dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
NEWSBTC
Why Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Is the Next Big Opportunity for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Investors
The rise of cryptocurrency has brought with it a wave of innovation and investment opportunities. One such opportunity is the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale, which is already nearly sold out with 300+ million tokens already allocated. Let’s explore why Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investors should pay attention to this exciting project.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum and Bitcoin offer stability, Orbeon Protocol offers high returns
Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) have both seen strong price increases throughout January. Ethereum saw highs of $1645, while Bitcoin increased to $23,800. Going into February, both projects increased in price once again, but how much can the average investor capitalize on them?. Due to the price of Ethereum and...
CoinDesk
Fan Token Project Chiliz Rolls Out Layer 1 Blockchain; Token Surges 20%
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Chiliz, the blockchain-based sports token that allows fans to own tokens tied to respective teams, has validated the genesis block of its new layer 1 blockchain, according to ablog post. The Chiliz blockchain is...
dailyhodl.com
Can Aptos (APT) Dethrone Solana (SOL)? Coin Bureau Looks At Battle of Ethereum Challengers
A widely followed crypto analyst says that layer-1 blockchain Aptos (APT) has a chance at usurping Solana (SOL) as one of Ethereum’s (ETH) chief competitors. In a new video update, Guy Turner, the host of Coin Bureau, tells his 2.21 million YouTube subscribers that he expects both APT and SOL to face “severe regulatory scrutiny” going forward.
nulltx.com
Price prediction for The Sandbox (SAND), Jetshare (JETT$) and Aptos (APT)
One of the most intriguing cryptocurrency ventures currently active on the blockchain is Jetshare. The fractional NFT idea is quickly gaining popularity among cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Thus there has been a lot of demand for the project recently. Where will The Sandbox token (SAND) finish in 2023?. According to the most...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin, Major Altcoins Explode Double-Digit as Market Reclaims $1 Trillion Cap
The flagship crypto has surged to levels last seen in September last year. Amid a changing sentiment, altcoins are also showing positive momentum. Bitcoin added more than $2,000 Saturday, rising to a multi-week high of $23,243, according to data by CoinMarketCap. The surge –also reflected in several alternative coins (non-bitcoin cryptocurrencies) has pushed the market capitalization of the whole industry – to more than $1.06 trillion.
Bitcoin Falls Below This Key Level; MAGIC Emerges As Top Gainer
Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower, falling below the key $23,000 level on Monday. Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, but remained above the $1,600 mark this morning. MAGIC MAGIC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while GateToken GT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser. At the time of...
ambcrypto.com
Aptos [APT] starts 2023 with a bang, should Solana holders be worried?
Aptos’s transaction speed advantage could cement itself as the ‘Solana Killer.’. APT soared by more than 400% over the last month. With its growing list of partnerships and product launches, Aptos [APT] has made the crypto world sit up and take notice. It recently wrapped up the first leg of its ambitious world hackathon tour in Seoul.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Boom to $28,000 Incoming – If Top Crypto Can Stay Above This Line: Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
Popular crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a burst to the upside as it now trades above a key level. Van de Poppe tells his 647,300 Twitter followers that traders who are betting against the king crypto may provide the necessary fuel for a rally toward his target of $28,000.
NEWSBTC
MATIC, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and Solana (SOL) (SOL) Surge in Early 2023 Crypto Rally
The most exciting part of 2023 is seeing the market bulls take over once again. Cryptocurrency prices are surging higher amid strong rallies and positive sentiment. Existing blockchain networks, Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL), are pushing higher while Snowfall Protocol (SNW) continues to lead ICO tokens in 2023. Snowfall Protocol...
