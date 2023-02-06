Read full article on original website
Police ID Man Killed Outside Laurel Shopping Center
Police have identified the New Carrollton man killed in a shooting outside of a Laurel shopping center, authorities announced. Antwaun D. Conyers, 32, was allegedly shot in the 3500 block of Russett Green East around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to an Anne Arundel County police spokesperson. The suspect,...
Suspected catalytic converter thief caught in Fairfax
Monday night, the Fairfax County Police Department caught a man accused of stealing several catalytic converters.
Police: Person robbed after being forced to get into car at gunpoint
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a man and a woman who forced a person into a car at gunpoint before robbing them. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the victim was in the 1500 block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. when a car pulled up just before 2:30 p.m.
Teens Busted While Driving Stolen Kia In Capitol Heights: Police
Two teens have been arrested after they were caught driving a Kia that had been reported stolen in Prince George's County, authorities say. Tyree Pearson, 19, and Kevin Hawkins, 18, were busted after police noticed the Kia, which had been reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction, around 12:20 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
Manhunt continues for armed man 'in crisis' who allegedly shot officer in Cockeysville
BALTIMORE -- A search is ongoing for an armed man who allegedly shot a Baltimore County officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. Police released a second image Thursday of 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, who now has longer hair than an initial image released Wednesday. Related: Five Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. WJZ has learned Linthicum shot the officer multiple times, and that the officer was inside the house at the time of the shooting. The officer was...
Police Investigate Armed Robbery That Occurred Early Thursday Morning
On February 9, at approximately 3:30 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6900 block of New Hampshire Avenue for the report of an armed robbery. The victim was waiting at the bus stop when he was approached by two unknown suspects who demanded property while brandishing a handgun. The victim complied and the suspects left the area on foot. The victim was not seriously physically injured during the armed robbery.
Police Arrest Suspect for Silver Spring Package Thefts
Detectives from the county’s 4th District Patrol Investigation Unit have arrested and charged 44-year-old Brandi Shoemaker of Silver Spring with multiple package thefts. According to a press release from the MCPD, detectives were investigating multiple reports of package theft in the 2000 block of Longmead Crossing Drive between December 2022 and January 2023.
Rash of car thefts in Chevy Chase
D.C. police are investigating after at least three high-end vehicles were confirmed stolen early Monday in Northwest. The problem with one of those thefts: the Audi owner says their keys were still inside their home! FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northwest.
2 arrested after Kia stolen with USB cord in Prince George's County: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two men were arrested on Tuesday after they used a USB charging cord to steal a Kia in Prince George's County, the agency said in a release. Shortly after 12:15 p.m., the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) team...
Baltimore Man Gets 25 Years For String Of Armed Robberies, Fatal Carjacking, Feds Say
Federal authorities say that a Baltimore man will spend decades in federal prison for a violent string of armed robberies that left three people shot and two killed. David Banks, 29, has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release for a carjacking and armed robbery conspiracy, according to the Department of Justice.
Police Investigating Car Theft That Occurred While Driver Was Delivering Food
On February 7, at approximately 6:40 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 7000 block of Carroll Avenue for the report of a stolen auto. The victim was delivering food when his vehicle was stolen. The outstanding stolen vehicle is described as a 2019 gray Honda Civic, VA Tag #TTU1834. Case #230006278.
Police: Teen Pedestrian Struck in Downtown Silver Spring
Police say a teen pedestrian was struck and injured Tuesday night in Downtown Silver Spring. A 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on scene. It occurred in the 8600 block...
Truck Thief Goes On Wild Joyride In Frederick County Before Being Busted, Sheriff Says
A woman who went on a joyride in a vehicle stolen from a Frederick County gas station didn’t get far and was quickly apprehended after causing mayhem on and off the road, officials said. Gabriella Christina Smoot, age 23, of Essex, is accused by Frederick County Sheriff’s investigators of...
Police ID Upper Marlboro Man Killed After Head-On Motorcycle Crash Into Occupied School Bus
A 25-year-old Upper Marlboro man was killed after a motorcycle crashed into a school bus in Clinton, authorities say. Donovan Smith fatally crashed into the occupied bus around 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the area of Brandywine Road and Northgate Parkway, according to a Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson.
CVS burglar who hid in bathroom overnight arrested in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. - A CVS burglar who allegedly hid in the store's bathroom after hours was arrested by police on Tuesday. An investigation by Fairfax City police determined that on Jan. 20, Erick Farmer, 44, stayed in the store at 11003 Main Street overnight and took multiple phone accessories. Farmer,...
Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
Police investigating double shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double shooting in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday evening. Police said they received reports of a shooting on Good Hope Road around 6:44 p.m. They said that one victim — a man — was found at a local hospital, and the second victim — another man — […]
Police arrest woman for shooting man to death in SE DC
WASHINGTON — A woman is facing charges after police say she shot a man to death. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 4200 block of 7th Street in Southeast D.C. When officers arrived, just after 11:30 p.m., they found a...
Police identify man shot and killed on Tuesday in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Northeast Baltimore on Tuesday. The victim was 42-year-old Joseph Garrison, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say Garrison was found shot, lying in the street on Ridegcroft Road at about 7:25 p.m. on...
15-year-old student found with gun at Maryland high school, police say
LANHAM, Md. — A 15-year-old is facing charges after police say the student was found with a gun at a high school in Prince George's County on Wednesday. The teenager is a student at DuVal High School and is facing charges of being in possession of a handgun on school property, the Prince George's County Police Department said.
