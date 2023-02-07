Talking Book Center offers braille eReaders

The Talking Book Center now offers qualifying patrons free braille eReaders, according to a press release from the City of Staunton. Refreshable braille eReaders are devices with small pins that electronically move up and down through holes representing a braille cell. Users move their fingers across the cells as if they were reading braille on paper.

The braille eReader program is available as part of a new initiative offered by the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled, the release said. These eReaders allow a registered Talking Book Center user to instantly download and start reading thousands of braille titles from the National Library Service’s vast digital collection.

Braille eReaders have long been cost-prohibitive for many blind readers, and this new service makes reading materials more accessible for patrons who prefer or require braille materials.

Talking Book Center Supervisor Ilia Desjardins is thrilled to be able to provide this new resource.

“Braille eReaders offer the convenience and portability of a standard eReader that many blind people have not had prior access to," said Desjardins. "With it, users can download everything from fiction titles to cookbooks!”

The Talking Book Center is a local public library service that provides free audio and accessible resources to persons who are blind, print disabled or unable to use standard printed materials. The TBC operates as a 501(c)(3) and is a sub-regional library of the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled.

All equipment and services, including the new eReaders and the mailing of materials, are free to eligible users, the release said. In addition to providing the devices, staff members are available to assist patrons in getting oriented to their new eReader.

Read about Magdalena's:Magdalena Pastelería is a dream come true

To receive service from the Talking Book Center, individuals must reside in Augusta, Bath, Highland or Rockbridge counties or the cities of Buena Vista, Lexington, Staunton or Waynesboro and have one of the following qualifying conditions:

Blindness: Blind persons whose visual acuity, as determined by competent authority, is 20/200 or less in the better eye with correcting lenses, or whose widest diameter of visual field subtends an angular distance no greater than 20 degrees.

Blind persons whose visual acuity, as determined by competent authority, is 20/200 or less in the better eye with correcting lenses, or whose widest diameter of visual field subtends an angular distance no greater than 20 degrees. Visual impairment: Persons whose visual disability, with correction and regardless of optical measurement, is certified by competent authority as preventing the reading of standard printed material.

Persons whose visual disability, with correction and regardless of optical measurement, is certified by competent authority as preventing the reading of standard printed material. Physical disability: Persons certified by competent authority as unable to read or unable to use standard printed material as a result of physical limitations.

Persons certified by competent authority as unable to read or unable to use standard printed material as a result of physical limitations. Reading disability: Persons certified by competent authority as having a reading disability resulting from organic dysfunction and of sufficient severity to prevent their reading printed material in a normal manner.

For more information, call 540-885-6215 or visit www.TalkingBookCenter.org.