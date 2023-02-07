Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
The escrow platform of Unicrow goes live on Arbitrum
Unicrow has taken to Twitter to announce the launch of its Escrow platform on Arbitrum. The launch of the platform ‘unstoppable’ has been hailed by Unicrow as a historic moment in the crypto industry. The ultimate aim is to minimize the trust requirements of third parties and leverage...
cryptonewsz.com
Metaline selects Arbitrum for max utilization of opportunities
Metaline happens to be extremely excited in making their formal announcement of having selected Arbitrum for their first and formal positioning. The reasons happen to be many, but the prime factor that overtook everything else is the fact that it happens to be, as of date, the quickest-growing layer 2. Coupled with that is also the fact that it has one of the lowest transaction costs, unlike Mainnet. To its sheer credit, it has more than 51% of the total TVL market share, which happens to be more than $2.6 billion.
cryptonewsz.com
Polygon happens to deliver its Polygon Degen Campaign
Polygon Labs, as a company, happens to be actively engaged in the development of Ethereum upgrading solutions in the case scenario of Polygon protocols. The entity gets involved with various ecosystem developers in order to be able to provide an upgradable, cost-effective blockchain framework pertaining to Web3. There are also issues related to safety and sustainability. The entity now has delivered its very own Polygon Degen Campaign, which throws light on the entire retinue of DeFi possibilities, which happen to be existing on the Polygon network. There is also the issue of creating the necessary awareness and taking part in the Polygon DeFi community.
Arm CEO says firm fully committed to a market listing this year
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Softbank-owned British chip technology firm Arm told Reuters on Tuesday that the company is committed to a stock market float this year.
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum and Bitcoin offer stability, Orbeon Protocol offers high returns
Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) have both seen strong price increases throughout January. Ethereum saw highs of $1645, while Bitcoin increased to $23,800. Going into February, both projects increased in price once again, but how much can the average investor capitalize on them?. Due to the price of Ethereum and...
Bank of America: DeFi's Current Functionality Is Just Scratching The Surface
A report from Bank of America BAC highlights the current state of decentralized finance (DeFi) in the digital asset market, stating that despite the shift in focus towards projects with real-world functionality, DeFi's current offerings "barely scratch the surface." According to Coindesk, the report acknowledges that platforms like Gauntlet are...
cryptonewsz.com
Stylus: An easy next-gen deployment to the Web3 ecosystem
Offchain Labs has published a blog post to announce that Stylus is scheduled to go live later in 2023. Termed EVM+, Stylus is the next-generation programming environment by Arbitrum to boost the development of decentralized applications with interoperability features. The goal is to advance a million developers to advance a...
hospitalitytech.com
Join Us Live at MURTEC: Tech-Enabled Revenue Streams
Get inspired by this storyteller series that showcases three restaurant executives and their imaginative — and profitable — revenue streams. Restaurants looking outside the box for new revenue streams and the technology that powers them, don’t want to miss MURTEC 2023. Live from the main stage on...
cryptonewsz.com
PLAY! POP! GO! incorporates VRF on Ethereum mainnet
PLAY! POP! GO! has been built by Amber Park, a visual artist. It is a direct-to-consumer art, fashion, and lifestyle omniverse. The entity is overjoyed to announce that it has successfully integrated Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on the Ethereum mainnet. Once the entity’s fundamental role is recognized, it becomes...
cryptonewsz.com
Lido presents its largest upgrade – Lido V2
Contributors at Lido have come up with Lido V2, a step to further decentralize Ethereum. Lido V2 is being termed the biggest upgrade to date and an important step in the direction of decentralization. Lido V2 centers around Staking Routers and Withdrawals as the two major upgrades. Staking Router is...
cryptonewsz.com
Coinbase CEO cites rumors about SEC’s supposed ban on Crypto staking
Brian Armstrong recently shook the crypto community by talking about the rumors surrounding the SEC. According to the latest Twitter thread by the Coinbase CEO, the SEC might be planning to ban crypto staking for retail customers. The tweets stated how Brian hopes this to be a red herring since...
cryptonewsz.com
Are crypto whales capitulating on these altcoins?
After a Santa rally in the first month of 2023, cryptocurrencies are starting to move sideways, which suggests a time of profit booking for retail investors as well as crypto whales. Most altcoins are facing resistance around the previous support, which makes the crypto predictions complex for experts. Interestingly, altcoin prices can move both ways. If the prices break the resistance, they will become bullish long-term. Otherwise, they will continue the downtrend, which started in March 2022.
EY: 97% of CEOs have changed their investment strategy in response to geopolitical challenges–and almost a third already halted a project
Restrictive policies have supplanted COVID-19-related issues as the key reason for altering international investment plans, according to EY's research.
TechCrunch
Egyptian health tech Yodawy raises $16M, backed by Delivery Hero Ventures
The UAE-based and MEA-focused venture capital firm co-led this round alongside Delivery Hero Ventures, the venture arm of the global food delivery platform Delivery Hero, which has now made its first check in Africa. Singapore-based AAIC Investment and Saudi’s Dallah Al-Baraka also participated in this round. Existing investors who participated in the digital healthcare’s $7.5 million Series A round in 2019 include Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), C Ventures, and P1 Ventures also doubled down.
crowdfundinsider.com
Banks Accelerate Move to Cloud with Oracle Banking Services
With transaction volumes, customer expectations, and competitive threats at an all-time high, banks must “adapt quickly to keep pace.”. To address these challenges, Oracle launched Oracle Banking Cloud Services, a new suite of componentized, composable cloud native services. The six new services available “provide banks with highly scalable corporate...
cryptonewsz.com
Optimism sets in & points towards a Bull from a brutal Bear Crypto market
As per a report that has been carefully prepared by CoinShares, there happens to be a general feeling of optimism where the overall crypto market is concerned. This would be after a supposedly long wait-and-watch period in the case of all concerned investors. In order to better substantiate their observation and claim, they have duly mentioned the fact that there has been an inflow amounting to the figure of $76 million into funds in the previous week itself. This surely spells out the fact that the turn of events happens to be actually encouraging. Incidentally, this inflow has been taking place for the last four weeks. Some of the funds that have witnessed this inflow happen to be Grayscale, 3iQ, and also 21 Shares.
cryptonewsz.com
Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023: A Gathering of Thought Leaders in the Blockchain Industry
FINEXPO is excited to announce the upcoming Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023, set to take place on the 16th and 17th of February 2023 at Marina Bay Sands Convention Center Singapore. This premier event will bring together some of the most visionary individuals in the blockchain industry from around the world, providing a platform for thought-provoking discussions and sharing ideas and insights.
cryptonewsz.com
Join FBS & win a Mercedes Benz in Trading Birthday Promo
Attend a birthday that generously rewards your presence, said no one ever except FBS, which has announced a month-long celebration of its birthday. The top prize is the Mercedes Benz CLA Class, with a lot more to offer to traders who attend the event. The month-long celebration will commence on February 09, 2023, and end on March 09, 2023.
marktechpost.com
Google Research Introduces An Extension of PyGlove: A General Purpose Python Library That Can Now Easily And Scalably Share Machine Learning Ideas As Code
Over the past few years, machine learning (ML) partnerships have grown significantly in scale, making it more challenging to share code efficiently. Multiple scholars and engineers can connect through universities, GitHub projects, and technological firms. Many separate teams that share a codebase are frequently formed, particularly in technology businesses. Other groups must incorporate the insights made by these teams into their code. However, challenges may arise due to the specialization of teams and codebases. The most typical approach is for each team to keep an eye out for findings made by other teams and then apply those discoveries to their ML system. This process might take a long period when there are too many innovations or when they are difficult or need specialized expertise.
Flying Magazine
Initiative in Japan Aims To Turn Wood Into SAF
Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Corp. and Green Earth Institute Co. Ltd. agreed to look into the production of wood-based cellulosic bioethanol in Japan and its development into products including sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, Nippon Paper said in a statement. Under the agreement the companies will study the...
Comments / 0