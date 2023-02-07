Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
“I’m embarrassed to be a Lakers fan” Los Angeles’ Heartbroken fans expresses disappointment with Rob Pelinka after Kyrie Irving Mavs trade
Just as we predicted, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 first-round pick, and a first-round and a second-round pick in the 2029 NBA draft. As it seems to be a hijacking deal by the Mavericks,...
Kyrie Irving has interesting reaction to Kevin Durant trade
The Brooklyn Nets have officially begun their rebuild after trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, and Kyrie Irving had an interesting reaction to the move. Durant was traded to the Suns on Wednesday in a blockbuster deal. Brooklyn’s decision to part ways with him came just days after they sent Irving to the Dallas... The post Kyrie Irving has interesting reaction to Kevin Durant trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mavs LIVE in LA: Kyrie Irving Closes Door on Clippers in Dallas Win - Full Highlights
"It's been nothing but a warm embrace and nothing but genuine love,'' Kyrie Irving tells us as he makes his post-trade Dallas Mavericks debut at the Clippers ... and DallasBasketball.com is there with live in-game updates ...
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit James and the Lakers
Milwaukee Bucks (37-17, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-30, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's best scorers, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meet when Los Angeles and Milwaukee face off. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 32.2 points per game.
Kyrie Irving helps Dallas Mavericks to victory over Los Angeles Clippers on debut, despite Luka Doncić absence
On his first appearance for the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving scored a joint game-high 24 points to help his new team to a big 110-104 road win against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Kyrie Irving Requesting Trade While Being Teammates With LeBron James And Kevin Durant Is Totally Wild, Says NBA Reporter
Kyrie Irving's history with LeBron James and Kevin Durant draws an interesting response from NBA analyst.
NBA roundup: Kyrie Irving leads Dallas to win in Mavs’ debut
Kyrie Irving scored 24 points and dished out five assists in his Dallas Mavericks debut and Tim Hardaway Jr. added
