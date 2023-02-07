ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarburg, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Greater Milwaukee Today

Rockwell project to break ground in spring

OCONOMOWOC — The developers for a proposed downtown condo known as the Rockwell project, came before the Oconomowoc Common Council for a progress update on Tuesday. In December 2022 the project was given the green light by the city and the Council and Mayor Bob Magnus thought an update was needed at this time.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha administrator Lahner is finalist for Janesville city manager

WAUKESHA — Kevin Lahner, Waukesha city administrator, is one of four finalists for city manager in Janesville. Lahner responded to The Freeman with the following comment on Wednesday: “Any potential career move is a major personal and family decision. I look forward to speaking with the City Council and community about the position in the near future,” Lahner said.
WAUKESHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs at Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living, 611 Veterans Avenue, in West Bend, WI is growing and looking to fill a pair of job openings. Residential Leasing Agent in West Bend, Hendricks Commercial Properties. Responsible for leasing apartments, support tasks for leasing including tours, follow up, information/ documentation...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

AMECO coming to Richfield

RICHFIELD — The Plan Commission recently cleared AMECO taking a vacant space on Beechwood Industrial Court. The commission met last week, and they approved the plan of operation for AMECO Company at 3051 Beechwood Industrial Court, Suite E. According to a memo to the Plan Commission, written by Village Administrator Jim Healy, the company sells merchandise and equipment to other companies.
RICHFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pickleball taking Washington County by storm

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Pickleball has become the fastest-growing sport in the United States over the last several years and has found equally growing interest in Washington County. There are already pickleball courts available throughout Washington County, but several municipalities, including Slinger, Jackson and Kewaskum, are either currently building or...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Closed-session discussion tonight about selling Samaritan

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Board of Supervisors will hold a closed session to discuss the sale of the Samaritan Health Center during their meeting at 6 p.m. tonight. The board will also vote on the modified Washington County Anti-Crime Plan and two general fund transfer resolutions related to the Samaritan Health Center.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Nancy C. Trombla

June 20, 1932 - Jan. 31, 2023. Nancy C. Trombla, 90, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023. She was born on June 20, 1932, in Sheboygan to the late Emil and Frieda Nelson. Nancy graduated from Central High School in 1950, and after working to save money for college, she obtained her bachelor’s from Central State College (UWSP). She later returned to UW-Stevens Point earning her master’s, while teaching and raising her children.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Coffee shop to open in old Brookfield train depot this spring

BROOKFIELD — Jackson-based Coffeeville Company is expected to open its second location this spring in Brookfield’s 155-year-old Junction Train Depot. “This depot has been a center for commerce and society in Brookfield throughout the years,” a newsletter from the city says. “The new Coffeeville location will pay tribute to the importance of this site by designing the space in a style reminiscent of the original train depot and the life of Brookfield in years past.”
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wayne R. Yench, 72

Wayne Yench, age 72, formerly of Grafton and Two Rivers, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Heartsung Assisted Living in Belleville. Wayne was born June 17, 1950, in Port Washington, son of Iris Sorweid Yench and the late Ralph Yench. Wayne is survived by his mother, Iris Boley of Middleton; sister Ann Hoffman of Cross Plains; his niece Tania Hoffman; nephew Jason Hoffman; and great-nephew Shawn Hoffman. He was preceded in death by his father.
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Stingers to add indoor golf simulators

WEST BEND — The local business Stingers Golf & Recreation is looking to expand this year, as the minigolf and driving range establishment will add onto its building to add golf simulators. The Plan Commission on Tuesday approved two items for Stingers, at 601 Paradise Drive. The first was...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Percy’s Fine Linens in Mequon celebrates 50 years

MEQUON - Laura Smith has overseen numerous accomplishments and endured several challenges in her ownership tenure at Percy’s Fine Linens. All of it adds up to an experience she wouldn’t trade for anything in the world. Percy’s Fine Linens celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and for Smith,...
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marian Meta Brandt

Nov. 28, 1942 - Feb. 4, 2023. Marian Meta Brandt (nee Koepsell) peacefully passed away on February 4, 2023. She was born on November 28, 1942, to her parents, Gotthold A. Koepsell and Verona A.M (nee Gloede) in the Town of Herman, Dodge County. Marian was baptized on December 6, 1942 by Pastor Herman Laabs, which led to her confirmation on April 28, 1957, by Pastor William Lauterbach at Immanuel Lutheran Church (River Church). Marian was united in marriage with Ronald H. Brandt for 54 years on July 20, 1968. Together, their marriage was blessed with 3 children, Cheryl, Dean, and Brian.
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha committee votes to send chicken ordinance to council

WAUKESHA — The Ordinance & License Committee voted unanimously on Monday to send a proposed chicken ordinance to the Common Council for a vote.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha backyard chicken ordinance ruffles feathers

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A backyard chicken ordinance in Waukesha has ruffled some feathers. The city wants to regulate owning backyard chickens. Waukesha has never had any rules in place before, and this has gotten a lot of attention from neighbors. On Monday night, Feb. 6, the Ordinance & License Committee...
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Town of Caledonia fire destroys garage, melts side of house

Town of Caledonia, Wis. (WMTV) - The Portage Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged a house in the Town of Caledonia Saturday. Shortly after 4:20 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to N6709 Hillside Road to respond to a garage fire. Firefighters were notified that the garage was fully engulfed in flames, and the nearby house’s siding was beginning to melt.
CALEDONIA, WI

