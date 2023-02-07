ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX8 News

Truckload of Jack Daniel’s bottles, jugs smash onto I-40 in Greensboro after tractor-trailer overturns

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A truckload of liquor spilled across a Greensboro interstate after a tractor-trailer crash. The crash was initially reported on Monday night but the exit ramp remains closed into Tuesday morning as crews work to clean up debris from a crash, in which a tractor-trailer hauling Jack Daniel’s overturned, spilling glass bottles […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Pedestrian hit in Burlington, airlifted to hospital

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Burlington on Wednesday. The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. However, police do not believe speed or impairment were factors. The driver stayed […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Building fire under control in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: The fire is now out, according to Greensboro Fire Department. Fire crews are still working to get smoke out of the building. The call came in at 7:38 p.m. and was a small, interior fire. GFD is working to contact the owner of the property.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

63-year-old man hit by car in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — 63-year-old man hit by car at the intersection of South Graham Hopedale Road and North Mebane Street Wednesday, police say. Officers said they got the call around 9:32 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that 63-year-old Rodney Alan Jones was walking across the street when a Nissan...
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors react to crash between GTA bus, car

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say the driver of a Kia did not stop and crashed into a GTA bus. The crash happened at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street in Greensboro around 6 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday morning, a neighbor living at the intersection of Yanceyville Street and Cypress Street […]
GREENSBORO, NC
qcnews.com

Teen allegedly confessed to killing boyfriend in Greensboro

A suspect allegedly confessed to killing her boyfriend in Greensboro and asking her friends to help clean up the crime. Teen allegedly confessed to killing boyfriend in …. A suspect allegedly confessed to killing her boyfriend in Greensboro and asking her friends to help clean up the crime. Chinese balloon...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Man killed in deadly motorcycle crash, highway patrol says

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Asheboro man is dead after a crash in Randolph County Wednesday Night. Troopers said Chase Fritz, the motorcycle rider died at the scene. Highway patrol said a car and a motorcycle collided on U.S. 220 business at Industrial Park Avenue at 5:57 p.m. Troopers...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Chick-fil-A to test new cauliflower sandwich in just 3 places, and one of them is the Triad

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three cities will soon get the chance to sink their teeth into a brand-new Chick-fil-A sandwich. Starting Monday, the new Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will be available in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, North Carolina, as well as Charleston, South Carolina, and Denver, Colorado. And it’s feedback from these communities that […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man arrested in deadly Southside Johnny's shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they've arrested a man in the Southside Johnny's shooting. Police charged Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem, with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police...
GREENSBORO, NC

