Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The US Navy Has Released Photos of the Mission to Recover the Downed Chinese Spy BalloonThe Veracity ReportMyrtle Beach, SC
U.S. Navy is Still Recovering Parts of a Downed Chinese Spy Balloon After it Was Shot Down off the Coast of Myrtle BeachZack LoveMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
FBI on Chinese surveillance balloon recovery off S.C. coast: ‘Much of the evidence remains underwater’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The process to recover all the evidence from the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the Myrtle Beach coast may take a long time, according to the FBI. Senior FBI officials familiar with the operation gave an overview on Thursday of the...
WLOS.com
Dozens of spectators line North Myrtle Beach to watch US Navy vessel bid farewell
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A U.S. Navy vessel bids farewell to dozens of on-lookers on the shore of North Myrtle Beach. The video below shows the Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) making headway toward the beach Thursday morning. The beach was lined with dozens of spectators watching the...
Officials release photos of Chinese balloon recovery off Myrtle Beach coast
Crews have been recovering debris Monday from the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off of the Myrtle Beach coast on Saturday.
Intelligence expert, Coastal Carolina University professor says China was likely maneuvering balloon across United States
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An intelligence expert who is now a professor at Coastal Carolina University said the suspected Chinese spy balloon likely featured new technology that allowed it to be controlled on its path over important military sites. “They maneuvered it over our missile silo bases that we have out in Montana and […]
Bay News 9
Kentucky professor on Chinese balloon: 'People got way too excited'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A University of Kentucky professor says there’s no reason to panic over the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military off the Carolina coast on Saturday. Throughout the week, though, many people argued the balloon should’ve been shot down sooner,...
South Carolina Beach Ranked One Of The 'Deadliest' In America
Travel Lens found the 10 most hazardous beaches in the country, and one is right here in South Carolina.
Police search for truck, trailer after equipment stolen when supplies dropped off to U.S. Navy Sailors
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Police are looking for whomever stole equipment while supplies were being dropped off to U.S. Navy Sailors Thursday. North Myrtle Beach Police posted on Facebook asking for community help. The post says the truck and trailer in the picture below may be associated with the crime. […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Explorers unearth historic coins, buttons in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A local group recently unearthed centuries-old history. Cape Fear Explorers is a non-profit based out of Southport who say their mission is to find and preserve history. The group did just that on Sunday, digging up some historic artifacts near Sturgeon Creek in Leland. Explorers...
WECT
Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle has been missing for nearly two weeks. “We’ve been continually on the beach watching for anything that might wash ashore,” said Sunset Beach Police Chief Ken Klamar. “We’re looking for anything in the water that could be suspicious or concerning.”
kiss951.com
South Carolina Is Getting A Jimmy Buffett Hotel
Coincidentally I saw this news while I was already listening to Jimmy Buffett. So it’s safe to say I could probably be classified as a Parrothead. And I’m good with that. I love Jimmy’s music and eating at Margaritaville or Landshark wherever I go. So when I saw the news that Myrtle Beach South Carolina was getting a Jimmy Buffett hotel, well I was ecstatic. Let’s leave out the fact the only time I visit Myrtle Beach I usually stay at friends’ or family’s beach houses. But I could be persuaded. A press release broke the news this morning that construction will begin on the new Compass hotel. It will be located at 1717 S. Ocean Blvd. Immediate plans have the resort opening in early 2025. Take a look at the map below to see exactly where that is.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach officails warning of vendor fees scam ahead of Spring Fest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach officials are warning of a new scam ahead of April’s Spring Fest. The city took to Facebook Wednesday, saying that it was aware of someone pretending to take vendor fees for the event. The city said it does not accept vendor applications or fees through a third party, such as Facebook, Venmo or PayPal.
WMBF
‘We regret the delay, but progress is being made’: The latest update on the Longs post office
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - In just a few months, it will be two years since the Longs Post Office burned down. The fire happened in June 2021, and since then residents have used a temporary post office on wheels, and a row of mailboxes for customers who rent P.O. Boxes.
country1037fm.com
Navy Recovering Parts Of Chinese Balloon Off South Carolina Coast
If you are in Myrtle Beach you can easily spot the Navy ships right off the beach. The Navy is recovering parts of the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. The United States military is now in the process of looking for debris. And apparently they are having some success.
wpde.com
Key riverfront property in Georgetown Co. now permanently protected
2-8-2023 — The Open Space Institute announced on Wednesday that a key riverfront property adjacent to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge is now permanently protected. Known as the Hendrix Property, officials say the conservation of the land will expand recreational access, and safeguard regional and drinking water resources. It...
The State Port Pilot
211 work moving toward new overpass at Midway
A flyover bridge and interchange with reduced-conflict turning lanes was controversial when first proposed by state officials as part of the widening of N.C. 211. Now, five years later, bridge construction at N.C. 906 (Midway Road) and N.C. 211 is taking shape. State Department of Transportation leaders rolled out details...
YAHOO!
Rising seas will force North Carolina beach towns to move. The idea of leaving isn’t easy.
It took her breath away the first time she laid eyes on it. Its white clapboards glistening in the sunlight, pelicans soaring above — there it was, Glenda Browning’s dream home. She named it Pelican Point, even though she didn’t own it. For the next 18 years,...
Goats won’t return to Goat Island in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The Goats won’t be back. Drunken Jack’s announced in a Facebook post that the goats won’t be returning to Goat Island because it would put them at unnecessary risk. Goat Island has seen erosion over the years and was damaged during Hurricane Ian. “We have been observing the island during […]
WMBF
Horry County Democrats, Republicans say DNC move to SC stresses diversity, could bring more candidates
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Democratic National Committee is making South Carolina the first state in the Democratic primaries. President Biden proposed the change in December, saying states with more racially diverse populations should have a say earlier on in elections. For several election cycles, Democratic voters in Iowa and New Hampshire have been the first to cast their ballots.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Harbor Freight Tools opening new Wilmington store this spring
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular tool store is opening a new location in the Cape Fear. Harbor Freight Tools has announced it is building another store in Wilmington this spring, promising 25-30 new jobs. Construction has already begun at 7316 Market Street, using local workers and companies from...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville brothers plead guilty to multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Two brothers from Whiteville have pleaded guilty to taking part in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme. Joseph W. Floyd, IV, and William F. Floyd, Jr., each pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle for conspiracy to sell and deliver unregistered securities in connection with a multi-year scheme operated under the guise of a purported investment program.
Comments / 1