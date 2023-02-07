Shohei Ohtani’s long-term future has been a marquee storyline in the game for the past couple of years. He’s now a season away from the open market, where he presently seems on track for a record-setting contract. There’s already been plenty of speculation among rival fan bases and presumably within other front offices about the possibility of Ohtani signing elsewhere after five seasons with the Angels.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO