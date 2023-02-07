Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Yardbarker
Locked On: Should Steelers Have Done More to Keep Brian Flores?
The tenure of Brian Flores with the Pittsburgh Steelers turned out to be a short one, as the team’s senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach from the 2022 season has taken a job as the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator. Flores was also up for several head coaching positions,...
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson wins NFL Offensive Player of the Year
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year at the awards ceremony in Phoenix on Thursday. He beat out Tyreek Hill of the Dolphins, Jalen Hurts of the Eagles, and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs. In his third season with the Vikings, the former...
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dolphins hiring Butch Barry, formerly of Broncos and UM, to coach offensive line
The Dolphins are hiring Butch Barry as offensive line coach — a role that has been filled by five different coaches the past five years — a league source confirmed Wednesday. Barry was available after being let go by the Denver Broncos when they fired head coach Nathaniel...
Former Dolphins DC expected to become Texans DC under DeMeco Ryans
The NFL hiring cycle is still ongoing despite most head coaching jobs being filled around the league, as coordinator and positional coach roles are still open. On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke, who spent 2022 as the Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach, was hired by the Houston Texans to be their defensive coordinator.
Yardbarker
Insider Floats Mike Zimmer as Possible Broncos' DC Target
Now that Sean Payton has been introduced as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, the next step is filling out his assistant staff. Payton has been linked to New Orleans Saints assistant Ronald Curry as an offensive coordinator. Nothing has been announced yet, relative to Curry joining Payton in...
Kliff Kingsbury interviewing for Texans' OC job
Kliff Kingsbury, fired by the Arizona Cardinals after their 4-13 2022 season, could be back in the NFL this year. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Kingsbury was in Houston on Friday interviewing for the Houston Texans’ vacant offensive coordinator position. Former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans...
KDHL AM 920
Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0