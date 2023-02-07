Read full article on original website
Medina County libraries host Black History Month events, offer passport services
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County District Library (MCDL) is offering special programs for Black History Month, as well as convenient passport service for spring and summer travelers. Black History Month programs. Learn about the life of Frederick Douglass from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Sycamore Room...
Ukrainian refugees can learn English at the Medina County District Library
MEDINA, Ohio -- The staff at the Medina County District Library is working hard to create learning opportunities for new English speakers. There have always been, and will continue to be, people who need to leave their countries due to political or social unrest, for a better life or to pursue education. In order to thrive in school, find work and understand American culture, many non-native English speakers seek ways to improve their language skills.
Documentary film cobbles together history of Medina’s Porter Shoe Repair shop
MEDINA, Ohio -- You could say that local documentarian Miles Reed has put his heart and soul -- or maybe sole -- into his newest film, about Medina’s Porter family and their shoe repair business. Reed -- a local historian, writer and filmmaker -- presented “The Story of a...
The artful valentine: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We know that St. Valentine -- official patron of couples and love -- dated back to the third century in Rome. His feast day of Feb. 14 was said to be the date of his martyrdom, and restoring a child’s sight was one of his miracles.
Brunswick collegian is rugby All-American: Medina County College Corner
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Molly Cancian of Brunswick, a junior English major minoring in psychology at Baldwin Wallace University, has been named a 2022 National Collegiate Rugby Women’s All-American. Cancian, a fullback/outside center for the Yellow Jackets, was selected as an All-American in the Small College Division based on performance...
Parma Heights seeks to shut down late-night lawn mowing
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After numerous complaints by residents over the years regarding late-night shenanigans by disruptive neighbors, City Council is currently looking to update its noise ordinance. “We’re in the beginning stages of looking at a noise ordinance that is sensitive to residents’ needs around early morning and late-night...
Elyria starts evaluating street resurfacing plans
ELYRIA — Elyria City Council’s utilities committee took the first steps Wednesday in finalizing the list of streets to be resurfaced in 2023. The city has budgeted about $1.9 million in Issue 6 funding for resurfacing, a $300,000 increase from 2022 and averaging out to about $271,000 in resurfacing for each ward.
Renovated local Chick-fil-A reopening this week
Chick-fil-A is officially reopening its doors in Rocky River Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Monica Wilson is Parma’s first Black City Council member
PARMA, Ohio -- Monica Wilson was appointed earlier this week as the first Black member of Parma City Council. “I’m aware of the historic nature of the appointment and that it signals a change, as well as a willingness by council to open the circle to a more diverse point of view,” Wilson said.
Between the Bun owners preparing for March 1 opening: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Many have wondered what is coming to the old building at 34445 Center Ridge Road that has sat vacant for more than 10 years after the Brew Keeper closed. The new owner of the building is Clifford Winkel, Ward 4 councilman in North Ridgeville, who purchased the property in April 2021 (Wink Ridge Inc.), according to records from the Lorain County Auditor. He took on a project many turned down. Winkel is all about the community and putting old buildings back to work. Longtime residents will remember the building also housed a bowling alley back in the day.
West Branch Malts closes, but distilling business forges ahead
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – West Branch Malts has shut down its malting business, but owner Randy Thatcher’s distilling business will continue. Thatcher said he and accountants took a hard look at the numbers, with the result being that the financial future of the Brunswick malt house wasn’t bright.
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
Beachwood council approves purchase of new pool furniture, moves forward on park improvements
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Those who visit the city’s Family Aquatic Center might enjoy the surroundings a little more this summer, as City Council voted Monday (Feb. 6) to purchase new outdoor furniture for the concession area. The purchase came at the same meeting in which council agreed to fund...
Residents sue Norfolk Southern over train derailment in East Palestine
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Residents in East Palestine have sued Norfolk Southern Railway Co., alleging the railroad’s negligence led to the major derailment and chemical spill in the small city in Columbiana County. The residents filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Youngstown that seeks a class-action status....
City seeks ideas to make use of former Watterson-Lake school site in Gordon Square neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The former site of a school in the Gordon Square neighborhood on Cleveland’s West Side is now an opportunity to create a community hub that could include affordable housing or new green space. The city of Cleveland earlier this month put out a request for proposals...
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
Gov. Mike DeWine to accept federal dollars to potentially expand Amtrak in Ohio: Capitol Letter
Ticket to ride: Gov. Mike DeWine has agreed to seek federal money to study how Amtrak service can be expanded in Ohio. As Jeremy Pelzer writes, it’s the first step toward potentially extending Amtrak service to Columbus for the first time in decades, as well as having more trains stop at existing stations in Cleveland and Cincinnati.
Smoke still clearing on Cleveland Heights backyard pizza oven verdict
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local couple was settling back down at ground zero this week after their backyard pizza oven finally had its day in court. It actually turned out to be four days in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, for a lawsuit filed in July 2021 -- although the dispute over air quality goes back years before that.
Emergency culvert repair closes Donna Rae Drive in Seven Hills
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Emergency construction on a failing storm culvert under Donna Rae Drive means the popular cut-through street will be closed next week. “This was not a scheduled repair,” Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta said. “The service department discovered the situation during routine work late in 2022.
East Cleveland native shares story of surviving domestic violence, finding your voice in new memoir
CLEVELAND — Domestic violence has reached an alarming rate across the United States. Data shows 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some sort of physical violence by a partner. Many suffer in silence and are afraid to get help. A Cleveland woman has transferred...
