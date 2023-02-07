ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTOP

Telus International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus International Inc. (TIXT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $34 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.
WTOP

CyberArk: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — PETACH-TIKVA, Israel (AP) — CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.2 million in its fourth quarter. The Petach-Tikva, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.
WTOP

ASE Technology Hldg: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $502.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Kaohsiung, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. The integrated circuit maker posted revenue of $5.66 billion in...
WTOP

Precision Drilling: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.6 million. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed...
WTOP

Brookfield Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $316 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. The asset management company posted revenue...
WTOP

Philip Morris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.4 billion. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.39 per share. The results surpassed Wall...
NEW YORK STATE
ValueWalk

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Third Week Of Feb 2023

We are now midway into the fourth quarter earnings season. Of the 50% of the companies in the S&P 500 that have reported their fourth quarter actual results (as of last week), 70% have reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year and 10-year average of 77% and 73%, respectively. Coming...
NASDAQ

Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Veru Inc. (VERU) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.38. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.05%....
Benzinga

General Motors, Bank of America And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

Why This DraftKings Analyst Is Turning Bearish Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Shares of DraftKings Inc DKNG started Thursday trading on a positive note, even after a steep rise through the week, before pulling back. Investor confidence in the company’s profitability narrative is likely to be hit by EBITDA losses exceeding consensus estimates in the first half of 2023, according to Roth Capital Partners.
NASDAQ

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -14.81%....
NASDAQ

ITT (ITT) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ITT (ITT) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.03%. A quarter ago,...
Benzinga

A Preview Of LightPath Technologies's Earnings

LightPath Technologies LPTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2023-02-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that LightPath Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05. LightPath Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
CNBC

Uber beats estimates and the stock is up

Reported fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates. Shares closed up 5% for the day. Earnings per share: 29 cents vs. 18 cent loss expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $8.6 billion vs. $8.49 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue for the quarter was up 49% year...
NASDAQ

Dominion Energy (D) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Dominion Energy Inc. D reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.06 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share by 2.9%. Quarterly earnings were within the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were 90 cents in the year-ago quarter.
NASDAQ

Blue Bird (BLBD) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Blue Bird (BLBD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.30 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%....

