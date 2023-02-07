Read full article on original website
Related
dailydodge.com
Green Lake County Man Killed In Michigan Snowmobile Crash
(Berlin) We’re learning of the death of a Green Lake County man who was killed in a snowmobile accident in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. An obituary was recently published for William Shane Stimpfl of Berlin. The accident occurred in Gogebic County’s Town of Wakefield early on Sunday, January 29. The 53-year-old was traveling with a group of snowmobilers on a trail near Ramsey when the crash occurred. He died at the scene. A 54-year-old man operating a second snowmobile was treated for a broken leg. Stimpfl’s life will be celebrated in a pair of events this weekend. The first is Friday night from 5pm to 9pm at Junction Pub in Milton, and the second is Saturday night from 5pm to 9pm at Bucky’s Bar in Berlin.
wearegreenbay.com
‘These machines and alcohol do not mix’: Eight snowmobile OWI arrests in northern Wisconsin over weekend
ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is issuing reminders about operating snowmobiles while intoxicated. According to a Facebook post, over the weekend, eight people were arrested for DNR OWI. In addition to the OWIs, there were multiple reported accidents, and numerous snowmobile violation stops.
wearegreenbay.com
Another case of chronic wasting disease found in northern Wisconsin
WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed another case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in northern Wisconsin. According to a release, the deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Wolf River, Langlade County. It is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Langlade County.
wxpr.org
Nalox-Zone Boxes installed in the Northwoods to help prevent opioid overdose deaths
Naloxone, or NARCAN by its brand name, is a drug known to save someone at risk of dying from an opioid overdose. In 2021, more than 1,400 Wisconsinites died because of opioids. The number of deaths from opioid overdoses has been rising since 2014 when there were 628 opioid-related deaths...
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 Wisconsin counties in a 9-month span
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three different counties within a nine-month period. A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that Frank Schuman, a 29-year-old from Lac Du Flambeau is facing charges in Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County.
wearegreenbay.com
Vilas County man sentenced for 2020 Green Bay homicide near Clinton Street
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Vilas County man was sentenced to life without the opportunity for parole after killing a man near Clinton Street and 12th Avenue back in 2020. 31-year-old Waylon T. Wayman will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life without parole for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, and Bail Jumping. He previously plead not guilty to all four charges in May 2020.
wxpr.org
Lac du Flambeau Tribe wants “good faith offer” before removing barriers on roads
The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa says it has no intention of removing the barriers it put up on four roads until a good faith offer is made. Those barriers are currently blocking access to dozens of homes of non-tribal members who own homes within the reservation boundaries.
Lac Du Flambeau man charged with domestic abuse in three Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin authorities said Frank R. Schuman, 29 of Lac Du Flambeau, has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery.
Update: 2 dead in Vilas Co. snowmobile crash
Two people died Thursday in a head-on crash involving two snowmobiles in Vilas County near St. Germain, police confirmed. The crash was reported at about noon on Thursday near Snipe Lake, on Trail 70. Two people were reported unconscious at the scene with CPR in progress as rescue crews arrived. A landing zone was being established as of 12:13 p.m. with a medical helicopter en route.
wxpr.org
DOJ announces domestic abuse charges in three counties against Vilas County man
A Lac du Flambeau man is facing 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery in three counties. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation announced the charges against Frank Schuman Thursday. The DOJ says the incidents happened over nine months against three different people. Schuman faces charges...
wxpr.org
Man convicted in Antigo stabbing death
A jury in Langlade County finds a man guilty of first degree murder. The jury this week considered the fate of 39 year old Derek Goplin, who was accused of stabbing to death his mother, 63 year old Susan Reese, in Antigo. Goplin fled after the stabbing in late 2021,...
wxpr.org
Town of Newbold Supervisor accused of forging signatures on campaign papers
A member of the Newbold Town Board has been arrested after being accused of forging signatures on his campaign papers. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 69 year old James Staskiewicz of Newbold was arrested Wednesday in connection with his effort to run for reelection.
wxpr.org
Update: Town of Lac du Flambeau makes offer to Lac du Flambeau Tribe
Updated 2/9/23 12:05 p.m.: The Town of Lac du Flambeau has posted the letter it sent to Lac du Flambeau Tribal President John Johnson. You can view the letter here. It does offers a potential solution to the issue of right-a-ways. It says the Town Board could "enter into a...
WJFW-TV
Names released in the two fatal snowmobile accidents in Vilas Co. the past week
VILAS CO. (WJFW) - The Vilas County Sheriff's Office released the names of both individuals that were killed in snowmobile crashes on Jan. 26 and Jan. 29. On Jan. 26, the Vilas County Sheriff's Office received a call about a snowmobiler who had struck a tree in the Town of Phelps.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
Comments / 0