Woman stabs and kills peacemaker trying to break up attempted attack on North Side: CPD
A man is dead after being stabbed in Edgewater Wednesday night, police said. The man, age unknown, saw a woman trying to stab two people on a sidewalk in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road when he intervened around 11:40 p.m., police said.
wgtd.org
Settlement in Police Shooting Suit; Kenosha Store to Close
A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit that was filed by the family of a teenager who was shot and killed by a Mt. Pleasant police offer in 2019. Tyrese West was killed by Officer Eric Giese as West was purportedly attempting to grab a gun that he'd dropped during a foot chase. The settlement was the result of mediation, according to court documents. An attorney for the family said the deal includes a "modest" payout to the estate, and a recommendation to the village that it creates a "dignified memorial" to Tyrese. According to Atty. Thomas Napierala, West's parents suggested that either a mural, a statue or some signage be installed. The recommendation is not binding. Attorneys for the village did not immediately return a message. Several months after the shooting, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson ruled that Giese had acted in self-defense.
Two women charged after Janesville bar fight, shooting
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two women were arrested after a shooting following a bar fight in Janesville Wednesday night. According to Janesville Police, Olivia Abarca, 34, and Jamie Payton, 39, got into an argument with a bartender in the 200 block of W. Milwaukee Street around 11 p.m. Police said the argument escalated into a […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police seize 2 illegally possessed firearms
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police announced they have recovered two illegally possessed firearms. These firearms were seized Saturday, Feb. 4 from a person who is prohibited from having them. "We also know that these guns often got handed around between other dangerous people. This is a great job by KPD...
fox32chicago.com
Man fired shots at another driver during road rage incident on I-94 in Cook County: police
SKOKIE, Ill. - A Racine man is accused of firing shots at another car during a road rage incident Sunday. Dylan Creekpaum, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of cannabis. At about 12:02 p.m. on Feb. 5, Illinois State Police Troop 3...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man shot juvenile in gang-related shooting: police
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - A Des Plaines man has been charged in connection to a gang-related shooting that occurred last year in Mount Prospect. Christian Longsworth, 26, faces one count of attempted murder. On Oct. 18, 2022, Mount Prospect officers responded to the 1900 block of Seneca Lane for a...
Police suspect cover-up after bar patron lost control of ATV and died
Authorities in Lake County say criminal charges are possible after friends of an ATV operator apparently tried to cover up an accident that left the man with fatal injuries.
Police: Suburban man leaves bar and dies in ATV crash, acquaintances hide evidence
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — An ATV was hidden from police following a suspected drunken deadly crash early Tuesday morning in the northern suburbs. At around 1 a.m., Lake County deputies responded to the area of North Lake Shore Drive and Greenwood Avenue, in unincorporated Spring Grove, on the report of a person down.
KCCI.com
Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest
AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
wlip.com
Lake County ATV Crash Kills One, Other Could Face Charges
(Spring Grove, IL) One person is dead after crashing an ATV near Spring Grove. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Glenn Luthardt was found injured around 1 o’clock on Tuesday morning in the area of North Lake Shore Drive and Greenwood Avenue. The 56-year-old was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. An investigation determined Luthardt was drinking at a nearby bar and suffered initial injuries from a trip and fall. He then left the bar on the ATV at a high rate of speed, lost control and was thrown from the vehicle…which then landed on top of him. Friends removed the ATV from the scene to allegedly hide evidence because Luthardt had been drinking and was driving on a revoked license. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and charges could be filed.
Mother of student threatened to shoot up middle school in Waukegan, prosecutors say
A mother of a student was arrested after prosecutors say she threatened to shoot a teacher and shoot up a middle school in Waukegan. Ronesha M. Rogers, 33, of Waukegan, was charged with threat to school building, a Class 4 felony. Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Emma Smoler said the...
newyorkbeacon.com
Young Teen Sues School District After Officer Reportedly Knelt on Her Neck for Over 20 Seconds
Another officer has been caught on surveillance footage using his knee to restrain a civilian, this time in Wisconsin. A middle schooler has sued the Kenosha Unified School District, City of Kenosha, and a Kenosha police officer after she was reportedly restrained in a chokehold by an officer who was off-duty.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 13-year-old boy shot, seriously hurt
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 13, was shot late Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7 and seriously hurt. Investigators are looking into where the shots were fired. The victim was dropped off at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Milwaukee police are investigating what led up to the gunfire. No arrests...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 arrested following drug sale to undercover officer | By Washington Co. Sgt. Killey
February 9, 2023 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested for their involvement in a several month’s long investigation into the Delivery of Cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the...
Argument at Wisconsin salon escalates into gunfire; one man in custody
A Kenosha man has been arrested days after he allegedly opened fire inside of a southeast Wisconsin beauty salon. It happened Friday afternoon, when Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to LG Beauty Salon in Somers for reports of shots fired.
CBS 58
Police: 18-year-old fatally shot near Rogers and Forest Home Avenue
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to a fatal shooting near Rogers and Forest Home Avenue Monday evening, Feb. 6. Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5 p.m. An investigation is ongoing. Police seek unknown suspects. Anyone with...
wlip.com
Lake County Residents Accused of Stealing Mail in Cook County
(Mount Prospect, IL) A pair of Lake County residents are facing charges for allegedly stealing mail in Cook County. Both Stephanie Klus and Edwin De Jesus were found to be in possession of stolen mail and packages after a traffic stop in Mount Prospect in late January. Officials say credit cards, drivers licenses and other property that didn’t belong to the pair was also discovered. The Park City duo now each face a charge of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The 32-year-old Klus also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of weapons and more. The 49-year-old De Jesus faces an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Grandview High School closed due to investigation into officer killed
Grandview High School will be closed Tuesday due to the investigation into a police officer's death.
Sheriff’s office warns Lake County residents about increase in vehicle burglaries, thefts
The sheriff’s office is warning Lake County residents about an increase in vehicle thefts and burglaries to vehicles in the northeastern Illinois area. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued the warning on social media Wednesday. Most of the thefts occur during the overnight hours. Thieves move up and...
wtaq.com
Names Released In Milwaukee Cop Killing
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Milwaukee police officer is dead after a struggle with a robbery suspect overnight on the city’s southside. Milwaukee police say officers, including 37-year-old officer, Peter Jerving, were called to the 2700 block of S. 14th Street around 1:16 a.m. Tuesday to check for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery that happened a few hours prior.
