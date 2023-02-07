Hobbton hangs on

Hobbton’s Jameek Joyner works baseline against heavy pressure from a Lakewood defender. Daron Barefoot|Sampson Independent

In the late game of Friday night’s county-rivalry showdown between Hobbton and Lakewood, it was the boys turn to do work. After a tightly-contested game that went back and forth, it was the Wildcats that held on late, claiming a 51-47 victory on Senior Night.

The first quarter saw Lakewood open up a little advantage but they didn’t get very far before the Wildcats ran them down. In general, there wasn’t a ton of scoring as the teams stayed in the single digits in the first quarter. Late in the period, Hobbton’s Colby Weeks hit a three-point bucket to tie the game up, 8-8 after one quarter of play.

Lakewood reclaimed the lead early in the second quarter at 10-8 and the score sat there for a few moments. Later, the Wildcats got back-to-back scores and took the lead at 12-10. The Leopards, though, came right back for a 13-12 lead. After Weeks drained a couple free throws, Hobbton was back out front. From there, the teams exchanged jabs but at the half, the Wildcats had grabbed a 19-16 lead headed to the break.

When play resumed, it was at a high-octane pace. With 6:50 on the clock, Lakewood whistled for timeout as Hobbton was enjoying a 6-2 run, now leading 25-18. The Wildcats built their lead to as much as nine points but the Leopards began to claw their way back into it. Hobbton lost the momentum, which was usurped by Lakewood when Shamell Little slammed the ball in for two more points right before the buzzer, tying the game up at 31-31.

The Wildcats, though, regained composure and also reclaimed the lead. They hit a 14-4 run to kick off the fourth quarter and staked a 10-point lead with 3:11 left in the game. With Lakewood stopping the game on a timeout, the Leopards now trailed 45-35. “Not so fast,” said Lakewood, who hit a quick 6-0 spurt, including a 4-point possession to make things interesting again. They eventually got back to within 45-42 before before free throws made it 46-42 Hobbton with 1:51 left in the game. Down the stretch, the Wildcats outlasted the Leopards, and hung on for the 51-47 victory.

Leading scorers for Hobbton were Weeks with 15 points followed by Jameek Joyner with 10. Ashawd Wynn and Bennett Darden each finished with nine points, followed by Garrett Britt with five and Greysen Tart with three.

For Lakewood, they were led by Cameron Williams with 17 points. Little and Tony Freeman each had nine points, Demarion Eason had six points, and Nakai Owens had three.

With the win, Hobbton is now 8-10 overall and 5-3 in league play. They will travel to Union on Tuesday.

For Lakewood, they fall to 7-12 overall and 4-4 in league play. The Leopards are set to host Neuse Charter on Tuesday.