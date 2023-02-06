Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
magnoliareporter.com
SAU-Tech honors Fred Lilly Sr.
Fred Lilly Sr. has been named the February 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero at Southern Arkansas University-Tech. Lilly was born on May 4, 1956 in Camden to Mayfield “Jack” and Evelyn T. Lilly. Lilly has spent his entire 42–year career as a teacher, coach, and administrator at his alma mater – Camden Fairview School District.
hopeprescott.com
Hope native named to Arkadelphia position
ARKADELPHIA – A Hope native has been chosen by the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce as their new Communications and Marketing Manager. E’Lyse Thaxton will be joining the group effective February 21st. In collaboration with the Alliance CEO, Thaxton’s primary responsibility will be the creation and implementation...
arkadelphian.com
Huneycutts to open butcher shop in Arkadelphia, Ouachita Valley Meats
The historic farming family, the Huneycutts, will soon provide another service to Clark County. Ouachita Valley Meats, owned by Luke Huneycutt, Luke’s brother-in-law Jeffrey Liggin, and Luke’s father Ted Huneycutt is set to open by the end of February. Luke and Jeffrey will be running day-to-day operations. “There’s...
arkadelphian.com
McDuffie graduates from UALR
LITTLE ROCK — Carla McDuffie, of Arkadelphia, AR, has graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the Fall 2022 semester. McDuffie graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies. UA Little Rock awarded about 600 degrees for the Fall 2022 semester. With about 9,000 students...
arkadelphian.com
Cynthia Smith
Cynthia Mae Smith, age 71, of Bismarck, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at CHI Infirmary in Hot Springs. She was born October 13, 1951, in Eugene, OR, the daughter of the late William and Mona Stevens Jones. Cynthia worked at Wal-Mart and other factories during her...
armoneyandpolitics.com
Hot Springs Healthcare Leaders Team Up for Heart Ball
As plans are underway for the 2023 Hot Springs Heart Ball, two couples rooted in the local healthcare community have been named co-chairs of this year’s community-wide campaign. Jenny and Dr. Doug Ross, president of CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, and Angela and Scott Smith, chief executive officer at National Park Medical Center, will share the stage at the ball Feb. 11 at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appoints Chief Workforce Officer
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed a new name to her cabinet in hopes of improving workforce quality in the state.
talkbusiness.net
New York firm, Governor open south Arkansas sawmill, 50 jobs expected
Officials with Astara Capital Partners, Gov. Sarah Sanders, and other state and local leaders marked the opening of the Camden Timbers sawmill Friday (Feb. 10) in Camden. Camden Timbers will create more than 50 jobs in the south Arkansas region. The company expects the sawmill to produce more than 50...
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia Alliance taps Thaxton for communications, marketing role
The Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance and Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that E’Lyse Thaxton will be joining our team as the Communications and Marketing Manager effective February 21, 2023. In collaboration with the Alliance CEO, Thaxton’s primary responsibility will be the creation and implementation of...
arkadelphian.com
Jackie Thornton
Jackie Carolyn Thornton, age 79, of Bismarck passed from this life on Tuesday February 7, 2023, at CHI Advanced Care Unit in Hot Springs. She was born on February 23, 1943, in Whelen Springs the daughter of the late Jason and Frances Jackson Shackelford. Carolyn retired from the Arkansas Highway...
swarkansasnews.com
New Postmaster on the job
Nashville’s new postmaster is Becca Cooper, who officially became postmaster here on Jan. 28. She comes here from Royal near Hot Springs where she was Officer in Charge. She resides in Mt. Ida and says she will continue to live there while a child completes his senior year in high school. Cooper says she also has a 14-year-old living at a home and scattered grown children.
arkadelphian.com
Needs for family center addressed in annual report to board
The Arkadelphia Board of Directors held a brief meeting Tuesday night with few items on the agenda. Dr. Patricia Wright, director of the Family Community Enrichment Center, addressed the board for an annual update on the center’s activities. As of last July 28, she noted that the center has been in existence 25 years and she has been the director since the beginning.
arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: Mena nonprofit buys health clinic
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Jan. 27 through Feb. 9, 2023, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk, online real estate records via actdatascout.com and the Arkansas Secretary of State. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price and property description available, and does not withhold names.
arkadelphian.com
Tickets on sale for ‘Our Town’
Tickets are now available for four performances, Feb. 16-19, of Our Town, jointly presented by Henderson State University Theatre and Arkadelphia Little Theatre in the Studio Theatre of HSU’s Arkansas Hall. Eighteen students and community theatre enthusiasts will bring to life Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, which playwright Edward...
arkadelphian.com
Henderson posts Spring ’23 enrollment numbers
Henderson State University on Thursday reported its student enrollment for Spring 2023. As of Jan. 31, 2023, there were 2,219 students enrolled for the traditional spring semester. The university reported a Fall 2022 enrollment of 2,536 pupils, a difference of 317 students. Most universities suffer a drop-off between fall and...
Forget the Lake House, How About a Stunning Arkansas Lake Mansion?
If you are looking for a beautiful lake house set on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs Arkansas then this is it. You're welcome. This house is amazing on the outside and on the inside. This Stunning Arkansas Lake House Has Amazing Views & Movie Theater. As you arrive to the...
Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department to conduct Deputy Explorer Academy from April 8th to May 6th
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 8, 2023, the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a Deputy Explorer Academy to introduce young adults to the role law enforcement officers play in their community. The academy will consist of classroom and practical investigations, and a variety of other law enforcement functions. Authorities confirmed with […]
magnoliareporter.com
Cold, wet weather returns to Magnolia area -- light snow in the Arkansas hills
Flip the weather back to winter, following several days of balmy climes in South Arkansas this week. The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecasts up to a half-inch of rain through Friday night, with a gradual clearing on Saturday. Saturday’s high will be near 52. The overnight low on Saturday will be around 28.
State champions Pulaski Academy, Parkview, Bryant celebrate college football signees
Defending state champions Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Parkview, and Bryant celebrate their college football signees with postponed Signing Day ceremonies.
Camden mother and daughter accused of assaulting family member and chasing the victim with a knife; charged
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities confirmed that a Camden mother and daughter have been charged with Aggravated Assault and Obstruction after the duo chased a family member with a knife. On December 15, 2022, officers of the Camden Police Department were called to a residence on Louisville Avenue in Camden, Ark. due to a disturbance. […]
Comments / 0