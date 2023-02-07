Welcome to “greenland,” a new collaborative work from the University of Utah School of Dance. “greenland” is co-choreographed and co-directed by five School of Dance faculty artists, Daniel Clifton, Natalie Desch, Pamela Geber Handman, Eric Handman and Satu Hummasti. A new score by Clifton was made for the piece and original costumes were designed by the costume shop director, Christopher Larson, and the MDC costume shop. An original set was made by Technical Director William Peterson and the Marriott Center for Dance production team, and lighting design was done by Production Director Em Bertelli. There is a cast of 37 performers from the School of Modern Dance who all collaborated and danced in the piece as well.

