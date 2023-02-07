ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Nine viruses the World Health Organisation is concerned about

For infectious diseases experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO), the job is never done.While the immediate dangers of the coronavirus appear to be over three years on from the respiratory disease bursting out of Wuhan, China, and bringing the entire world to a standstill, epidemiologists must remain vigilant for the next virus that has the theoretical potential to explode into a public health emergency.The organisation has kept a list of “priority pathogens” since 2017, which compiles the diseases that pose the greatest potential threat to humanity and which we are, at present, most in need of more research...
ComicBook

Fungal Infections Rising, Giving Fear That The Last of Us Is Becoming Reality

HBO's The Last of Us opens with a dire warning from a scientist—if the temperatures of the planet continue to rise, fungi will have the ability to possess animals, including humans. As it turns out, despite being part of a fictional television show, the warning was very well rooted in fact. So much so, new studies are suggesting fungal infections—albeit not the brain-washing kind seen on the series—are quickly on the rise.
contagionlive.com

Antidepressants Appear to Facilitate Antimicrobial Resistance

Antibiotics are apparently not the only widely used pharmaceuticals that can induce emergence of treatment resistant bacteria. Antidepressants appeared to induce antimicrobial resistance (AMR) as well as “persistence” in ostensibly susceptible bacteria, in a multifaceted assessment of bacterial cultures challenged by antibiotics after exposure to clinically relevant concentrations of antidepressants.
DogTime

This Wintertime Disease Can Be Transmitted from Dogs to Humans

Leptospirosis is a zoonotic bacterial disease, meaning it can transfer from animals to humans. It is spread through the urine of infected animals and causes a wide range of symptoms, which, in severe cases, may result in death. If you live in or visit a damp climate in the winter, you and your dog may […] The post This Wintertime Disease Can Be Transmitted from Dogs to Humans appeared first on DogTime.
The Hill

Climate change contributing to spread of antibiotic-resistant ‘superbugs’: UN report

Climate change is heightening the risk posed by antibiotic-resistant viruses, according to research published Tuesday by the United Nations Environment Program. The report found so-called superbugs have been exacerbated by climate change due to increased bacterial growth caused by warmer temperatures and pollutants that have increased the spread of antibiotic-resistance genes. The analysis notes that…
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
TENNESSEE STATE
GreenMatters

What Is Bacterial Meningitis? This Infection Took the Life of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Recently, illustrious rock guitarist Jeff Beck was pronounced dead after contracting bacterial meningitis at the age of 78. His sudden death has brought to the forefront of the conversation the severity of an infection like bacterial meningitis. Many are wondering what bacterial meningitis is, how it’s contracted, and how someone seemingly healthy like Beck could die from it.
Phys.org

Study: Presence of E. coli is a poor indicator of fecal pollution

Escherichia coli is best known as a gastrointestinal pathogen in warm-blooded animals. For the last hundred years, its presence on beaches has been assumed to indicate fecal pollution, leading to beach closures. New research examines the genetic basis for recent findings that many strains of E. coli thrive harmlessly in soil, water and beach sand. The research is published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology.

