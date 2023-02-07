Read full article on original website
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Clark Planetarium Is a Good Place to Visit in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com
Local Journalists on the Importance of Their Work
Tim Vandenack, a reporter for the Standard-Examiner, began his tour of the Ogden-based newspaper’s office building not with the newsroom, but with a dimly lit storage room, cluttered with unorganized desks and chairs stacked on top of each other. “This used to be filled with people,” he said. “We...
kjzz.com
Educator apologizes, Jordan School District outlines changes after leaked video
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — An educator with the Jordan School District has apologized after a media watchdog group released a video that they said shows staff from several Utah districts explain how they get around rules regarding teaching restricted content. "Again, I apologize and regret the confusion and hurt...
New UWLP study reports positive impact on women who served missions
If you are a woman planning to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the Utah Women and Leadership Project reports positive effects.
dailyutahchronicle.com
‘Living Document’: MFA Interim Exhibition
On exhibition for the last time in “the old Gittins Gallery” is the MFA program’s annual interim showcase. As the name suggests, the “Living Document” show serves as real-time documentation of the research process of the seven MFA cohorts who make up the show’s curators and artists. We were fortunate to be able to get a bit of insight from one of the artists, Holly Rios.
BYU Newsnet
New study identifies benefits, drawbacks of missionary service gap time for Utah women
The Utah Women in Leadership Project released a brief from research conducted by two BYU employees about the benefits and drawbacks that gap time for missionary service has on women attending college in Utah. The study collected data from 17,402 female BYU students who enrolled at BYU between fall 2007...
kslnewsradio.com
New bill protects student-athlete’s right to wear religious clothing
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is one step closer to making sure student-athletes can wear religious clothing, such as a hijab, while playing school sports after a new bill passed out of the committee unanimously. The bill, H.B. 163, addresses requirements for uniforms worn while participating in certain school...
kjzz.com
Transgender youth dealing with suicidal thoughts days after bill bans surgeries for minors
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill that became law just a few days ago is already having a life threatening impact on a Utah family. 13-year-old, Sam Oaks, who is transitioning has had suicidal thoughts immediately following the passage of SB16, which is a law that bans transgender surgeries for minors.
dailyutahchronicle.com
Welcome to ‘greenland’: A School of Dance Collaboration
Welcome to “greenland,” a new collaborative work from the University of Utah School of Dance. “greenland” is co-choreographed and co-directed by five School of Dance faculty artists, Daniel Clifton, Natalie Desch, Pamela Geber Handman, Eric Handman and Satu Hummasti. A new score by Clifton was made for the piece and original costumes were designed by the costume shop director, Christopher Larson, and the MDC costume shop. An original set was made by Technical Director William Peterson and the Marriott Center for Dance production team, and lighting design was done by Production Director Em Bertelli. There is a cast of 37 performers from the School of Modern Dance who all collaborated and danced in the piece as well.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Corrections offers more details on recent assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Corrections has provided more details after three separate assaults on prison officers this year. The assaults took place on Jan. 21, Jan. 30, and Feb. 4 in the facility’s maximum security area. In each case, according to Prison Operations Director...
Did you know your boss can affect your mental health as much as a spouse?
The Workforce Institute at UKG released a study they did that found that “three-fifths of the world’s employees say their job impacts their mental health more than anything else.”
them.us
In Utah, Trans Teenagers’ Mental Health Teeters as First Gender-Affirming Care Ban of 2023 Is Signed
This story was originally published by The 19th on February 2, 2023. If you or a loved one are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. Marisa McPeck-Stringham, a mental health therapist in Layton,...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Student arrested after making threats to blow up high school, kill people
RIVERTON, Utah — A Utah student is in custody after saying he would "blow up the school with a bomb" and threatening violence against school officials and their families at Riverton High School. Among other charges, Joshua Kasalek, 18, was arrested on one count of threats of terrorism, a...
What Utah energy source did U.S. energy secretary call the ‘holy grail?’
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited Utah on the heels of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. She highlighted the nation’s — and Utah’s — vast potential for geothermal as a source of clean energy.
ABC 4
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Mendenhall Provides More Homeless Shelters During …. Homeless shelter advocates claim the city is providing more shelters during the All-Star Weekend to "hide the homeless." Latest on Skiing. House Bill 4.15 Sherry...
ABC 4
The Laced Hair Foundation is giving women with hair loss hope
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – It is so common for women to experience hair loss at some point, and it can happen for so many reasons. The Laced Hair Foundation is one way to combat this devastating hair loss, and they’re here to help. Lacy Gadegaard-West joined us to talk about her upcoming Hair for Hope Gala and their mission.
lehifreepress.com
Lehi business owner uses social media to recover $20,000+ in stolen tools
Early on January 1, around 5:30 a.m., thieves broke into Schoonover Plumbing’s yard full of trucks and equipment in Lehi. When employees returned to work on January 3, they discovered an estimated $20,000-$25,000 of equipment was missing. Without their equipment, the company scrambled to purchase new tools for the...
Gephardt Daily
Court documents reveal more details about alleged kidnapping of Arizona girl, 14, recovered from West Valley City residence
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal more details in the case of a West Valley City man charged with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 14-year-old girl from Arizona. Suspect Jordan Daniel Sorenson, 25, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony;...
Utah city ranked as LEAST glamorous in the country
Glamorous might not be the first word that pops into your head when you think of Utah but one area, in particular, has been ranked as the least glamorous city in the U.S.
LDS Church hits brakes on request to change Heber Valley dark sky rules
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is putting its request to change local dark sky rules on hold for the time being. After requesting in November to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code, the LDS Church still has no date to appear in front of the county’s planning commission.
buildingsaltlake.com
Supporters outnumber skeptics as City Council considers progressive new policies on ADUs
The City Council was at odds with Salt Lakers who showed up in support of widespread adoption of accessory dwelling units in the capital city on Tuesday night, as it worked to finalize an update to a housing policy intended to generate more moderate income housing. The majority of comments...
