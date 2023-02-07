ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Mom Wakes Up and Learns Kid Labeled the Entire Kitchen and the Spellings Are Too Cute

By Shawna Davis
Dengarden
Dengarden
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ls4Gy_0kf4tArq00

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you’re a parent, you know all too well how your kid loves to help you with certain tasks as much as possible. However, despite their efforts, they actually created more work for you rather than taking a load away.

Such is the case with TikTok user @turkeyunreasonable . While taking a nap, she woke up to discover that her child “helped" her out around the house by labeling everything in the kitchen in the cutest kid handwriting!

When I tell you it looked as though he left not a single drawer untouched with a label, he did exactly that and what made it cute is he created these labels in the cute and typical handwriting that included a few misspelled words such as “plactic rap” instead of “plastic wrap,” “tuppr ware,” instead of “Tupperware” and perhaps the cutest label “pots and pan’s” rather than “pots and pans.”

Not only was it too adorable that the 7-year-old actually took time out to help mom by labeling everything in the kitchen, but her kid woke up at 5 a.m. to do the task — how adorable and sweet this kid is!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Lefty Graves

School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
Abby Joseph

Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going

Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
New York Post

Never make your bed first thing in the morning — the disgusting reason why

Take that, mom and dad. Never mind your nagging parents, or those so-called experts who insist that a shipshape boudoir is the key to a happy life — one housekeeping influencer is insisting that everything we’ve been told about making the bed first thing in the morning is wrong. The anonymous domestic diva behind Mrs D’s Cleaning Reviews, a popular Instagram page, surely surprised at least a few of her 135,000 followers by publishing a pro-messy missive — revealing the gag reflex-inducing reason why rushing to tidy up “is something you need to stop doing.” “During the night we not only sweat but we...
pennypinchinmom.com

How To Keep Your House Smelling Good All The Time

There are a multitude of reasons that someone may want to keep their house smelling fresh all the time. Usually, kids, dogs, husbands, and/or dirty laundry have something to do with it, but as a stay-at-home mom of two amazing boys, with a husband who works away from home a lot, and a large dog…. We make messes. We are the epitome of messes. But in the midst of the chaos and the smells, I continually strive to make our house “homier.”
Comfy, Safe Couch

My mother forged my signature and withdrew money from my account. A woman learns about emotionally immature parents

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My own mother forged my signature and withdrew money from the account saying, "You are too rich you keep boasting around as if the world revolves around you!" From a very young age, she always seemed threatened by my success and felt like I was getting attention from my dad more than her because I was smart in school.
msn.com

Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings

I’m not sure everyone really “gets” TikTok. One of the more popular activities on the app is to post a funny video to go along with a popular song or sound effect. If you hang out on the “for your page” (FYP, for the fans) a lot, it can result in understanding what these trendy sound clips are, and making your own. But if you haven’t yet succumbed to the addiction of the Tok, it can lead you to not always understanding what the heck you’re seeing on your screen.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy