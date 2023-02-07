Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Major discount retailer opens new store location in Wisconsin
A major discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin and will be hosting a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Wisconsin store location in West Bend, according to local sources.
REAL ESTATE | Opening date for new shoe store in West Bend, WI
February 9, 2023 – West Bend, WI – The facade at 1616 S. Main Street received a fresh coat of paint this week as a new shoe store is prepping to open at the Paradise Pavilion in West Bend, WI. Shoe Sensation will be opening in the spot...
Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin
A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Millie Bo Peep opening in downtown Kenosha
Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events. Millie Bo Peep, a new children’s boutique, will be holding...
Branding switch for Wisconsin Brewing Company
Over the past year Wisconsin Brewing Company has redefined its core brands, launched a pilot brewery in Oconomowoc and expanded its role as a national contract beer maker. Two veteran brewery executives have been leading the company through these changes since last May: company president Paul Verdu, a former executive with Molson Coors, and board chair Jeff Hembrock, a former executive for Miller Brewing Company and SABMiller in a career that spanned 39 years.
Big Lots! to offer doorbusters, scratch-off prizes during grand opening weekend
WEST BEND — Big Lots! announced on Wednesday that they will be offering doorbuster deals and scratch-off cards with the potential for discounts to the first 100 customers each day during their grand opening weekend, which begins on Saturday. Big Lots! will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening...
Coffee shop to open in old Brookfield train depot this spring
BROOKFIELD — Jackson-based Coffeeville Company is expected to open its second location this spring in Brookfield’s 155-year-old Junction Train Depot. “This depot has been a center for commerce and society in Brookfield throughout the years,” a newsletter from the city says. “The new Coffeeville location will pay tribute to the importance of this site by designing the space in a style reminiscent of the original train depot and the life of Brookfield in years past.”
Walmart on Milwaukee's northwest side to close
MILWAUKEE — The Walmart on Silver Spring Drive, near Appleton Avenue, is closing, the superstore announced on Wednesday. "It's infuriating that such a massive, resource-rich, and wealthy Fortune 100 enterprise like Walmart cannot keep such an important location open. The move not only negatively impacts shoppers, pharmacy customers and store workers, but I fear it will only add to the food desert issues that we are seeing in that area," Milwaukee Alderman Mark Chambers Jr. said in a news release.
Marian Meta Brandt
Nov. 28, 1942 - Feb. 4, 2023. Marian Meta Brandt (nee Koepsell) peacefully passed away on February 4, 2023. She was born on November 28, 1942, to her parents, Gotthold A. Koepsell and Verona A.M (nee Gloede) in the Town of Herman, Dodge County. Marian was baptized on December 6, 1942 by Pastor Herman Laabs, which led to her confirmation on April 28, 1957, by Pastor William Lauterbach at Immanuel Lutheran Church (River Church). Marian was united in marriage with Ronald H. Brandt for 54 years on July 20, 1968. Together, their marriage was blessed with 3 children, Cheryl, Dean, and Brian.
This Black-owned shop is keeping the art of shoe-shining alive in Milwaukee
This is part one in a four-part series called “Fixing Stuff,” in which WUWM’s Lina Tran brings stories of businesses that fix things. Charles Palmer brushed a black dress shoe gently, yet firmly, over and over. You can tell he’s been doing this for years. The motion is in his bones.
Winter Quilt Show 2023
The Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts the Winter Quilt Show on Saturday, February 11th from 9am to 4pm at Washington County Fair Park Pavilion, 3000 Pleasant Valley Rd, West Bend. The Winter Quilt Show will feature a beautiful and unique fiber art display of over 150 pieced, appliqued,...
Stingers to add indoor golf simulators
WEST BEND — The local business Stingers Golf & Recreation is looking to expand this year, as the minigolf and driving range establishment will add onto its building to add golf simulators. The Plan Commission on Tuesday approved two items for Stingers, at 601 Paradise Drive. The first was...
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living, 611 Veterans Avenue, in West Bend, WI is growing and looking to fill a pair of job openings. Residential Leasing Agent in West Bend, Hendricks Commercial Properties. Responsible for leasing apartments, support tasks for leasing including tours, follow up, information/ documentation...
Mary V. Schultz
Mary V. Schultz (nee Grammer), age 92 years, of West Bend passed peacefully on December 22, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton surrounded by her family. She had been suffering for little over a year with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia and heart failure. Mary was born on January 24, 1930,...
Waukesha administrator Lahner is finalist for Janesville city manager
WAUKESHA — Kevin Lahner, Waukesha city administrator, is one of four finalists for city manager in Janesville. Lahner responded to The Freeman with the following comment on Wednesday: “Any potential career move is a major personal and family decision. I look forward to speaking with the City Council and community about the position in the near future,” Lahner said.
Janet Jendusa
Janet Jendusa, age 85, beloved wife, mother and Nonnie, passed away into eternal life on Feb. 2, 2023. Janet was born on April 29, 1937, in Milwaukee. She married James Jendusa on June 25, 1960. She loved her husband, their kids and their grandkids, who cherished how she made everyone she encountered feel like they were great and could do anything.
Gwendolyn ‘Gwen’ Lavin
Dec. 10, 1937 - Feb. 6, 2023. Gwendolyn “Gwen” Lavin of Wauwatosa, formerly of Delafield, was born to eternal life on February 6, 2023. Gwen was born on December 10, 1937, the daughter of Albino and Anita (Troy) Petretti in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Mount Mary College...
AMECO coming to Richfield
RICHFIELD — The Plan Commission recently cleared AMECO taking a vacant space on Beechwood Industrial Court. The commission met last week, and they approved the plan of operation for AMECO Company at 3051 Beechwood Industrial Court, Suite E. According to a memo to the Plan Commission, written by Village Administrator Jim Healy, the company sells merchandise and equipment to other companies.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
Waukesha backyard chicken ordinance ruffles feathers
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A backyard chicken ordinance in Waukesha has ruffled some feathers. The city wants to regulate owning backyard chickens. Waukesha has never had any rules in place before, and this has gotten a lot of attention from neighbors. On Monday night, Feb. 6, the Ordinance & License Committee...
