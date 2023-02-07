ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WKRN

'Crisis' at DCS

Tennessee's governor announces $193M in new funding. A multi-vehicle crash caused a gas leak on Interstate 65 early Wednesday morning. Gov. Lee proposes giving $100 million for TN anti-abortion …. Tennessee's Governor wants to allocate millions in state funds for a grant program to support anti-abortion centers in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TBI investigating death of woman in police custody

TBI investigating death of woman in police custody. Gov. Lee proposes giving $100 million for TN anti-abortion …. Tennessee's Governor wants to allocate millions in state funds for a grant program to support anti-abortion centers in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation

Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. Tennessee Songwriters Festival kicked off in Sevier County on Tuesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN

Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro

Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. TN students investigate string of interstate murders. Californians arrested in Tennessee, accused of transporting …. Two California residents were arrested in Middle Tennessee Saturday, accused of transporting a large quantity of hard drugs linked to a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents' concerns

The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents' concerns.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN woman sentenced for using loan on plastic surgery

An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining a loan and using it on a trip to Florida and plastic surgery.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Suspect steals loaded U-Haul truck in TN

Suspect steals loaded U-Haul truck in Hendersonville, TN. Poll reveals the top concerns for Tennessee parents. Researchers surveyed more than 1,000 adults with kids under the age of 18, and asked them what issues concerns them most when it comes to their children.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Gender-affirming treatment for trans kids

The conservative commentator who set off a debate about gender-affirming care for transgender youth testified in front of Tennessee lawmakers Tuesday as a bill banning these procedures moves quickly through the General Assembly.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Death toll after earthquake continues to rise

Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents' concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors …. Desperate search and rescue efforts continue in Turkey and Syria following an earthquake that has claimed the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Neil's Dining Dash: Feb. 9, 2023

Bills filed that would make changes to election and …. Tennessee lawmakers are hoping to make a few changes to the state's campaign finance laws, including allowing religious organizations to be exempt from the Campaign Disclosure Act of 1980 in certain circumstances, changing the designations of certain political committees, and eliminating party fees for candidates.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

A record-breaking number of guns have been stolen from cars in Tennessee. State Democrats are introducing legislation to crack down on gun owners.

A new bill introduced in the Tennessee House and Senate would make it an offense to irresponsibly leave a gun in a car or boat. If passed, a gun owner would be liable for leaving a firearm unattended — unless it is safely stored. Safe storage is defined as the gun or the ammunition being out of sight and locked in a trunk, glove box or lockbox.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway

Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours.
KNOXVILLE, TN

