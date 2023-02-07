KU, K-State drop slightly in AP Top 25
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks and the Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcats both saw a small dip in the AP Top 25 this week.
Both squads faced off against each other on Tuesday, where KU would get a 90-78 victory, splitting the season series between the two.No. 10 Texas rolls past No. 7 K-State, 69-66
KU lost to 11th-ranked Iowa State on Saturday. K-State would fall in a tightly-contested battle against fifth-ranked Texas.No. 13 Iowa State rolls past eighth-ranked Kansas 68-53
KU went down one spot, going from No. 8 to No. 9, and K-State dropped five spots from No. 7 to No. 12.
The Big 12 continues to be a gauntlet, as 60% of the teams in the conference are ranked in the AP Top 25.
