of the spherical, Singapore primarily based New Media Holding, proprietor of the World’s largest Creator community and Asia’s largest media community, has invested $5m as a strategic funding. Moreover, NMH has dedicated to be the lead investor for this spherical valuing TDGA at $100m pre cash.
Choose Ketamine Closes Seed Funding Round
Choose Ketamine, an Austin, TX-based psychological wellness firm, raised an undisclosed quantity in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Manifestations Capital, with participation from Notley Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop its presence into 50 states and to develop its crew of skilled...
Rembrand Raises $8M in Seed Funding
Rembrand, a Los Altos, CA-based supplier of an AI product placement platform that embeds photo-realistic merchandise into digital movies, raised $8M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Greycroft and UTA.VC. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to help its beta launch. Led by CEO Omar...
FireCompass Raises $7M in Funding
FireCompass, a Boston, MA-based supplier of a SaaS platform for Steady Automated Purple Teaming (CART) and Assault Floor Administration (ASM), raised $7M in funding. The spherical was led by Cervin and Athera Enterprise Companions with participation from present investor BIF. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden its operations throughout U.S. and worldwide […]
CNBC
Tech layoffs aren't hitting this digital job market where over 700,000 workers are needed
Cybersecurity jobs are in high demand even as the tech industry goes through layoffs. Specific work skills and certifications that can be earned online are more important to employers than a college degree major. Existing professionals, especially those in IT roles, can successfully start a career in cybersecurity, where jobs...
teslarati.com
Canoo announces massive stock sale to fund production ramp
Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has announced that it will sell 50 million shares of its common stock to investment group Alliance Global Partners. Like many other EV startups, Canoo has consistently faced issues with financing. In mid-2022, the company was even looking down the barrel of bankruptcy, and without last-minute orders of thousands of vehicles, the company would not be here today. Now, as the American startup looks to produce its first EV offering, the Lifestyle Vehicle, it has announced it will sell 50 million shares of its common stock to cover costs.
Therma Raises $19M in Series A Funding
Therma, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a cooling intelligence platform combating meals and power waste, raised $19M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Zero Infinity Companions, with participation from Deciens Capital, CityRock Enterprise Companions, Homecoming Capital, Ananta Capital, Kindergarten Ventures, Collaborative Fund, and Govtech Fund. The...
Lineaje Closes $7M Seed Funding
Lineaje, a Saratoga, CA-based firm which focuses on software program provide chain safety administration, raised $7M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Tenable Ventures, with participation from Dreamit Ventures, Veear Capital, and Richard Clarke’s Belltower Fund Group. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
Rebellyous Foods Raises $9.5M in Equity Funding
Rebellyous Foods, a Seattle, WA-based meals manufacturing know-how firm making plant primarily based meat, raised $9.5M in Fairness funding. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to construct its manufacturing know-how. Led by Christie Lagally, founder and CEO, Rebellyous Meals is a meals manufacturing know-how firm working to...
flox Raises $16.5M in Series A Funding
Flox, a New York-based firm that permits organizations to undertake and implement Nix at scale by offering omni-platform developer, take a look at and manufacturing environments outlined (and managed) as code, raised $16.5M in Collection A funding. The spherical, which introduced complete funding raised up to now to $27m, was...
Animeta Raises Funding
Animeta, a Singapore-based AI-based self-service creator tech platform, raised a seed funding spherical of undisclosed quantity. Founding buyers included Rajesh Kamat, the managing director of KKR’s Asian Media & Leisure Platform, Emerald Media, and Sameer Manchanda, a serial media entrepreneur. Based by Anish Mehta, Animeta is a creator tech...
DroneBase Raises $55M in Funding; Rebrands as Zeitview
DroneBase, a Santa Monica, CA-based supplier of inspection software program, raised $55M in funding and rebranded as Zeitview. The spherical was led by Valor Fairness Companions, with participation from Union Sq. Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Euclidean Capital, Power Transition Ventures, and Hearst Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the...
Surf Internet Raises $100M in Debt Funding
Surf Internet, an Elkhart, Indiana-based fiber-optic web service supplier, raised $100M in Debt funding. The financing was offered by DigitalBridge Credit score, a division of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG). The debt increase got here alongside important fairness funding from the Firm’s present sponsors Bain Capital and Put up Highway Group, and administration crew.
The Rounds Closes $6.7M Series A Funding
The Rounds, a Halifax, Canada-based healthcare tech startup, raised two follow-on investments totaling CAD $1.6M bringing the Sequence A to CAD $6.7M. The spherical was led by Panoramic Ventures, and Make investments Nova Scotia. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed the event of the platform...
Mazepay Raises €4M in Growth Funding
Mazepay, a Copenhagen, Denmark-based fintech platform for long-tail procurement and B2B funds, raised €4M in Development funding. The spherical was led by Scale Capital with participation from Hambro Perks and Outward VC. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden additional throughout Europe. Based in 2018...
Fabrum Raises $23M in Series A Funding
Fabrum, a Christchurch, New Zealand-based developer of zero-emission transition applied sciences, raised $23M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by AP Ventures with participation from Fortescue Future Industries, Obayashi Company and K1W1. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden its international presence and scale...
Simple HealthKit Raises $8M in Series A Funding
Simple HealthKit, a Fremont, CA-based healthcare platform that builds and delivers diagnostics, remedy and follow-up care, raised $8m in Collection A funding. The spherical, which brings complete funding thus far to $12M, was led by Initialized Capital with participation from Kleiner Perkins, Kapor Capital and Quest Enterprise Companions. The corporate...
Breef Raises $16M in Funding
Breef, a New York Metropolis, NY and Aspen, CO-based on-line company market, raised $16M in funding. The spherical, which introduced whole funding thus far to $21M, was led by Greycroft, with participation from BDMI Contact Ventures, UTA.VC, The Home Fund, Rackhouse Ventures and Burst Capital. The corporate intends to make...
Oxford Quantum Circuits Raises £869K in Second Funding
Oxford Quantum Circuits, a Shinfield, UK-based quantum know-how firm, raised £869K in Second funding. Backers included Quantum Exponential Group, and HiJoJo Companions. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for analysis and growth and to speed up its enlargement into Asia Pacific, with a concentrate on Japan, the place there’s important demand for quantum computer systems throughout a number of sectors, together with monetary providers and prescribed drugs.
Avicenna.AI Raises $10M Series A Funding
Avicenna.AI, a Marsille, Frace-based medical imaging AI firm, raised $10M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Innovacom and CEMAG Make investments. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale up deployment of its options internationally and to diversify its providing into new areas of medication.
