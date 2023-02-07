ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Carolina

Downtown Spartanburg restaurant closing

Wild Wing Cafe's Morgan Square location has shut its doors. The reason for the closing is unknown at this time.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 2/9

Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Lawyer Lori recaps bomb threat during Murdaugh trial

Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate exotic animal rescue

Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in Greenville. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Wild Wing Café is closing it's downtown Spartanburg location. Upstate school districts block app used for cheating.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after stabbing leaves 1 injured

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody Wednesday following a stabbing that injured one person. Deputies said they responded to East Roosevelt Road around 1:00 p.m. after someone reported the incident. According to deputies, the victim had non-life-threatening...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Drive to hold auditions for next mascot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Think you have what it takes to be the next face of the Greenville Drive? The Drive said it is looking for fun, enthusiastic candidates who want to represent the organization as the next mascot. According to the Drive, the ideal candidate will be an...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Midday Eats on the Road: Main Street Pub

For the first time, the jury heard testimony about alleged financial crimes involving Alex Murdaugh on Tuesday. Man Charged With Murder in the Death of His Mother. Bobby Quick was arrested today in Asheville in connection to the death of his mother at Hickory Ridge Apartments in Greenville. Upstate teen...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Cupid Chris: Wine recommendations from Bottles

Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Bomb squad destroys decaying dynamite in Asheville

If you need Super Bowl restaurant ideas, we've got you covered. A teen has been charged after a shot fired left another teen critically injured. Lawyer Lori speaks on judge's decision for jury to hear financial evidence.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate school districts block app used for cheating

Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

NC woman accused of killing bicyclist in Asheville turns self in, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29. Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road when he was hit from behind by an SUV just before 10 p.m. Whicker died on scene.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Recruiting black applicants to medical field

Big Dave Eats stopped by Double Dogs in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Live aftermath of Murdaugh trial court evacuation

A Taylors man will spend 30 years in prison for a 2019 deadly shooting. A bomb threat forcing the evacuation of the courthouse holding Alex Murdaugh's murder trial we heard testimony before and after the threat. Missing Greenville man.
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials looking for suspect who stabbed, killed Upstate man

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning at an apartment complex. The coroner was called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located off East Butler Road just after 7 a.m. Tony Tolbert, 57, was stabbed in the chest, according to the coroner. His death has been ruled a homicide.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman found dead inside Greenville apartments

If you need Super Bowl restaurant ideas, we've got you covered. A teen has been charged after a shot fired left another teen critically injured. Lawyer Lori speaks on judge's decision for jury to hear financial evidence.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Fountain Inn restaurant owner featured on new streaming series

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) Episode three of...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

Man found dead in Mauldin apartment complex

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in finding a missing child. The Laurens County Coroner confirms an adult male was found dead near Clinton City park. Elizabeth McDaniel from Larue Fine Chocolate joins us to discuss which wine to pair with your box of chocolates as wells upcoming events.
MAULDIN, SC

