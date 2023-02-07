Read full article on original website
BBC
New Zealand v England: Harry Brook hits five sixes in over in warm-up match
Tour match, Hamilton (day-night, day one of two) England 465: Brook 97, Lawrence 85, Root 77, Foakes 55. Harry Brook hit five sixes in an over as England warmed up for the first Test against New Zealand with typical aggression in Hamilton. Brook made 97 of the 465 all out...
SkySports
England in better place to win T20 World Cup after adopting new 'intimidating' approach, says Sarah Glenn
Sarah Glenn says England are in a better place to win their first World Cup title since 2017 thanks to an "intimidating" style of play under new head coach Jon Lewis. England recorded eight straight victories on their tour of West Indies in December - three in one-day internationals and five in T20 internationals - and thumped 246-7 during a 17-run win over South Africa in their first official T20 World Cup warm-up.
Brendon McCullum backs calculated revelry as England ease into Test preparations
Head coach keen to keep the good times rolling to keep format attractive
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC
Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
Yardbarker
Manchester United had £100m bid rejected for England international last summer
Manchester United had a £100m bid rejected for England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice last summer. Rice has developed into one of the best central midfielders in the whole of Europe over the last few years. With West Ham struggling near the foot of the Premier League table, Rice surely has ambitions to be making the next step to a top-six club.
SkySports
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: England and India looking to end Australia's dominance
The T20 World Cup is back with England among the chasing pack hoping to end Australia's dominance. Since the first edition in 2009, England have reached three finals without any success, while Australia have won five of the seven tournaments, including the last two in 2018 and 2020. India, New...
Ben Youngs omitted from England Six Nations squad for Italy encounter
Ben Youngs has been omitted from an England Six Nations squad for the first time since 2014 as Steve Borthwick prepares to reshuffle his team to face Italy on Sunday
England boss Sarina Wiegman: Too 'early' to rule injured Beth Mead out of Women's World Cup
England manager Sarina Wiegman said it is too "early" to assess whether Beth Mead will recover from her ACL injury in time for the World Cup.
Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle
Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
Wrexham players 'disrespectful,' claims Sheffield United's Sharp after FA Cup replay
Sheffield United's Billy Sharp accused Wrexham's players of being "disrespectful" after his goal ended the National League side's FA Cup hopes.
BBC
Denise Jarvis: Concerns over woman missing for six months
The potential sighting of a woman who has been missing for six months is being investigated by police. Denise Jarvis, 44, was last seen near Southey Park in Kingswood, Bristol, on 3 August. Avon and Somerset Police are "extremely concerned" about her, and officers are investigating claims she was seen...
BBC
Netball Super League 2023: Chelsea Pitman looks ahead to new season with London Pulse
Three years ago, England's Chelsea Pitman thought her netball career might be over. "It was taken out of my hands," the 34-year-old, who was dropped by Suncorp Super Netball side Adelaide Thunderbirds in 2020, told BBC Sport. But after returning to the sport with West Coast Fever in 2022 as...
BBC
Manchester City finances: What do Premier League charges mean?
The Premier League's decision to charge Manchester City with breaking its financial rules has shocked the domestic game. The Premier League champions have become a dominant force in English football in recent years, winning six league titles since they were taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.
NRL enforcer Nelson Asofa-Solomona won't rule out betraying New Zealand to play for the Wallabies
Nelson Asofa-Solomona has declared he would be 'silly not to consider all my options', leaving the door ajar for him to play for the Wallabies. The Kiwi made his NRL debut with the Storm in 2015.
England assistant coach Kevin Sinfield insists the door is not closed on axed Ben Youngs
Ben Youngs has been left out of England's matchday squad for the first time since 2014 as Steve Borthwick showed his ruthless streak.
BBC
Aaron Finch: Australia T20 captain retires from international cricket
Former Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from international cricket. Opening batter Finch, 36, was Australia's T20 captain, having retired from one-day internationals in September. He represented Australia in five Tests, 146 one-day internationals and 103 T20s, leading them to their first T20 World Cup title in...
Former Worcester boss Diamond slams plans by new owners Atlas to rebrand as Sixways Rugby
Former Worcester boss Steve Diamond and the club's ex-players led the vehement criticism of the Warriors' new owners after they announced controversial rebrand plans.
BBC
Tony Faulkner: Grand Slam-winning Wales and Pontypool prop dies aged 81
Tony Faulkner, a Wales Grand Slam winner in their 1970s golden era and a member of the famed Pontypool front row, has died aged 81. Widely known as 'Charlie' Faulkner, he won 19 Wales caps, each of them alongside Pooler front-row team-mates Graham Price and Bobby Windsor. Faulkner's Wales debut...
