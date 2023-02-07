Race to be Philly’s fiscal watchdog; House of Umoja doc inspires; Kensington Food Co-op reopens | Morning roundup

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Two public officials are claiming to be mayor in Upper Darby. It's a public dispute that started with the arrest of the elected mayor.At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Council President Brian Burke said, "make no mistake, I'm the interim mayor." It's a doubling down that has added another layer of controversy in the township, one that has led to multiple statements over the past 24 hours.In what have been a topsy-turvy few weeks in Upper Darby Township, now there is more controversy.The council president on Monday said he's the mayor while current Mayor Barbarann Keffer is...

UPPER DARBY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO