Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia ResidentsUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersMiramar, FL
Want to buy your first home in Miami? The county offers this helpUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
First Of It's Kind: Massive Multi-Record-Breaking Waterpark Cruise Ship To Set Sail From Miami Next YearUncovering FloridaMiami, FL
Related
MLB
What to know about Yankees Spring Training
TAMPA, Fla. -- It is the dawn of a new era in Yankees camp as pitchers and catchers prepare to descend upon George M. Steinbrenner Field in the coming days. No "C" will be affixed to the largest uniform jersey in camp, but none is necessary. This marks the beginning of Aaron Judge’s captaincy, the 16th in franchise history.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Video: J.D. Martinez & Miguel Vargas Work Out At Dodger Stadium
Spring Training is right around the corner, but several Los Angeles Dodgers players have been getting ahead of the curve, including J.D. Martinez and Miguel Vargas working out at Dodger Stadium. Both figure to be important parts of the Dodgers’ success in 2023, with Martinez likely filling in as the...
Yardbarker
Cubs Invite Whopping 32 Players to Spring Training
The Chicago Cubs will have heavy competition at spring training with a whopping 32 players announced as non-roster invitees. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Pipeline’s No. 1-ranked prospect, first baseman Matt Mervis (No. 21) and infielder Chase Strumpf (No. 25) highlight the list of 32 players. According to a list compiled...
fishstripes.com
Projected 2023 Marlins payroll entering Spring Training
Let me begin by shouting out two invaluable tools for keeping up with MLB payroll details: Roster Resource and Cot’s Baseball Contracts. Wherever you have fishstripes.com bookmarked (you do have fishstripes.com bookmarked...right?!), add those sites to that same folder. Invaluable as they may be, they’re also imperfect. I think...
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: February 9
Future two-time White Sox owner Bill Veeck was born, in Chicago. Baseball’s greatest promoter presided over two of the most exciting seasons in team history, the 1959 pennant winners and 1977’s South Side Hit Men. More vilified than appreciated by baseball’s ruling class, Veeck’s career saw him also owning the (minor league) Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Browns and Cleveland. He helped bring free agency, expansion, playoffs, interleague play and the designated hitter to the majors. Today, on his 109th birthday, his wisdom still resonates.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Orel Hershiser Takes Pay Cut Through Arbitration For 1987 Season
On February 7, 1987, Orel Hershiser signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for $800,000, taking a pay cut of 20% from his previous season’s salary. It was only the second time since MLB implemented the rule that a player takes less pay due to salary arbitration. During the first...
Report: Former Cub Yu Darvish inks six-year extension with Padres
The San Diego Padres continue to spend like a big market club. The Friars reportedly have inked ace Yu Darvish to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million on Thursday, fortifying their rotation from the top down. The deal puts Darvish, a former Chicago Cub who led the National League in strikeouts during the 2020 MLB season, in a Padre uniform through 2028. He will be 42 when the contract runs up.
Anderson, Lynn among 3 Sox on Team USA in WBC
Major League Baseball has revealed the official rosters for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and the reigning champions will have three members of the Chicago White Sox in the fold. Team USA’s roster, released on Thursday on MLB Network, includes some of the game’s biggest stars, including Mike Trout and...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: 1980s edition
This great shot of Wrigley Field was found here, on a completely unrelated story about a pitcher named Morris Madden, who pitched in 16 games for the Tigers and Pirates from 1987-89. The caption reads:. Morris Madden pitched his final game of 1988 Oct. 1 at Wrigley Field. Photo is...
Rays, Charlie Culberson Agree To Minor League Deal
The Rays and veteran utilityman Charlie Culberson have agreed to a minor league contract, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times (via Twitter). He’ll be in big league camp this spring and compete for a bench job. Culberson, 33, brings a veteran right-handed bat and a versatile glove...
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Praises Cubs New Acquisition Taillon
The Chicago Cubs vastly improved when they added right-hander Jameson Taillon to their starting rotation. Executives are noticing, too. Brian Cashman, General Manager of the New York Yankees, recently appeared on 670 WSCR in Chicago and gushed over Taillon. “He’s a gamer,” Cashman told 670 WSCR. “He gives you innings....
Padres take gamble with 36-year-old Yu Darvish's contract extension
The San Diego Padres took a huge gamble Thursday, reportedly agreeing to a six-year, $108 million contract extension with starting pitcher Yu Darvish. Darvish had a big 2022 season, going 16-8 (most wins since his 2012 rookie season and a team-high) with a 3.10 ERA, career-best 0.95 WHIP and team-high 197 strikeouts across 194 2/3 innings pitched covering 30 starts, while finishing eighth in the NL Cy Young voting.
Angels owner Arte Moreno discusses Shohei Ohtani's future
Shohei Ohtani’s long-term future has been a marquee storyline in the game for the past couple of years. He’s now a season away from the open market, where he presently seems on track for a record-setting contract. There’s already been plenty of speculation among rival fan bases and presumably within other front offices about the possibility of Ohtani signing elsewhere after five seasons with the Angels.
Guardians Sign Zack Collins To Minor League Deal
The Guardians announced Thursday that they’ve signed catcher Zack Collins to a minor league deal and invited him to big league camp this spring. Cleveland also confirmed its previously reported minor league deals/non-roster invites with lefty Phillip Diehl and righty Dusten Knight. Collins was the tenth overall pick by...
Yardbarker
Former Los Angeles Dodgers Relief Pitcher Jake McGee Retires
Jake McGee announced his retirement after a 13-year career that included stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals. McGee was selected by the Rays in the fifth round of the 2004 MLB Draft, and he would go on...
Padres spring training primer: Infielders
Pitchers and catchers participating in the World Baseball Classic will report to the Padres' spring training complex in Peoria, Ariz., by Feb. 13, with the rest of the roster trickling in over the next week ahead of the first full-squad workout on Feb. 21.
Comments / 0