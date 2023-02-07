Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman joins race for Springfield mayor

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
11 Connecticut Organizations Begin Data Strategic Planning Process, Led by Connecticut Data CollaborativeConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Related
City Councilor calls for building department reform following Springfield Gardens fire
The recent fire at a Springfield Gardens apartment building in the North End is highlighting the need for reforms in the building department, according to mayoral candidate Justin Hurst.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
A Massachusetts mom is accused of killing her three children while it’s believed she was suffering from severe postpartum depression. Dr. Marcus Ware to replace Lynn Clark as superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools. Updated: 7 hours ago. This came 10 months after former superintendent Lynn Clark was arrested for...
4 nursing homes in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield to close: Owners cite new state regulations
Four long-term care nursing facilities across Western Massachusetts are planning to close this spring, displacing about 300 vulnerable, elderly residents. Officials for the Northeast Health Group Inc. announced on Tuesday it will be closing Chapin Center, in Springfield, Governor’s Center, in Westfield, and Willimansett Center East and West, both in Chicopee, due to a state Department of Public Health mandate that calls for nursing homes to limit residents to two per bedroom.
Springfield Board of Police Commissioners meets as DOJ looks on
SPRINGFIELD — Under new leadership, the Springfield Board of Police Commissioners is struggling to find its footing under the watchful eye of the U.S. Department of Justice. A Police Commission meeting Wednesday evening indicates they may be getting there. After a somewhat chaotic meeting in January, Wednesday’s gathering was...
Massachusetts contractor fined for asbestos violations at former Springfield YMCA
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has fined Karma Environmental Services, Inc. for violations during asbestos abatement activities at the former Springfield YMCA.
westernmassnews.com
The Stepping Stones group hosts open house in Springfield
Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive. Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive. Updated: 6 hours ago. Springfield awarded $15 million to improve pedestrian safety.
westernmassnews.com
Dr. Marcus Ware to replace Lynn Clark as superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a lengthy deliberation, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware of Connecticut as their new superintendent. This came 10 months after former superintendent Lynn Clark was arrested for allegedly making false statements and sending threatening messages to a candidate running for the city’s police chief in 2021.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield officials holds meeting on the effectiveness of metal detectors in city schools
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield school safety subcommittee holds a meeting Wednesday night with one item on their agenda: an update on metal detectors in the district. The update will come less than a week after an assault at JFK Middle School which involved boy being sent to the hospital and a female student arrested.
Former Holyoke landlord pays $15,000 federal settlement
HOLYOKE — A landlord has agreed to pay a $15,000 federal settlement after forcing a Section 8 tenant to pay for his own utilities in excess of what was called for in the landlord’s agreement with the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Housing and Urban Development provides...
Worcester police union, seeking delay, says body cameras a contract issue
WORCESTER — The police union began Tuesday's City Council meeting by requesting that the body camera program be delayed until the completion of contract negotiations. “Our union is in support of the body camera program,” Rick Cipro, president of the police union, said during public comment. “But one thing we have been clear and consistent on is this program is a change of working conditions…a bargaining issue.” ...
millburysutton.com
DA: Tank top found in 1993 tied to Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD — Investigators are hoping a tank top will provide answers into the unsolved disappearance and death of Grafton native Holly Piirainen three decades ago. The tank top — with what Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni described as a “blue, purple, and pink colored Boston motif on the exterior front” — was found in the area where Holly’s remains were discovered Oct. 23, 1993, off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: several local nursing homes closing their doors
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom on Wednesday to share concerns after learning the Springfield nursing home where family members live is shutting down. “We have to respect our seniors. They put in their time and a time for us to honor and respect them...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: skating lessons, Glenmeadow grant, and new Mount Holyoke president
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Longmeadow, and South Hadley. Square One’s preschoolers were treated to a skating lesson at the MassMutual Center Tuesday thanks to the Springfield Thunderbirds, former U.S. Olympic figure skater Tiffany Scott Pryor, Olympia Ice Center, Peter Pan Bus Lines, and Bob “The Bike Guy” Charland.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive
Springfield awarded $15 million to improve pedestrian safety. Western Mass News hosts Future Media Leaders visit from Rise Prep High School. Students from Rise Prep High School of Springfield visited our studios Wednesday as part of our Future Media Leaders program. Remains found near Stanley Park identified as missing Westfield...
Springfield man arrested with stolen gun from Vermont
A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after a report of a suspicious vehicle.
9 years in the making: a timeline of Frederick Pinney’s Springfield murder trial
Police found TayClair Moore stripped naked and strangled to death on the floor of Frederick Pinney’s Springfield home in 2014. Pinney was arrested and charged with her murder in the first degree. However, a 2016 mistrial and several motions filed by his defense team prolonged his case for nearly nine years.
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
In this update, the Chicopee School Committee has selected Dr. Marcus Ware out of Connecticut as their new superintendent, Agawam Junior High School is closed Wednesday due to a threat, and the Ware Police Department is looking to identify these two suspects. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
thereminder.com
Chicopee Planning Board approves “first step” for Burnett Road housing
CHICOPEE — Despite opposition from residents, the Planning Board approved a Mill Conversion and Commercial Center Overlay zone change to a property at 480 and 510 Burnett Rd. The applicant, SalMar Realty, envisions redeveloping the space into a housing project, but any defined use for the vacant land will still require approval from the City Council.
westernmassnews.com
Police find body believed to be Westfield man who fled traffic stop
A Massachusetts mom is accused of killing her three children while it’s believed she was suffering from severe postpartum depression. Dr. Marcus Ware to replace Lynn Clark as superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools. Updated: 5 hours ago. This came 10 months after former superintendent Lynn Clark was arrested for...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: symptoms of postpartum depression and psychosis
Dr. Marcus Ware to replace Lynn Clark as superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools. This came 10 months after former superintendent Lynn Clark was arrested for allegedly making false statements and sending threatening messages to a candidate running for the city’s police chief in 2021. Police find body believed to...
Comments / 1