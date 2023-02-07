ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptonewsz.com

Ethereum and Bitcoin offer stability, Orbeon Protocol offers high returns

Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) have both seen strong price increases throughout January. Ethereum saw highs of $1645, while Bitcoin increased to $23,800. Going into February, both projects increased in price once again, but how much can the average investor capitalize on them?. Due to the price of Ethereum and...
CoinDesk

Fan Token Project Chiliz Rolls Out Layer 1 Blockchain; Token Surges 20%

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Chiliz, the blockchain-based sports token that allows fans to own tokens tied to respective teams, has validated the genesis block of its new layer 1 blockchain, according to ablog post. The Chiliz blockchain is...
TEXAS STATE
dailyhodl.com

Can Aptos (APT) Dethrone Solana (SOL)? Coin Bureau Looks At Battle of Ethereum Challengers

A widely followed crypto analyst says that layer-1 blockchain Aptos (APT) has a chance at usurping Solana (SOL) as one of Ethereum’s (ETH) chief competitors. In a new video update, Guy Turner, the host of Coin Bureau, tells his 2.21 million YouTube subscribers that he expects both APT and SOL to face “severe regulatory scrutiny” going forward.
nulltx.com

Price prediction for The Sandbox (SAND), Jetshare (JETT$) and Aptos (APT)

One of the most intriguing cryptocurrency ventures currently active on the blockchain is Jetshare. The fractional NFT idea is quickly gaining popularity among cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Thus there has been a lot of demand for the project recently. Where will The Sandbox token (SAND) finish in 2023?. According to the most...
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin, Major Altcoins Explode Double-Digit as Market Reclaims $1 Trillion Cap

The flagship crypto has surged to levels last seen in September last year. Amid a changing sentiment, altcoins are also showing positive momentum. Bitcoin added more than $2,000 Saturday, rising to a multi-week high of $23,243, according to data by CoinMarketCap. The surge –also reflected in several alternative coins (non-bitcoin cryptocurrencies) has pushed the market capitalization of the whole industry – to more than $1.06 trillion.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Falls Below This Key Level; MAGIC Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower, falling below the key $23,000 level on Monday. Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, but remained above the $1,600 mark this morning. MAGIC MAGIC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while GateToken GT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser. At the time of...
ambcrypto.com

Aptos [APT] starts 2023 with a bang, should Solana holders be worried?

Aptos’s transaction speed advantage could cement itself as the ‘Solana Killer.’. APT soared by more than 400% over the last month. With its growing list of partnerships and product launches, Aptos [APT] has made the crypto world sit up and take notice. It recently wrapped up the first leg of its ambitious world hackathon tour in Seoul.
NEWSBTC

MATIC, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and Solana (SOL) (SOL) Surge in Early 2023 Crypto Rally

The most exciting part of 2023 is seeing the market bulls take over once again. Cryptocurrency prices are surging higher amid strong rallies and positive sentiment. Existing blockchain networks, Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL), are pushing higher while Snowfall Protocol (SNW) continues to lead ICO tokens in 2023. Snowfall Protocol...

Comments / 0

Community Policy