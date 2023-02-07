ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

New Brunswick School District to Assume Everyday Operations of Health Sciences Technology High School

By Chuck O'Donnell
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Staff members at the Health Sciences Technology High School could receive additional professional training and they will have clear paths of communication with the district’s other high school teachers going forward.

Otherwise, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Aubrey Johnson doesn’t anticipate much change when the New Brunswick School District assumes the school’s everyday operations on July 1.

Health Sciences Technology High School opened in 1999 through a unique educational and business collaboration involving the district, Somerset County-based Innovative Educational Programs (IEP) and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

IEP, which helps operate schools in Newark, Paterson and elsewhere, made the initial outlay of about $4 million to construct the school at 165 Bayard St. on land owned by the hospital, said New Brunswick School District Business Administrator Rich Jannarone.

A portion of the annual tuition payments the school district has made to IEP has been put toward the principal and interest on the school's funding.

Jannarone said the final installment of about $134,000 will be paid in June.

The construction of the Health Sciences Technology High School in the shadows of the city’s health care corridor has allowed the district to connect with the hospital and the vast RWJBarnabas Healthcare System, and created a conduit for thousands of its students over the years to tap into invaluable educational opportunities.

“The objective is to have kids enter the school who are looking to become doctors, nurses and join the medical field,” Johnson said. “And then give them those experiences throughout high school in order to further their careers, further their dreams or whatever they want to become in that field.”

A place in the Health Sciences Technology High School is highly coveted. The 196 students currently enrolled had to submit an application and take a test. District officials look at each student’s grade-point average.

Once accepted, students are expected to maintain a 3.0 grade-point average while taking a course load of advanced-placement classes, abide by the approved school uniform dress code and maintain regular school attendance.

“What’s unique is that these Health Sciences Technology High School students get the opportunity to do a lot of field work at the hospital, to shadow doctors, nurses and other health care professionals as they go about their work,” Johnson said. “These are students who want to become the next generation of health care students in this city and beyond. And with the cancer hospital (The $750 million Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center) scheduled to be completed in 2024, we’re looking to foster even more unique educational opportunities for our students.”

Johnson said the school district and IEP have worked collaboratively over the past 23 years, with IEP handling the hiring of staff and administration until now. The district has at times provided support staffing in areas such as security and custodial.

“Nothing is changing,” Johnson said. “We want to provide exactly the same services. Even the staff, which I think is very important, we want to retain their rights as well and let them be first in line for employment, keep the same exact staff in place.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQW2C_0kf4iBiU00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Computer Tutoring at the Union Senior Center

UNION, NJ - In an intergenerational partnership with Union High School students, the Union Senior Center is hosting a Computer Tutoring workshop. The session is designed for beginner to intermediate users and focuses on basic computer skills, including how to use a tablet, typing techniques, and computer ergonomics.  High school students will offer quick, easy and fun interface techniques to help older adults learn computer basics.  The free tutoring event, open to all adult Union residents, will be held on Friday, Feb. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Union Senior Center, 652 Rahway Avenue. Space is limited, and a reservation is required.  To reserve a spot, call 908-851-5290.
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Done Deal: Robbinsville Schools, Teachers Come to Tentative Contract Agreement

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- After months of behind-the-scenes and public wrangling, the Robbinsville Township School District (RTSD) and the Robbinsville Education Association (REA) have come to a tentative contract agreement.  Both sides met on Tuesday night at Pond Road Middle School with fact-finder appointed by the Public Employment Relations Commission (PERC) after private negotiations and mediation had failed to reach on agreement. The teachers and school staff have been working for approximately 225 days without an active contract. Superintendent of Schools Brian Betze told TAPinto that "we are all eagerly looking forward to focusing 100% of our attention on providing the best education possible for our students, as...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Former Hunterdon Central BOE President Responds to Allegations of Nepotism in Hiring of New Math Teacher

FLEMINGTON, NJ - Former Hunterdon Central Regional School District Board of Education president Vincent Panico responded to allegations from residents and staff that his wife, new math teacher Amanda Panico, was hired because of her connections, saying the allegation is "unacceptable." "Dr. Panico, an adjunct college professor with private industry experience, has earned her doctorate degree and diversified her career solely based on her abilities and merit," he said in a statement. "Any suggestion that her success or salary is due to help from myself or her father is not only deeply offensive, but it reinforces a misogynistic belief that a...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Suozzo Provides Updates on New Building Construction and Renovations in South Hunterdon Regional School District

LAMBERTVILLE, NJ - South Hunterdon Regional School District Superintendent Anthony Suozzo provided an update to the district on the school construction projects that are set to move forward over the coming months. Suozzo said in a letter to the community Wednesday that the preK through fourth grade renovation and fifth through eighth grade building will both be advertised for contractors to bid Feb. 9, with a pre-bid meeting scheduled for Feb. 21. Contractors will be able to visit each site, ask questions and discuss the projects with the district's architects before submitting bids, which are due by March 17. The board of...
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Board of Education Announces Dr. Aleya Shoieb as Acting Superintendent

RAHWAY, NJ — In an unexpected move, the Rahway Board of Education (BOE) announced at its February 7th caucus meeting that the superintendent of the Rahway Public Schools, Dr. Patricia Camp, is currently on a leave of absence. Dr. Aleya Shoieb, who has been the principal of Franklin Elementary School since 2018, was appointed Acting Superintendent. BOE President Bernard Robson told TAPinto Rahway that he was unable to provide any other information at this time. Other items on the February 7th agenda and details from the meeting, including a statement from Dr. Shoieb, will be coming soon. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somerset County Announces Senior Center February Activities

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ — Somerset County-operated Senior Centers offer a wide range of experiences and have announced programming for February. ﻿﻿In-person, virtual, and hybrid programs are available and FREE for registering members. ﻿﻿Locations: Warren, Basking Ridge, Bridgewater, Somerset, Hillsborough, and Montgomery ﻿﻿Lunch available Monday - Friday for a suggested donation of $2.50 ﻿﻿Fitness: Yoga, aerobics, Zumba, Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Ping Pong and more ﻿﻿Arts & Crafts: Knitting, crocheting, stitching, craft, painting and more ﻿﻿Games: Bridge, Mahjong, Bingo, Trivia, puzzles, brain games and more ﻿﻿Music: Ukulele, live music, Karaoke and more ﻿﻿Other: Computer Lab, Book Club, health information, historian presentation, legal forum and more To register for a program or class, call 908-203-6101 or email Donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. Click here for a complete list of in-person and virtual programs in February.  Click here to view tutorials and learn how to use Zoom for virtual programs.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Division of Taxation Hosting Bordentown Township ANCHOR Public Outreach Event

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ — New Jersey Division of Taxation staff will be on-hand in Bordentown Township next week to assist residents with applying for the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program. The outreach event is taking place on Wednesday, February 15 from 5PM to 7PM at the Bordentown Township Senior Center, located at 3 Municipal Drive.  Division of Taxation staffers will be present to assist residents with the following:  Determining residents' eligibility for the ANCHOR program. Providing information such as New Jersey gross income or ID and PIN numbers (for homeowners only). which can be used when completing ANCHOR applications. Helping to file...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway BOE Approves Collective Bargaining Agreement at February 7th Meeting; Parental Concerns Raised

RAHWAY, NJ — During the February 7th monthly caucus meeting of the Rahway Board of Education (BOE), the Board officially approved the collective bargaining agreement with the Rahway Education Association (REA). The previous contract had expired on June 30, 2022. School district employees had been working without a contract since then, as negotiations were ongoing between the Rahway BOE and the REA. Prior to the vote, REA President Michael Keat, speaking in support of the agreement, addressed the BOE virtually during the Public Comments on Agenda Items portion of the meeting. He said, in part, "This contract will help to provide many improvements to the working conditions of...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

City of Plainfield to Make Grant Funds Available to Businesses Affected by Tuesday's Fire

PLAINFIELD, NJ — A number of businesses were destroyed or suffered significant damage, in addition to the displacement of around 30 residents, as a result of a fire that tore through a section of downtown Plainfield on Tuesday. Now, the City of Plainfield has announced it plans to utilize American Rescue Plan funds, offering grants up to $10,000 in an effort to ease some of the financial burdens business owners will face as they rebuild. This is not the first time ARPA grant funds have been made available by the administration. Local businesses hurt by the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wayne Township Receives $108K Grant from NJ DEP to ‘Reduce Waste and Promote Recycling’

WAYNE, NJ – As part of $16.2 million in grants awarded to various municipalities across the state from the Murphy Administration, Wayne Township will receive $108,837 in grant money to do its part in reducing Municipal Solid Waste and increasing Recycling in town. According to a statement released by the NJ Department of Environmental Protection, “Municipalities must use their grants for various recycling initiatives that may include sponsoring household hazardous waste collection events, providing recycling receptacles in public places, or maintaining leaf composting operations.” These grants come through the state’s Recycling Enhancement Act. The funding comes from a surcharge imposed solid waste...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Township Council Receives 2023 Proposals from Bloomfield Center Alliance at Latest Meeting

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- At this past Monday’s Township Council meeting, Mayor Michael Venezia and the Council heard from Bloomfield Center Alliance executive director Ollyn Lettman, who presented a recap of the organization’s 2022 activities and previewed their 2023 budget and program.  Lettman noted that in 2022, 13 new businesses opened in Bloomfield Center, bringing 48 new jobs to the downtown core. Beautification efforts over the past year included the hanging of new flowerpots and adding a dozen trash bins to the area, andled to a new façade improvement program to polish up the aesthetic of the Center.  The proposed budget, which currently is set at more than $438,000, aims to cover programming for the coming year, in addition to continued efforts to attract new businesses...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

RWJUH/Somerset Accepting Applications for Healing Homes Transitional Housing

SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is now accepting applications for its Healing Homes initiative which offers transitional housing for Somerset County individuals or families who have an illness that caused financial hardship and are unable to afford housing. As part of RWJBarnabas...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fight at Columbia High School Gym Parking Lot

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday evening the Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball team played Irvington High School at CHS. After the game ended, with Irvington edging CHS 47 to 44, a crowd of over 100 were leaving the gym and the Police Officer assigned to the game, noticed multiple squabbles and fights starting within the crowd. The Maplewood Police officer immediately notified the police department by radio. Additional police officers promptly responded to the CHS gymnasium parking lot about 8:30pm. Upon their arrival, due to the size of the crowd and the multiple fights, they requested mutual aid from South Orange and Millburn...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Should Paterson City Council's Workshop Meetings Be Televised?

PATERSON, NJ – The Paterson City Council is expected to vote next Tuesday to televise Workshop sessions of the Municipal Council. During the COVID-19 pandemic, all meetings, including the Workshop meetings, had been televised to the public. Once individuals began returning to the office, the City Council decided to go back to only televise the Regular meeting.  While the Workshop meeting does not include a voting session, some council members, along with residents of the City of Paterson, have requested that the meetings go back to being televised for those who are not present at the meetings to watch.  Councilwoman-at-Large Dr. Lilisa Mimms, a...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Brunswick High School Coach Pins Down Success On and Off Mat

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Dorian Pena’s mom didn’t want him anywhere near a wrestling mat as a freshman, so Coach Ben Ostner wrote her a letter to say her son would be in good hands if she let him join the team. Four years later, Pena is one of the most accomplished wrestlers on a tough, battle-tested New Brunswick High School team that is 12-14 overall. And Pena has been so influenced and inspired by his coach that his goal now is to follow in Ostner’s footsteps and become a cop. “I’ve learned so many great things from him and I feel like I...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Nail Salon Fined For Disability Discrimination

POINT PLEASANT – A local nail salon has to pay $1,000 in damages after allegedly refusing nail services to wheelchair users, officials said. According to state officials, a settlement was reached with USA Nails Inc. of Point Pleasant after a report alleged they were discriminating against persons with mobility impairments and those using a wheelchair.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Student Wanted For Weapon Offenses At Trenton Central High School

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Wednesday, February 8, 2023 approximately 1:00 pm, Trenton Police Department was advised of an adult student who was in possession of a firearm, while attending school at 400 Chambers Street, Trenton Central High School. Upon further investigation, the male was identified as Breion Crayton. School Officials immediately instituted a shelter-in-place to isolate and locate Crayton. School Resource Officer, Detective Munn located Crayton and a struggle ensued. Crayton was able to break free during a struggle for his book bag, which contained a handgun and escaped custody. Trenton Police Officers searched the immediate area and a possible address for Crayton and were not able to locate him at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Middletown Police Department Seeks Domestic Violence Response Team Volunteer Advocates

MIDDLETOWN, NJ: Middletown Township Police Department is currently recruiting volunteer advocates to serve on the Middletown Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT). In affiliation with 180 Turning Lives Around (180), and with the assistance of the response team volunteers, Middletown Township Police Department continues to make this free, 24/7 confidential service available to victims of domestic violence in the aftermath of a highly emotional and traumatic experience. 180 will be conducting the mandatory 40-hour training course for new DVRT volunteers April 25th-May 18th, from 6:00-9:30 PM, in-person and via Zoom, on Tuesdays/Wednesdays/Thursdays. Training will be provided free of charge to successful applicants. Applications are currently...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy