As per a report that has been carefully prepared by CoinShares, there happens to be a general feeling of optimism where the overall crypto market is concerned. This would be after a supposedly long wait-and-watch period in the case of all concerned investors. In order to better substantiate their observation and claim, they have duly mentioned the fact that there has been an inflow amounting to the figure of $76 million into funds in the previous week itself. This surely spells out the fact that the turn of events happens to be actually encouraging. Incidentally, this inflow has been taking place for the last four weeks. Some of the funds that have witnessed this inflow happen to be Grayscale, 3iQ, and also 21 Shares.

1 DAY AGO