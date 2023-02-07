ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Cleveland.com

Ukrainian refugees can learn English at the Medina County District Library

MEDINA, Ohio -- The staff at the Medina County District Library is working hard to create learning opportunities for new English speakers. There have always been, and will continue to be, people who need to leave their countries due to political or social unrest, for a better life or to pursue education. In order to thrive in school, find work and understand American culture, many non-native English speakers seek ways to improve their language skills.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

The artful valentine: Yenke Peddler antiques

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We know that St. Valentine -- official patron of couples and love -- dated back to the third century in Rome. His feast day of Feb. 14 was said to be the date of his martyrdom, and restoring a child’s sight was one of his miracles.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights seeks to shut down late-night lawn mowing

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After numerous complaints by residents over the years regarding late-night shenanigans by disruptive neighbors, City Council is currently looking to update its noise ordinance. “We’re in the beginning stages of looking at a noise ordinance that is sensitive to residents’ needs around early morning and late-night...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Elyria starts evaluating street resurfacing plans

ELYRIA — Elyria City Council’s utilities committee took the first steps Wednesday in finalizing the list of streets to be resurfaced in 2023. The city has budgeted about $1.9 million in Issue 6 funding for resurfacing, a $300,000 increase from 2022 and averaging out to about $271,000 in resurfacing for each ward.
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Monica Wilson is Parma’s first Black City Council member

PARMA, Ohio -- Monica Wilson was appointed earlier this week as the first Black member of Parma City Council. “I’m aware of the historic nature of the appointment and that it signals a change, as well as a willingness by council to open the circle to a more diverse point of view,” Wilson said.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Between the Bun owners preparing for March 1 opening: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Many have wondered what is coming to the old building at 34445 Center Ridge Road that has sat vacant for more than 10 years after the Brew Keeper closed. The new owner of the building is Clifford Winkel, Ward 4 councilman in North Ridgeville, who purchased the property in April 2021 (Wink Ridge Inc.), according to records from the Lorain County Auditor. He took on a project many turned down. Winkel is all about the community and putting old buildings back to work. Longtime residents will remember the building also housed a bowling alley back in the day.
AVON LAKE, OH
cleveland.com

Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach

BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
BEDFORD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

