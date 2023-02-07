How often do you shop at the mall? Malls around the United States are suffering. Has online shopping destroyed the mall scene? I'm not certain but I have a feeling that has something to do with malls in the U.S. closing. I also think that a mall needs to have something more than shopping. I want my mall to be a destination. Not just for shopping but for entertainment value. The Lansing Mall needs some traffic to survive.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO