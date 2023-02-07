Read full article on original website
Truckload of Jack Daniel’s bottles, jugs smash onto I-40 in Greensboro after tractor-trailer overturns
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A truckload of liquor spilled across a Greensboro interstate after a tractor-trailer crash. The crash was initially reported on Monday night but the exit ramp remains closed into Tuesday morning as crews work to clean up debris from a crash, in which a tractor-trailer hauling Jack Daniel’s overturned, spilling glass bottles […]
Pedestrian hit in Burlington, airlifted to hospital
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Burlington on Wednesday. The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. However, police do not believe speed or impairment were factors. The driver stayed […]
Building fire under control in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: The fire is now out, according to Greensboro Fire Department. Fire crews are still working to get smoke out of the building. The call came in at 7:38 p.m. and was a small, interior fire. GFD is working to contact the owner of the property.
Man arrested nearly a decade after beloved Elizabeth’s Pizza waitress found dead in NC
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Answers have begun to surface years after 50-year-old Tammy Sellers Holland was found dead in her home in Randolph County. On Tuesday, deputies arrested Roy Lee White, 50, on a charge of felony accessory after the fact of first-degree murder after a three-year cold case investigation, according to the Randolph […]
New details released after man hit by car in Burlington, flown to hospital
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Burlington, according to police. At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to South Graham Hopedale Road and North Mebane Street. Police say a 63-year-old Elon man was walking across the road when a Nissan Altima hit […]
Driver captures video of Guilford County school bus running off road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A FOX8 viewer captured a video on his dash camera of a Guilford County school bus running off the road along N.C. 150. The driver had to make a sharp correction to get back on the pavement. Michael Sbihli watched the bus cross the center line and swerve for more […]
63-year-old man hit by car in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — 63-year-old man hit by car at the intersection of South Graham Hopedale Road and North Mebane Street Wednesday, police say. Officers said they got the call around 9:32 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that 63-year-old Rodney Alan Jones was walking across the street when a Nissan...
Greensboro neighbors react to crash between GTA bus, car
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say the driver of a Kia did not stop and crashed into a GTA bus. The crash happened at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street in Greensboro around 6 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday morning, a neighbor living at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street […]
Teen allegedly confessed to killing boyfriend in Greensboro
A suspect allegedly confessed to killing her boyfriend in Greensboro and asking her friends to help clean up the crime. Teen allegedly confessed to killing boyfriend in …. A suspect allegedly confessed to killing her boyfriend in Greensboro and asking her friends to help clean up the crime. Chinese balloon...
Man killed in deadly motorcycle crash, highway patrol says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Asheboro man is dead after a crash in Randolph County Wednesday Night. Troopers said Chase Fritz, the motorcycle rider died at the scene. Highway patrol said a car and a motorcycle collided on U.S. 220 business at Industrial Park Avenue at 5:57 p.m. Troopers...
Chick-fil-A to test new cauliflower sandwich in just 3 places, and one of them is the Triad
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three cities will soon get the chance to sink their teeth into a brand-new Chick-fil-A sandwich. Starting Monday, the new Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will be available in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, North Carolina, as well as Charleston, South Carolina, and Denver, Colorado. And it’s feedback from these communities that […]
Student trespasses and brings gun to Grimsley High in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A student from another school was found trespassing on Grimsley High School property and was found in possession of a gun on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The principal of the school, Gerald "Ged" O'Donnell, detailed the incident in a voice message. The student was found trespassing during...
Body found at Ledford Middle School in Thomasville identified as High Point teenager
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville earlier this month has been identified, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff confirms that 18-year-old Tanner Michael Jones, of High Point, was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Jones is described as “a […]
US 52 crash halts traffic near Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Traffic has been slowed due to a crash on US 52 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 105, near Exit 105 for East Clemmonsville Road and Exit 103 for South Main Street. The right lane of the highway is currently […]
Burlington man chances $2 Fast Play ticket and wins thousands
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Bradshaw took a chance on a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $101,665 jackpot. Bradshaw bought his lucky 10X The Cash ticket Sunday night at Sam's Mini Mart 2 on East Parker Street in Graham. He collected his price Monday. The Fast Play rolling...
1 found dead after report of shots fired on Western Villa Drive in Clemmons
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in Clemmons overnight, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Western Villa Drive in Clemmons. At the scene, deputies found one person dead. The sheriff’s office has not released […]
Greensboro dad makes fake snow for his kids to play with
A Greensboro man wanted to make sure his kids could still play in the snow this year. So, he pulled out his snow machine.
14-year-old killed in shooting on North Church Street in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a teen. At around 5:06 p.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 2600 block of North Church Street in response to a reported aggravated assault. At the scene, police found the 14-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot […]
North Carolina road rage shooter sought by sheriff
According to the sheriff's office, a verbal altercation ensued and the Audi driver retrieved a rifle from his vehicle.
Man arrested in deadly Southside Johnny's shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they've arrested a man in the Southside Johnny's shooting. Police charged Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem, with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police...
