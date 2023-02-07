ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Commercial Appeal

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks on boos in Memphis: 'I get booed everywhere ... I don't really care'

The boos started in the third quarter after Dillon Brooks airballed an open 3-pointer. It continued after the Memphis Grizzlies guard missed another on a no-look pass from Ja Morant. Brooks has been mired in a slump since January, and some fans at FedExForum couldn’t hide their disapproval. There were more boos when he checked back in during the fourth quarter although they were replaced with brief cheers after Brooks hit a 3-pointer. ...
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Larry Brown Sports

Rockets trade former Sixth Man of the Year to Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers made a move on Thursday to address their backcourt concerns. Eric Gordon has been traded from the Houston Rockets to the Clippers as part of a three-team deal that also involves the Memphis Grizzlies, according to multiple reports. John Wall was part of the trade as well. The five-time All-Star is... The post Rockets trade former Sixth Man of the Year to Clippers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Clippers & Bulls Have Interest In Russell Westbrook After Expected Buyout From Jazz

After months and months of rumors and speculation, the Los Angeles Lakers finally made an agreement on a Russell Westbrook trade, sending him, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones to the Utah Jazz. The Lakers will be acquiring D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt with Mike Conley going to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to reports.
