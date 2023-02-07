Mom Wakes Up and Learns Kid Labeled the Entire Kitchen and the Spellings Are Too Cute

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you’re a parent, you know all too well how your kid loves to help you with certain tasks as much as possible. However, despite their efforts, they actually created more work for you rather than taking a load away.

Such is the case with TikTok user @turkeyunreasonable . While taking a nap, she woke up to discover that her child “helped" her out around the house by labeling everything in the kitchen in the cutest kid handwriting!

When I tell you it looked as though he left not a single drawer untouched with a label, he did exactly that and what made it cute is he created these labels in the cute and typical handwriting that included a few misspelled words such as “plactic rap” instead of “plastic wrap,” “tuppr ware,” instead of “Tupperware” and perhaps the cutest label “pots and pan’s” rather than “pots and pans.”

Not only was it too adorable that the 7-year-old actually took time out to help mom by labeling everything in the kitchen, but her kid woke up at 5 a.m. to do the task — how adorable and sweet this kid is!

