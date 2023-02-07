New Brunswick School District to Assume Everyday Operations of Health Sciences Technology High School

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Staff members at the Health Sciences Technology High School could receive additional professional training and they will have clear paths of communication with the district’s other high school teachers going forward.

Otherwise, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Aubrey Johnson doesn’t anticipate much change when the New Brunswick School District assumes the school’s everyday operations on July 1.

Health Sciences Technology High School opened in 1999 through a unique educational and business collaboration involving the district, Somerset County-based Innovative Educational Programs (IEP) and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

IEP, which helps operate schools in Newark, Paterson and elsewhere, made the initial outlay of about $4 million to construct the school at 165 Bayard St. on land owned by the hospital, said New Brunswick School District Business Administrator Rich Jannarone.

A portion of the annual tuition payments the school district has made to IEP has been put toward the principal and interest on the school's funding.

Jannarone said the final installment of about $134,000 will be paid in June.

The construction of the Health Sciences Technology High School in the shadows of the city’s health care corridor has allowed the district to connect with the hospital and the vast RWJBarnabas Healthcare System, and created a conduit for thousands of its students over the years to tap into invaluable educational opportunities.

“The objective is to have kids enter the school who are looking to become doctors, nurses and join the medical field,” Johnson said. “And then give them those experiences throughout high school in order to further their careers, further their dreams or whatever they want to become in that field.”

A place in the Health Sciences Technology High School is highly coveted. The 196 students currently enrolled had to submit an application and take a test. District officials look at each student’s grade-point average.

Once accepted, students are expected to maintain a 3.0 grade-point average while taking a course load of advanced-placement classes, abide by the approved school uniform dress code and maintain regular school attendance.

“What’s unique is that these Health Sciences Technology High School students get the opportunity to do a lot of field work at the hospital, to shadow doctors, nurses and other health care professionals as they go about their work,” Johnson said. “These are students who want to become the next generation of health care students in this city and beyond. And with the cancer hospital (The $750 million Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center) scheduled to be completed in 2024, we’re looking to foster even more unique educational opportunities for our students.”

Johnson said the school district and IEP have worked collaboratively over the past 23 years, with IEP handling the hiring of staff and administration until now. The district has at times provided support staffing in areas such as security and custodial.

“Nothing is changing,” Johnson said. “We want to provide exactly the same services. Even the staff, which I think is very important, we want to retain their rights as well and let them be first in line for employment, keep the same exact staff in place.”



