ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Algorand: Buy the Dip?

By Anders Bylund
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Marketed as "the world's greenest blockchain" and often called an " Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) killer," the Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) blockchain network offers a fast, low-cost platform for smart contracts . You may have seen the Algorand name around your favorite sporting events in recent years, as the foundation behind it sponsors everything from chess championships and electric car racing to the FIFA World Cup.

However, Algorand's buzz isn't always bullish. The cryptocurrency has taken a deeper price cut than peers like Ethereum, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) , and Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) in the current crypto winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRHv2_0kf4gx0600

Algorand Price data by YCharts .

Is Algorand a buy after that massive price drop, or should you turn your attention to other cryptocurrencies right now? Let's find out.

What sets Algorand apart from its rivals?

Like other major smart contract platforms, Algorand offers a unique profile of computing power, transaction speed, security, and environmental impact, among other attributes. The Algorand project focuses on environment-friendly operations above all else, and the blockchain network has been carbon neutral or even negative (meaning it removes more carbon dioxide from the environment than it creates) since Earth Day 2021.

That being said, Cardano and Tezos put their backs into green marketing and operations , too. Moving on to transactions per second, Algorand is faster than Ethereum and Cardano but slower than Tezos or Solana . So far, Algorand doesn't stand out as a slam-dunk winner.

Then again, Algorand's blockchain design relies on a unique transaction settlement system and two separate blockchain ledgers, and some crypto industry watchers call it one of the most secure digital assets on the market today. Furthermore, Algorand's app development platform has earned plaudits from developers and reviewers as it combines a powerful smart contracts system with easy-to-use app-writing tools.

Algorand's middling transaction speed is a trade-off against extraordinary data security and a developer-friendly platform. Hence, the blockchain network's long-term value will depend on its ability to attract developers and their projects, followed by successful product launches into the mainstream decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions.

On that note, Cardano boasts more than 5,000 active smart contracts these days, while Tezos' smart-contracts count stops at roughly 600. Ethereum wins this comparison handily with nearly 1.5 million active contracts. Algorand appears to fall short again with about 700 active contracts, where the top development projects seem to be clones of solutions originally launched on Ethereum.

It's not a good look for Algorand.

Is "Algo" something special or nothing to see?

The more I read about Algorand's position in today's DeFi market, the less I'm impressed by the cryptocurrency. And Google Trends showed no huge spike in online searches for the crypto name around the FIFA World Cup, even though the Algorand logo was on display in the world's most popular televised sporting event.

In other words, Algorand hasn't found it easy to build the media buzz it needs in order to win more development projects. The Algorand Foundation may need to retool its marketing strategy to stay competitive with the Cardanos and Ethereum of the world.

I am not planning to sell my handful of Algorand tokens in a rage, but I'm also not inspired to buy more in this deep price dip. Before reaching for Algorand's "buy" button, there are too many objectively successful cryptocurrencies to consider. For example, I would much rather put my crypto investment funds to work in Ethereum or Polkadot today, because I expect to see their names in many more development projects in the long run.

Until further notice, I don't think you should load up on Algorand tokens in this crypto winter.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anders Bylund has positions in Algorand, Alphabet, Cardano, Ethereum, Polkadot, Solana, and Tezos. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Cardano, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
coinjournal.net

Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals

Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
Benzinga

Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
268K+
Followers
124K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy