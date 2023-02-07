Read full article on original website
BBC
Dramatic rescue saves Thai baby who fell down well
A baby girl has been rescued by authorities after she fell down a deep well in northern Thailand. The 19-month-old child fell down the 13m (42ft) deep shaft while playing on Monday afternoon in Tak province, near the Myanmar border. Authorities launched an overnight rescue operation after the girl's parents...
Rescuers save baby trapped under collapsed building in Turkey
Rescue teams pull a baby from the rubble of a collapsed building almost 68 hours after a massive earthquake hit Hatay, Turkey. Another rescue team found four members of the same family alive under debris in Adiyaman, Turkey.Feb. 9, 2023.
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.
19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
BBC
Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team
Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
Watch live: Turkish rescuers search through night for survivors after earthquake devastates Diyarbakir
Watch live as rescue teams in the Turkish city of Diyarbakir search into the night for survivors after a deadly earthquake struck on Monday 6 February.More than 7,200 people are reported to have died in the aftermath of the quake, which also devastated northern Syria.In the hours and days since, rescue efforts have been ongoing in the hardest-hit regions, with footage of many adults and children being freed from the rubble shared online.At least 15 buildings were reported to have collapsed in Diyarbakir as tremors shook the region, with the city of 250,000 people about 150 miles from the epicentre.Rescuers...
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Residents in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble of a five-story apartment building leveled by this week’s devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday.The newborn girl was found buried under the debris with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, Afraa Abu Hadiya, who was found dead, they said. The baby was the only member of her family to survive from the building collapse Monday in the small town of Jinderis, next to the Turkish border, Ramadan Sleiman, a relative, told...
Rescuers push to find survivors of 'disaster of the century'
Rescue workers are making a final push to find any remaining survivors of this week's earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed nearly 21,000 people
Hope dims for families in Turkey as rescue turns to recovery
Precious hours have turned to tense days across earthquake-hit southern Turkey as fewer people are pulled alive from the rubble. While family members watch rescue workers shift to recovery, they also face an awful truth: that it's unlikely they'll ever be reunited with their missing loved ones. In Nurdagi, a city of around 40,000 nestled between snowy mountains some 35 miles (56 kilometers) from the epicenter of the quake, throngs of onlookers — mostly family members of people trapped inside — watched on Thursday as heavy machines ripped at one building which had collapsed, its floors pancaked together with...
Mexico sends its beloved dog search and rescue teams to Turkey
Mexico is sending its beloved search and rescue dogs to Turkey, to help find survivors in the rubble following Monday's devastating earthquake that toppled thousands of buildings in the country.
Rescuers in "race against time" to find survivors of deadly quake
Rescue workers are in a "race against time" to find survivors trapped beneath the rubble of buildings that collapsed during Monday's deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The big picture: Survivors and first responders described scenes of horror and shock as they attempted to dig through the debris to try to rescue those heard calling out beneath the rubble.
In earthquake rescues, noisy gear and digging, then silence
ADANA, Turkey (AP) — They lifted slabs of cement with enormous cranes and smashed rubble with jackhammers. Then, they stopped. Key to detecting the faintest noise, which could be the sign of a survivor buried beneath rubble from Monday’s quake in Turkey and Syria. Among the wreckage of...
2014 photo of US rescue dog misrepresented after Turkey earthquake
CLAIM: A photo shows a white-haired dog covered in dirt who helped rescue at least 10 people in Turkey after an earthquake struck the country on Monday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The image was taken in 2014 by a Reuters photographer after a deadly mudslide near Oso, Washington. It shows a rescue dog named Tryon who searched for victims after the destruction.
British rescue crew joins search operation in Turkey as death toll soars
Around 70 members of the UK International Search and Rescue Team have arrived in Turkey to assist with the search operation as the death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake surpassed 15,000.The team of volunteers, which included firefighters, medics, engineers and vets, was joined by crews from at least 24 countries.UK International Search and Rescue team coordinator Mark Davey said it had taken a lot of organisation to get to Antakya, in the Hatay province, due to the amount of destruction caused to basic infrastructure.“Transportation is very difficult here, so it took a lot of organisation to get enough vehicles...
Video of puppies being rescued is from India, not Turkey
CLAIM: A video shows a man in Turkey rescuing two puppies trapped under rubble after an earthquake struck the country on Monday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was shot in India and was originally posted on social media in 2019 by an animal hospital and rescue center that operates in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Hope and despair as rescuers search for survivors in quake-hit city of Kahramanmaras
The body of a 4-year-old girl wrapped in a pink blanket was brought out Wednesday from the wreckage of a building in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras. She's one of the latest young victims of Monday's massive quake.
