Washington State

Citrus County Chronicle

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:24 p.m. EST

Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded. WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke during his campaign last year, has been hospitalized in Washington after feeling lightheaded while attending a Democratic retreat. His office says initial tests don't show evidence of a new stroke. The senator's communications director says in the statement that doctors are running more tests and that the senator remains at George Washington University Hospital for observation. Fetterman's defeat of celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz in November was critical to Democrats maintaining their Senate majority. Fetterman's campaign was derailed last May when he had what he later called a near-fatal stroke just days before the primary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
TENNESSEE STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes emotional appeal for EU membership

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that “a Ukraine that is winning” its war with Russia should be a member of the European Union, arguing the bloc wouldn't be complete without it. Zelenskyy made his appeal during an emotional day at EU headquarters in Brussels...
Citrus County Chronicle

Tennessee House speaker mulls rejecting US education money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One of Tennessee's most influential Republican lawmakers says the state should stop accepting the nearly $1.8 billion of federal K-12 education dollars that help provide support for low-income students, English learners and students with disabilities. House Speaker Cameron Sexton told The Associated Press that he...
TENNESSEE STATE

