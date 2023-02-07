ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 2

ca
2d ago

The governor is setting the bar high for anyone to follow. If the next governor has no plans to bring on an administration that looks like this, voters should ignore him or her.

Reply
2
Easton Md
2d ago

With our one party rule in Maryland, anything our woke governor wants - easy-peasy.

Reply
4
Related
Ocean City Today

Carozza, Hartman see common ground with Moore

Sen. Mary Beth Carozza and Del. Wayne Hartman may sit on opposite sides of the aisle as Gov. Wes Moore, but they both came away from last week’s State of the State address feeling that there was at least some common ground with the new governor. “We share common...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland Senate Republicans Announce 2023 Legislative Agenda

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, the Senate Republican Caucus announced its 2023 Legislative Agenda that is focused on commonsense proposals to relieve the rising cost of living, combat violent crime, promote educational opportunities and parental involvement, and champion transparency and accountability in State government. “Just as we have approached Governor...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Wes Moore’s Statement on President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address

Per the State of Maryland: Governor Wes Moore released the following statement on President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address:. “I’d like to thank Senator Cardin for the invitation to attend President Biden’s State of the Union address—it was historic both in celebrating the Biden-Harris administration’s achievements and in sharing their vision for America’s future. Marylanders should be confident in our strong support and partners in Washington—including President Biden, Vice President Harris, and our Congressional delegation—who will work closely with us to build on bipartisan legislative accomplishments and do everything we can to help Maryland’s working families.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

More details emerge on Md. governor’s paid gap year plan

Public service was a talking point when he was a candidate — now Maryland governor Wes Moore’s plan to create a service year program for high school graduates is starting to take shape in Annapolis. The day after Moore’s first State of the State speech, House Bill 546...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Blazing the Trail: Remembering Maryland's first Black lawyers

Continuing our observance of Black History Month, we begin today with a conversation about an important aspect of Black history here in Maryland concerning breaking the color barrier in the legal profession. Next Thursday night (February 16), the University of Baltimore School of Law will host a symposium with two...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

One-third of Marylanders considering leaving state for cheaper housing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One-third of Marylanders are considering fleeing the state for cheaper housing, according to experts. Maryland Realtors are sounding the alarm about the "missing middle" as they combat growing housing shortages across the state. "We have to fix the housing inventory and lack thereof. We went from...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

New gun restrictions spark debate in Maryland legislature

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Last June, the Supreme Court reinforced the Second Amendment when it held that you have the right to carry a gun in public for the purpose of self-defense. Now, Maryland lawmakers are trying to limit the scope of the court's decision in a new bill. In the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mothers pushing for stricter gun laws to testify in front of Maryland lawmakers

BALTIMORE - A group of mothers pushing for gun reform in Maryland will testify in front of state lawmakers on Tuesday, which is consider "Gun Safety Day" in Annapolis.The "Gun Safety Act," also known as SB 8, would make it harder for people in Maryland to carry concealed weapons.Last week, a gun safety advocate group called "Moms Demand Action" held a rally in Annapolis to push for stricter gun laws. Governor Wes Moore and other state officials attended.The Senate hearing also comes on the last day of Gun Violence Survivors Week.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Lawyer: Missouri executed man with appeal still pending

The attorney for a man who was executed this week is calling for an investigation, accusing Missouri officials of moving ahead with the lethal injection while federal appeals were pending. Raheem Taylor, 58, was executed Tuesday night for the 2004 deaths of his girlfriend and her three children in suburban...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Baltimore

Gun rights, safety advocates face off as Maryland lawmakers consider proposed gun bills

BALTIMORE - Hundreds of people gathered in Annapolis Tuesday to voice their opinion on two bills that would limit where people are able to carry guns in Maryland.Some lawmakers are pushing to pass SB 1 and SB 118 after a controversial U.S. Supreme Court decision that could make it easier for some people to get a conceal carry permit for a gun.SB 1 wants to prohibit people from carrying a firearm within 100 feet of any public place, like schools, restaurants, or even a public park. But it's not sitting well with some gun owners who tell WJZ those limits are...
MARYLAND STATE
citybiz.co

House Introduces Bill Establishing a Service Year Program – One of Moore’s Priorities

Gov. Wes Moore’s plan for a year of service for the state’s youth began to take shape this week with the introduction of a bill to establish and fund the program. HB 546, the Serving Every Region Through Vocational Exploration Act of 2023, was introduced Thursday. It marks the next step in Moore’s goal of making Maryland a state of service and lays out the expectations for participants, as well as administrators.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Hundreds lobby Annapolis over gun safety bills, mostly in support of gun rights

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Hundreds of people signed up to testify before a Senate panel to oppose gun safety bills, and only three were in favor. Hundreds of pro-Second Amendment advocates carried signs and spoke out against any restrictions on their legal right to possess a firearm. Three people signed up to speak in support of the gun safety bills.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy