Somers, WI

wgtd.org

Settlement in Police Shooting Suit; Kenosha Store to Close

A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit that was filed by the family of a teenager who was shot and killed by a Mt. Pleasant police offer in 2019. Tyrese West was killed by Officer Eric Giese as West was purportedly attempting to grab a gun that he'd dropped during a foot chase. The settlement was the result of mediation, according to court documents. An attorney for the family said the deal includes a "modest" payout to the estate, and a recommendation to the village that it creates a "dignified memorial" to Tyrese. According to Atty. Thomas Napierala, West's parents suggested that either a mural, a statue or some signage be installed. The recommendation is not binding. Attorneys for the village did not immediately return a message. Several months after the shooting, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson ruled that Giese had acted in self-defense.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha police seize 2 illegally possessed firearms

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police announced they have recovered two illegally possessed firearms. These firearms were seized Saturday, Feb. 4 from a person who is prohibited from having them. "We also know that these guns often got handed around between other dangerous people. This is a great job by KPD...
KENOSHA, WI
fox32chicago.com

Cook County man shot juvenile in gang-related shooting: police

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - A Des Plaines man has been charged in connection to a gang-related shooting that occurred last year in Mount Prospect. Christian Longsworth, 26, faces one count of attempted murder. On Oct. 18, 2022, Mount Prospect officers responded to the 1900 block of Seneca Lane for a...
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
KCCI.com

Police: Woman jumped from balcony to avoid arrest

AMES, Iowa — A woman accused of evading officers by jumping off a balcony is now in jail. The Ames Police Department said 40-year-old Karla Wallace, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has been arrested. She faces eight charges, including intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday...
AMES, IA
wlip.com

Lake County ATV Crash Kills One, Other Could Face Charges

(Spring Grove, IL) One person is dead after crashing an ATV near Spring Grove. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Glenn Luthardt was found injured around 1 o’clock on Tuesday morning in the area of North Lake Shore Drive and Greenwood Avenue. The 56-year-old was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. An investigation determined Luthardt was drinking at a nearby bar and suffered initial injuries from a trip and fall. He then left the bar on the ATV at a high rate of speed, lost control and was thrown from the vehicle…which then landed on top of him. Friends removed the ATV from the scene to allegedly hide evidence because Luthardt had been drinking and was driving on a revoked license. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and charges could be filed.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 13-year-old boy shot, seriously hurt

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 13, was shot late Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7 and seriously hurt. Investigators are looking into where the shots were fired. The victim was dropped off at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Milwaukee police are investigating what led up to the gunfire. No arrests...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police: 18-year-old fatally shot near Rogers and Forest Home Avenue

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to a fatal shooting near Rogers and Forest Home Avenue Monday evening, Feb. 6. Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5 p.m. An investigation is ongoing. Police seek unknown suspects. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Lake County Residents Accused of Stealing Mail in Cook County

(Mount Prospect, IL) A pair of Lake County residents are facing charges for allegedly stealing mail in Cook County. Both Stephanie Klus and Edwin De Jesus were found to be in possession of stolen mail and packages after a traffic stop in Mount Prospect in late January. Officials say credit cards, drivers licenses and other property that didn’t belong to the pair was also discovered. The Park City duo now each face a charge of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The 32-year-old Klus also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of weapons and more. The 49-year-old De Jesus faces an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
COOK COUNTY, IL
wtaq.com

Names Released In Milwaukee Cop Killing

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Milwaukee police officer is dead after a struggle with a robbery suspect overnight on the city’s southside. Milwaukee police say officers, including 37-year-old officer, Peter Jerving, were called to the 2700 block of S. 14th Street around 1:16 a.m. Tuesday to check for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery that happened a few hours prior.
MILWAUKEE, WI

