If you haven't already seen, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available to preorder at its new price of $69.99 from various retailers. You can see our full preorder guide for all the details, alongside news on the Collector's Edition preorders. But, some of us may just be after the new Link - Tears of the Kingdom amiibo. If you are, you're in luck, as we've got all the current preorder details for the brand-new amiibo figure in one easy-to-access article.

12 HOURS AGO