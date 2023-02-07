ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

Intelligence expert, Coastal Carolina University professor says China was likely maneuvering balloon across United States

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An intelligence expert who is now a professor at Coastal Carolina University said the suspected Chinese spy balloon likely featured new technology that allowed it to be controlled on its path over important military sites. “They maneuvered it over our missile silo bases that we have out in Montana and […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Police search for truck, trailer after equipment stolen when supplies dropped off to U.S. Navy Sailors

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach Police are looking for whomever stole equipment while supplies were being dropped off to U.S. Navy Sailors Thursday. North Myrtle Beach Police posted on Facebook asking for community help. The post says the truck and trailer in the picture below may be associated with the crime. […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Explorers unearth historic coins, buttons in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A local group recently unearthed centuries-old history. Cape Fear Explorers is a non-profit based out of Southport who say their mission is to find and preserve history. The group did just that on Sunday, digging up some historic artifacts near Sturgeon Creek in Leland. Explorers...
LELAND, NC
WECT

Agencies scale back search efforts for missing South Carolina boater

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Search efforts are moving further north as South Carolina boater and duck hunter Tyler Doyle has been missing for nearly two weeks. “We’ve been continually on the beach watching for anything that might wash ashore,” said Sunset Beach Police Chief Ken Klamar. “We’re looking for anything in the water that could be suspicious or concerning.”
SUNSET BEACH, NC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Is Getting A Jimmy Buffett Hotel

Coincidentally I saw this news while I was already listening to Jimmy Buffett. So it’s safe to say I could probably be classified as a Parrothead. And I’m good with that. I love Jimmy’s music and eating at Margaritaville or Landshark wherever I go. So when I saw the news that Myrtle Beach South Carolina was getting a Jimmy Buffett hotel, well I was ecstatic. Let’s leave out the fact the only time I visit Myrtle Beach I usually stay at friends’ or family’s beach houses. But I could be persuaded. A press release broke the news this morning that construction will begin on the new Compass hotel. It will be located at 1717 S. Ocean Blvd. Immediate plans have the resort opening in early 2025. Take a look at the map below to see exactly where that is.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach officails warning of vendor fees scam ahead of Spring Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach officials are warning of a new scam ahead of April’s Spring Fest. The city took to Facebook Wednesday, saying that it was aware of someone pretending to take vendor fees for the event. The city said it does not accept vendor applications or fees through a third party, such as Facebook, Venmo or PayPal.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

Navy Recovering Parts Of Chinese Balloon Off South Carolina Coast

If you are in Myrtle Beach you can easily spot the Navy ships right off the beach. The Navy is recovering parts of the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. The United States military is now in the process of looking for debris. And apparently they are having some success.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Key riverfront property in Georgetown Co. now permanently protected

2-8-2023 — The Open Space Institute announced on Wednesday that a key riverfront property adjacent to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge is now permanently protected. Known as the Hendrix Property, officials say the conservation of the land will expand recreational access, and safeguard regional and drinking water resources. It...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The State Port Pilot

211 work moving toward new overpass at Midway

A flyover bridge and interchange with reduced-conflict turning lanes was controversial when first proposed by state officials as part of the widening of N.C. 211. Now, five years later, bridge construction at N.C. 906 (Midway Road) and N.C. 211 is taking shape. State Department of Transportation leaders rolled out details...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WBTW News13

Goats won’t return to Goat Island in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The Goats won’t be back. Drunken Jack’s announced in a Facebook post that the goats won’t be returning to Goat Island because it would put them at unnecessary risk. Goat Island has seen erosion over the years and was damaged during Hurricane Ian. “We have been observing the island during […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

Horry County Democrats, Republicans say DNC move to SC stresses diversity, could bring more candidates

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Democratic National Committee is making South Carolina the first state in the Democratic primaries. President Biden proposed the change in December, saying states with more racially diverse populations should have a say earlier on in elections. For several election cycles, Democratic voters in Iowa and New Hampshire have been the first to cast their ballots.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Harbor Freight Tools opening new Wilmington store this spring

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular tool store is opening a new location in the Cape Fear. Harbor Freight Tools has announced it is building another store in Wilmington this spring, promising 25-30 new jobs. Construction has already begun at 7316 Market Street, using local workers and companies from...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville brothers plead guilty to multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Two brothers from Whiteville have pleaded guilty to taking part in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme. Joseph W. Floyd, IV, and William F. Floyd, Jr., each pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle for conspiracy to sell and deliver unregistered securities in connection with a multi-year scheme operated under the guise of a purported investment program.
WHITEVILLE, NC

