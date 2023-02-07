ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine derailment: Wednesday morning update

As the sun rises over the village of East Palestine on Wednesday, there is still no answer to resident’s question: “When can I go back to my home or business?”. Investigators looking into the chemical train crash and fire of last Friday said at a press briefing late Tuesday that they are still monitoring air quality and are evaluating that data before ordering an end to the mandatory evacuation zone around the crash site.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Mingo Junction Fire Dept. assisting after Ohio train derailment disaster

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Mingo Junction Fire Department in Jefferson County is lending a hand to neighboring Columbiana County following the massive train derailment that happened in East Palestine over the weekend, according to their Facebook page. The department is offering mutual aid through the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Emergency Response Plan. Firefighters and […]
MINGO JUNCTION, OH
WFMJ.com

Columbiana EMA East Palestine 'Safe Re-entry Plan'

East Palestine officials announced at Wednesday's news conference that people returning to their homes must follow the below plan posted by the Columbiana County EMA:. INCLUDES TAGGART, ALICE, E. MAIN, WOOD, GARFIELD, & OAK ST. ALL SIDE STREETS BETWEEN THOSE MENTIONED ABOVE INCLIUDING PLEASANT DR. IF ENTERING FROM NORTH ON...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Cranberry Accident

At least one person was injured as a result of a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cranberry Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for a two vehicle accident near the intersection of Rochester and Graham School Roads. Crews from Cranberry and Harmony were...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMJ.com

Joint statement on end of East Palestine evacuation

NOTE: Below is a media statement issued by Ohio and Pennsylvania:. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, East Palestine Fire Chief and Incident Commander Keith Drabick, and local, state, and federal officials representing both states announced today that evacuated residents in and around East Palestine can now safely return home.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio train derailment chemicals spilled into Ohio River

(WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday that chemicals from a train derailment spilled into the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia after a train derailed Friday in East Palestine, Ohio. Gov. Justice said, “There were chemicals that went into the Ohio River, and immediately the people of Weirton acted […]
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine derailment: Several school districts close Tuesday

People living around East Palestine woke up Tuesday morning still wondering when their lives can get back to normal. Authorities say they were successful Monday in conducting a controlled release of toxic chemicals from five of the tanker cars that derailed Friday in the village. There is no word on...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
wtae.com

Evacuated East Palestine residents anxious to get home

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Wednesday was another eerily quiet day in East Palestine, Ohio. The roads remain empty and businesses are closed. There are first responders and law enforcement on every corner and many evacuated residents are still calling the East Palestine High School gymnasium home. "One day at...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Route 356 Crash

One person was taken to the hospital following a crash yesterday in Jefferson Township. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Route 356 near the intersection with Fisher Road. State police say two vehicles collided at that intersection. 20-year-old Kelsi Spiering of Leechburg suffered minor injuries and was taken to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Officials monitoring air quality in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring the air quality along the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line after a train derailment on Friday. It happened in East Palestine Friday night. It forced dozens of people to evacuate in Ohio and parts of Beaver County. Families in East Palestine,...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Update on air testing after being told folks in the former no go zone are safe to go home, East Palestine. Although people were told it's safe to go home, some residents are still worried about how safe their homes really are. Ohio's Governor gathered experts to answer residents questions.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | February 8th

WFMJ archives / May 2, 1976 | Firemen hosed down a ruptured tank car filled with gasified hydrogen peroxide after the derailment of a Conrail freight train a mile south of East Liverpool 46 years ago. About 1,000 people were evacuated from their homes when it was believed that the leaking car contained vinyl chloride, a much more dangerous chemical, but was allowed to return after five hours. Four cars containing vinyl chloride derailed but were not ruptured.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine updates air quality info

EPA officials unveiled updates Tuesday on the air quality in East Palestine and throughout the Mahoning Valley. In the past 24 hours, 21 News received dozens of complaints about the smell of chemicals in the air. The EPA tells us they're continuing to pay close attention to those air levels in and around the area.
EAST PALESTINE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy