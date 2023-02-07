Read full article on original website
Uber Launches Payout Solution for Unbanked Drivers in Egypt
Uber has teamed up with HSBC to launch Flexpay, a new on-demand payout solution in Egypt. The two companies announced the launch in a joint press release on Wednesday (Feb. 7), stating that Flexpay will empower unbanked Uber drivers by paying out directly to mobile wallets through HSBC’s payment platform HSBCnet.
ffnews.com
Virtual Arena: African Innovation in Europe
Join us for an exciting Virtual Arena, where we showcase the dynamic minds behind African innovation in Europe. Our guests, Gwerna Kiwana from MFS Africa, Matthew Barnard from BBD, and Matteo Rizzi from FTS Group, will share their inspiring journeys and innovative visions. Get an inside look into Gwerna Kiwana’s...
pymnts.com
ECB Renews Long-Term Commitment to Maintaining Euro Cash System
The European Central Bank (ECB) has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a euro cash system. Commenting on a December ECB study on the payment attitudes of consumers in the euro area in a Monday (Feb. 6) blog post, the regional bank noted that cash remains the most used form of payment for everyday transactions in the eurozone. As such, the post noted that even as noncash payment methods grow in popularity, the ECB is committed to maintaining the euro cash system for the foreseeable future.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
The Fed's interest rate decision, the Labor Department's jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
msn.com
‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence
Facing a wave of withdrawals from nervous investors, a crypto-friendly bank is staying solvent thanks to an unusual multibillion-dollar loan — a move Jim Cramer says should knock you off your chair.
dailyhodl.com
Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Ethereum Staking Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the altcoin Liquid Staked Ethereum (LSETH) to its listing roadmap. Liquid Staked ETH is a new “receipt token” investors receive when they stake their Ethereum (ETH) with the Liquid Collective, a liquid staking protocol. The Liquid Collective notes its staking method...
CoinDesk
UK Banks Blocking Crypto Access Given Fraud, Volatility, Lawmakers Told
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bank bosses in the U.K. are blocking customers’ access to cryptoassets due to concerns over fraud and volatility, lawmakers were told today. Social media and technology platforms were cited as a significant source...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: The Sandbox Is Up on Saudi Arabia Partnership News
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Virtual world The Sandbox’s...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
CoinTelegraph
Google invests $300M in AI firm previously funded by Sam Bankman-Fried
Google Cloud reportedly invested $300 million into artificial intelligence (AI) startup firm Anthropic, which also received over $500 million in funds from former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried about six months before FTX catastrophically collapsed. While the $300 million figure was reported by Financial Times on Feb. 4, Anthropic confirmed the...
Digital Currency Group is reportedly selling shares from its most prized crypto funds at a steep discount as the digital asset giant navigates financial woes
Digital Currency Group is selling some of its top assets at a steep discount, per the Financial Times. The news comes as the crypto conglomerate's lending unit, Genesis, filed for bankruptcy protection last month. The company told Insider that offloading assets "is simply part of our ongoing portfolio rebalancing." Digital...
CoinDesk Parent DCG Sells Prized Crypto Funds At Steep Discount To Raise Capital
Crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is selling stakes in some of its investment funds at a steep discount to raise capital, as it tries to pay back creditors of its bankrupt lending unit Genesis, Financial Times reported, citing U.S. securities filings. The sale of the shares in several of...
Bank Of England Proposes A 'Digital Pound' For Everyday Use
The Bank of England has put forward a proposal to launch a digital currency that would be solely issued by the central bank that could be used by households and businesses for their everyday payments, allowing individuals to access their funds via a digital wallet accessible through smartphones or cards.
cryptonewsz.com
Pocket Network forms a merger with Arbitrum One
Pocket Network happens to have formed a much official merger with Arbitrum One. This was carried out to facilitate the transfer of the power of the decentralized RPC framework to the chain. Arbitrum one happens to be one of the most sought-after and new-age layer 2 upgrading solutions where Ethereum is concerned.
dailyhodl.com
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
bitnewsbot.com
The State of Crypto at the Start of the New Year
Cryptocurrency has come a long way since its inception over a decade ago. From the early days of Bitcoin, the crypto and blockchain space has grown and evolved, and it has become an increasingly important part of the global financial landscape. As we start the new year, it’s a good...
investing.com
Bank of England Sets Pound Limit on Digital Currency Holdings
Bank of England Sets Pound Limit on Digital Currency Holdings. The Bank of England is exploring the integration of digital currencies into the financial system. The proposed limit is set to a minimum of 10,000 pounds and a maximum of 20,000 pounds approximately, roughly $12,000 to $24,000. The limit aims...
cryptogazette.com
Polygon (MATIC) Gaming Altcoin Price Rises, Following Coinbase Support
A gaming altcoin just saw its price rise recently, and we’ll address the issue below. Coinbase rolled out support for the gaming altcoin. Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a low-cap gaming altcoin. This has been spurring a price surge for the token. “VOXEL, the...
