Salt Lake City, UT

dailyutahchronicle.com

Local Journalists on the Importance of Their Work

Tim Vandenack, a reporter for the Standard-Examiner, began his tour of the Ogden-based newspaper’s office building not with the newsroom, but with a dimly lit storage room, cluttered with unorganized desks and chairs stacked on top of each other. “This used to be filled with people,” he said. “We...
OGDEN, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

‘Living Document’: MFA Interim Exhibition

On exhibition for the last time in “the old Gittins Gallery” is the MFA program’s annual interim showcase. As the name suggests, the “Living Document” show serves as real-time documentation of the research process of the seven MFA cohorts who make up the show’s curators and artists. We were fortunate to be able to get a bit of insight from one of the artists, Holly Rios.
dailyutahchronicle.com

Welcome to ‘greenland’: A School of Dance Collaboration

Welcome to “greenland,” a new collaborative work from the University of Utah School of Dance. “greenland” is co-choreographed and co-directed by five School of Dance faculty artists, Daniel Clifton, Natalie Desch, Pamela Geber Handman, Eric Handman and Satu Hummasti. A new score by Clifton was made for the piece and original costumes were designed by the costume shop director, Christopher Larson, and the MDC costume shop. An original set was made by Technical Director William Peterson and the Marriott Center for Dance production team, and lighting design was done by Production Director Em Bertelli. There is a cast of 37 performers from the School of Modern Dance who all collaborated and danced in the piece as well.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Student arrested after making threats to blow up high school, kill people

RIVERTON, Utah — A Utah student is in custody after saying he would "blow up the school with a bomb" and threatening violence against school officials and their families at Riverton High School. Among other charges, Joshua Kasalek, 18, was arrested on one count of threats of terrorism, a...
RIVERTON, UT
ABC 4

Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan

Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Mendenhall Provides More Homeless Shelters During …. Homeless shelter advocates claim the city is providing more shelters during the All-Star Weekend to "hide the homeless." Latest on Skiing. House Bill 4.15 Sherry...
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC 4

The Laced Hair Foundation is giving women with hair loss hope

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – It is so common for women to experience hair loss at some point, and it can happen for so many reasons. The Laced Hair Foundation is one way to combat this devastating hair loss, and they’re here to help. Lacy Gadegaard-West joined us to talk about her upcoming Hair for Hope Gala and their mission.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Lehi business owner uses social media to recover $20,000+ in stolen tools

​Early on January 1, around 5:30 a.m., thieves broke into Schoonover Plumbing’s yard full of trucks and equipment in Lehi. When employees returned to work on January 3, they discovered an estimated $20,000-$25,000 of equipment was missing. Without their equipment, the company scrambled to purchase new tools for the...
LEHI, UT

