Philadelphia, PA

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OutThere Colorado

10 fantastic Philly cheesesteaks for Eagles fans in Colorado (or anyone else)

Are you ready to rumble? Super Bowl LVII is this weekend, and it’s a monumental matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Some of the biggest storylines this year are: this is the first Super Bowl featuring two Black starting quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes; it’s also the first in which two brothers, Jason and Travis Kelce, will battle it out (I wouldn’t want to be at their next Thanksgiving); Rihanna makes a comeback with her halftime show; and Coors airs its...
COLORADO STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
PennLive.com

Pa. dairy farmers name newborn cows after Eagles players, dress them in jerseys for Super Bowl prep

A Pennsylvania dairy farm run by Eagles fans is now home to a team of their own, with a bovine squad that pays homage to the Philly team’s upcoming Super Bowl appearance. Jared Kurtz, a dairy farmer at Kurtland Farms in Elverson, joined with his family to adorn several newborn calves at their farm in green and white jackets that spell out the word Eagles to help hype themselves up for Sunday’s big game.
ELVERSON, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware County company selling Eagles bracelets for good cause

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- As Super Bowl LVII draws closer, it's not only Philadelphia Eagles jerseys that are in high demand, but also Birds jewelry. One Delaware County company is selling bracelets to support its favorite team and a local charity.When sisters Ava Marie and Sophia De Guio aren't at school, they're busy making Eagles bracelets and shipping them to customers all over the country ahead of Super Bowl LVII."Ever since we made the playoffs and we're going to the Super Bowl," Ava Marie De Guiro said, "I think we've gotten a bunch of more orders."So far, the girls, ages...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Big Game Bound: Live from Philadelphia

A replay of the livestream will be added above. (WHTM) – For the second time in six seasons the Philadelphia Eagles are playing for a championship. This time they have a new head coach, a new quarterback, and only eight players returning from the franchise’s first Super Bowl. abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube is live […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Eagles Fans Light up the Night in Lewes

LEWES, Del.- Red and green Christmas lights have been down for almost two months now, but, one family's green and white lights are still shining bright before this weekend. As the sun sets in Lewes, a glowing message illuminates the night: "Fly Eagles Fly!" Denny Flamini is the creative force...
LEWES, DE
PhillyBite

Eagles Fans Grab Your Free Coffee During Super Bowl Weekend

Philadelphia, PA - Dunkin’, the Official Coffee, Breakfast Sandwich, and Donut of the Philadelphia Eagles. , is excited to announce a free coffee offer this weekend celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ big game. Leading up to this weekend’s big game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Dunkin’ of greater Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

