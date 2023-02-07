Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rockwell project to break ground in spring
OCONOMOWOC — The developers for a proposed downtown condo known as the Rockwell project, came before the Oconomowoc Common Council for a progress update on Tuesday. In December 2022 the project was given the green light by the city and the Council and Mayor Bob Magnus thought an update was needed at this time.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha administrator Lahner is finalist for Janesville city manager
WAUKESHA — Kevin Lahner, Waukesha city administrator, is one of four finalists for city manager in Janesville. Lahner responded to The Freeman with the following comment on Wednesday: “Any potential career move is a major personal and family decision. I look forward to speaking with the City Council and community about the position in the near future,” Lahner said.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington Co. Board backs off paving over wetlands in Town of Erin, WI
February 8, 2023 – Washington Co., Wi – The Washington County Board came out of a 37-minute closed session at the start of its meeting Wednesday night, February 8, 2023, and voted to not rezone a section of CTH K and CTH E. That area had been designated for consideration of a proposed Chapter 980 placement.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living, 611 Veterans Avenue, in West Bend, WI is growing and looking to fill a pair of job openings. Residential Leasing Agent in West Bend, Hendricks Commercial Properties. Responsible for leasing apartments, support tasks for leasing including tours, follow up, information/ documentation...
Greater Milwaukee Today
AMECO coming to Richfield
RICHFIELD — The Plan Commission recently cleared AMECO taking a vacant space on Beechwood Industrial Court. The commission met last week, and they approved the plan of operation for AMECO Company at 3051 Beechwood Industrial Court, Suite E. According to a memo to the Plan Commission, written by Village Administrator Jim Healy, the company sells merchandise and equipment to other companies.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pickleball taking Washington County by storm
WASHINGTON COUNTY — Pickleball has become the fastest-growing sport in the United States over the last several years and has found equally growing interest in Washington County. There are already pickleball courts available throughout Washington County, but several municipalities, including Slinger, Jackson and Kewaskum, are either currently building or...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Closed-session discussion tonight about selling Samaritan
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Board of Supervisors will hold a closed session to discuss the sale of the Samaritan Health Center during their meeting at 6 p.m. tonight. The board will also vote on the modified Washington County Anti-Crime Plan and two general fund transfer resolutions related to the Samaritan Health Center.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Nancy C. Trombla
June 20, 1932 - Jan. 31, 2023. Nancy C. Trombla, 90, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023. She was born on June 20, 1932, in Sheboygan to the late Emil and Frieda Nelson. Nancy graduated from Central High School in 1950, and after working to save money for college, she obtained her bachelor’s from Central State College (UWSP). She later returned to UW-Stevens Point earning her master’s, while teaching and raising her children.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Coffee shop to open in old Brookfield train depot this spring
BROOKFIELD — Jackson-based Coffeeville Company is expected to open its second location this spring in Brookfield’s 155-year-old Junction Train Depot. “This depot has been a center for commerce and society in Brookfield throughout the years,” a newsletter from the city says. “The new Coffeeville location will pay tribute to the importance of this site by designing the space in a style reminiscent of the original train depot and the life of Brookfield in years past.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
No injuries reported in Town of Oconomowoc house fire Monday afternoon
TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — The Western Lakes Fire District was dispatched Monday afternoon to a two story single family house fire on Mill Street in the Town of Oconomowoc, according to a press release by the Western Lakes Fire District. The initial call to report the fire was made...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Hidden treasure from 1916 saved from demolition at old West Bend Brewery
West Bend, WI – In 1916 the Summer Olympics were cancelled due to World War I, actor and comedian “Jackie” Gleason, from Honeymooners fame was born, and the Boston Red Sox won the 1916 World Series beating the Brooklyn Robins 4 games to 1. And in 1916...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wayne R. Yench, 72
Wayne Yench, age 72, formerly of Grafton and Two Rivers, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Heartsung Assisted Living in Belleville. Wayne was born June 17, 1950, in Port Washington, son of Iris Sorweid Yench and the late Ralph Yench. Wayne is survived by his mother, Iris Boley of Middleton; sister Ann Hoffman of Cross Plains; his niece Tania Hoffman; nephew Jason Hoffman; and great-nephew Shawn Hoffman. He was preceded in death by his father.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Stingers to add indoor golf simulators
WEST BEND — The local business Stingers Golf & Recreation is looking to expand this year, as the minigolf and driving range establishment will add onto its building to add golf simulators. The Plan Commission on Tuesday approved two items for Stingers, at 601 Paradise Drive. The first was...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Percy’s Fine Linens in Mequon celebrates 50 years
MEQUON - Laura Smith has overseen numerous accomplishments and endured several challenges in her ownership tenure at Percy’s Fine Linens. All of it adds up to an experience she wouldn’t trade for anything in the world. Percy’s Fine Linens celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and for Smith,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marian Meta Brandt
Nov. 28, 1942 - Feb. 4, 2023. Marian Meta Brandt (nee Koepsell) peacefully passed away on February 4, 2023. She was born on November 28, 1942, to her parents, Gotthold A. Koepsell and Verona A.M (nee Gloede) in the Town of Herman, Dodge County. Marian was baptized on December 6, 1942 by Pastor Herman Laabs, which led to her confirmation on April 28, 1957, by Pastor William Lauterbach at Immanuel Lutheran Church (River Church). Marian was united in marriage with Ronald H. Brandt for 54 years on July 20, 1968. Together, their marriage was blessed with 3 children, Cheryl, Dean, and Brian.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha committee votes to send chicken ordinance to council
WAUKESHA — The Ordinance & License Committee voted unanimously on Monday to send a proposed chicken ordinance to the Common Council for a vote. Responders are required to sign their names. Please provide a phone number for verification and the community where you live. Your phone number will not be published.
Man killed in Racine hoarder fire, debris up to waist: Fire dept.
A man died following a fire inside a home with hoarding-like conditions in Racine Wednesday morning, fire officials say.
Snow and rain lingering in Southeast Wisconsin
We'll continue our transition over to snow into the early evening. Total snow accumulations will range from an inch of slop in Milwaukee to over 6" in Dodge County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha backyard chicken ordinance ruffles feathers
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A backyard chicken ordinance in Waukesha has ruffled some feathers. The city wants to regulate owning backyard chickens. Waukesha has never had any rules in place before, and this has gotten a lot of attention from neighbors. On Monday night, Feb. 6, the Ordinance & License Committee...
nbc15.com
Town of Caledonia fire destroys garage, melts side of house
Town of Caledonia, Wis. (WMTV) - The Portage Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged a house in the Town of Caledonia Saturday. Shortly after 4:20 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to N6709 Hillside Road to respond to a garage fire. Firefighters were notified that the garage was fully engulfed in flames, and the nearby house’s siding was beginning to melt.
