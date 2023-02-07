ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

New Zealand v England: Harry Brook hits five sixes in over in warm-up match

Tour match, Hamilton (day-night, day one of two) England 465: Brook 97, Lawrence 85, Root 77, Foakes 55. Harry Brook hit five sixes in an over as England warmed up for the first Test against New Zealand with typical aggression in Hamilton. Brook made 97 of the 465 all out...
SkySports

England in better place to win T20 World Cup after adopting new 'intimidating' approach, says Sarah Glenn

Sarah Glenn says England are in a better place to win their first World Cup title since 2017 thanks to an "intimidating" style of play under new head coach Jon Lewis. England recorded eight straight victories on their tour of West Indies in December - three in one-day internationals and five in T20 internationals - and thumped 246-7 during a 17-run win over South Africa in their first official T20 World Cup warm-up.
BBC

Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded

More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC

Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake

Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
Yardbarker

Manchester United had £100m bid rejected for England international last summer

Manchester United had a £100m bid rejected for England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice last summer. Rice has developed into one of the best central midfielders in the whole of Europe over the last few years. With West Ham struggling near the foot of the Premier League table, Rice surely has ambitions to be making the next step to a top-six club.
SkySports

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: England and India looking to end Australia's dominance

The T20 World Cup is back with England among the chasing pack hoping to end Australia's dominance. Since the first edition in 2009, England have reached three finals without any success, while Australia have won five of the seven tournaments, including the last two in 2018 and 2020. India, New...
The Independent

Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle

Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
BBC

Denise Jarvis: Concerns over woman missing for six months

The potential sighting of a woman who has been missing for six months is being investigated by police. Denise Jarvis, 44, was last seen near Southey Park in Kingswood, Bristol, on 3 August. Avon and Somerset Police are "extremely concerned" about her, and officers are investigating claims she was seen...
BBC

Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?

The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.
BBC

Aaron Finch: Australia T20 captain retires from international cricket

Former Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from international cricket. Opening batter Finch, 36, was Australia's T20 captain, having retired from one-day internationals in September. He represented Australia in five Tests, 146 one-day internationals and 103 T20s, leading them to their first T20 World Cup title in...
BBC

Tony Faulkner: Grand Slam-winning Wales and Pontypool prop dies aged 81

Tony Faulkner, a Wales Grand Slam winner in their 1970s golden era and a member of the famed Pontypool front row, has died aged 81. Widely known as 'Charlie' Faulkner, he won 19 Wales caps, each of them alongside Pooler front-row team-mates Graham Price and Bobby Windsor. Faulkner's Wales debut...

