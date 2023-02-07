Read full article on original website
Nine viruses the World Health Organisation is concerned about
For infectious diseases experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO), the job is never done.While the immediate dangers of the coronavirus appear to be over three years on from the respiratory disease bursting out of Wuhan, China, and bringing the entire world to a standstill, epidemiologists must remain vigilant for the next virus that has the theoretical potential to explode into a public health emergency.The organisation has kept a list of “priority pathogens” since 2017, which compiles the diseases that pose the greatest potential threat to humanity and which we are, at present, most in need of more research...
Fungal Infections Rising, Giving Fear That The Last of Us Is Becoming Reality
HBO's The Last of Us opens with a dire warning from a scientist—if the temperatures of the planet continue to rise, fungi will have the ability to possess animals, including humans. As it turns out, despite being part of a fictional television show, the warning was very well rooted in fact. So much so, new studies are suggesting fungal infections—albeit not the brain-washing kind seen on the series—are quickly on the rise.
A probiotic supplement may fight antibiotic-resistant infections
A probiotic supplement appears to clear the body of a type of bacteria that can cause serious antibiotic-resistant infections, a new study finds.
CDC warns that a brand of eyedrops may be linked to drug-resistant bacterial infections
One person has died and at least three others are left with permanent vision loss because of a bacterial infection possibly linked to a brand of over-the-counter eyedrops, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A majority of those affected reported using preservative-free EzriCare Artificial Tears before becoming...
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
One Of The World's Deadliest Insects Is Found All Over Texas & It Wants To 'Kiss' You
The Lone Star State is home to some pretty gnarly creatures like giant killer hornets and venomous "blue dragons," to name a few. However, most of them aren't quite as deadly as one tiny insect that calls Texas home, and it's just waiting to give you a kiss. Kissing bugs,...
New 'concerning' strain of drug-resistant gonorrhea found in U.S. for 1st time
A troubling strain of gonorrhea was identified for the first time in the U.S.
Guinea worm disease could be second ever human illness to be eradicated
As cases fall, the condition that once affected millions of people in Africa and Asia could also be the first to be wiped out without medicines
Antidepressants Appear to Facilitate Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotics are apparently not the only widely used pharmaceuticals that can induce emergence of treatment resistant bacteria. Antidepressants appeared to induce antimicrobial resistance (AMR) as well as “persistence” in ostensibly susceptible bacteria, in a multifaceted assessment of bacterial cultures challenged by antibiotics after exposure to clinically relevant concentrations of antidepressants.
This Wintertime Disease Can Be Transmitted from Dogs to Humans
Leptospirosis is a zoonotic bacterial disease, meaning it can transfer from animals to humans. It is spread through the urine of infected animals and causes a wide range of symptoms, which, in severe cases, may result in death. If you live in or visit a damp climate in the winter, you and your dog may […] The post This Wintertime Disease Can Be Transmitted from Dogs to Humans appeared first on DogTime.
Climate change contributing to spread of antibiotic-resistant ‘superbugs’: UN report
Climate change is heightening the risk posed by antibiotic-resistant viruses, according to research published Tuesday by the United Nations Environment Program. The report found so-called superbugs have been exacerbated by climate change due to increased bacterial growth caused by warmer temperatures and pollutants that have increased the spread of antibiotic-resistance genes. The analysis notes that…
Manufacturer recalls eye drops after possible link to bacterial infections
The producer of a brand of over-the-counter eye drops is recalling the product after a possible link to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections, U.S. health officials said Thursday. Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising against the use of EzriCare Artificial...
Eye drops recall sparks alarm as doctors see infections linked to a dangerous bacteria
The FDA has warned that two over-the-counter eye drops, EzriCare Artificial Tears and Deslam Artificial Tears, could be contaminated with deadly bacteria that cause dangerous infections. NBC News’ Anne Thompson has more details on what you need to know.Feb. 9, 2023.
Hundreds of sandwiches, snacks sold in 9 states recalled due to listeria risk: FDA
Food sold at retail stores, vending machines and during travel is being recalled because it may get people sick.
Another patient confirmed in outbreak traced to enoki mushrooms; FDA renews warning
Officials with the Food and Drug administration are doubling down on their warning against certain enoki mushrooms because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed another patient in a Listeria outbreak. The public warning issued Jan. 18 came on the heels of a Jan. 17 announcement that the...
What Is Bacterial Meningitis? This Infection Took the Life of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Recently, illustrious rock guitarist Jeff Beck was pronounced dead after contracting bacterial meningitis at the age of 78. His sudden death has brought to the forefront of the conversation the severity of an infection like bacterial meningitis. Many are wondering what bacterial meningitis is, how it’s contracted, and how someone seemingly healthy like Beck could die from it.
Study: Presence of E. coli is a poor indicator of fecal pollution
Escherichia coli is best known as a gastrointestinal pathogen in warm-blooded animals. For the last hundred years, its presence on beaches has been assumed to indicate fecal pollution, leading to beach closures. New research examines the genetic basis for recent findings that many strains of E. coli thrive harmlessly in soil, water and beach sand. The research is published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology.
Listeria Concerns Lead to Recall of More Than 400 Ready-to-Eat Foods Sold in 9 States
More than 400 ready-to-eat food items sold under a variety of brand names are being recalled because of potential listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall by Fresh Ideation Food Group involves prepared foods sold in stores, vending machines, and trains in Connecticut, Maryland,...
