ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Brick House brothers open new Richmond restaurant

By Richmond BizSense
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cm60o_0kf4eeXx00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Parking around the former Kitchen 64 diner was once again at a premium Monday morning, as the brothers behind Midlothian’s Brick House Diner held a soft opening of their newest location in the city ahead of an official opening. Brick House on the Boulevard, the fourth outpost of the locally based restaurant chain, opens to customers Tuesday at 3336 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., where it’s taking over for Kitchen 64, which shuttered last fall after a 15-year run. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richmondmagazine.com

Nice Shot: Happy Trails, Cowboy

Yearslong efforts to preserve a piece of Americana ultimately appeared to fall by the wayside as one of the few remaining neon cowboy hat signs that once beckoned hungry travelers to Arby’s was set to make way for a Wawa gas station. The restaurant itself, which opened at 5900 W. Broad St. in 1968, was razed in early January, along with several other nearby buildings. Images of the demolition on Richmond magazine’s Instagram spurred some readers to reminisce about the years they spent eating at Arby’s, working there or simply driving by.
RICHMOND, VA
Boomer Magazine

Torchy’s Tacos Comes to Richmond

The menu and branding of Torchy’s Tacos make total sense when you realize the young chain started in Austin, Texas. Tacos and irreverence are essential to the vibe of the Texas capital. No hint of Taco Bell here. Instead, look for creative quality ingredients, like the limited-time taco of...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

RRHA relaunching Richmond Development Corporation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is relaunching a tool aimed at advancing affordable housing in the region. RRHA says the the Richmond Development Corporation is a group of people working under the housing authority. Their mission is to help advance affordable housing, create more jobs and economic growth.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

64K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy