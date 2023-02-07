ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Locked On: Should Steelers Have Done More to Keep Brian Flores?

The tenure of Brian Flores with the Pittsburgh Steelers turned out to be a short one, as the team’s senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach from the 2022 season has taken a job as the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator. Flores was also up for several head coaching positions,...
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Dolphins DC expected to become Texans DC under DeMeco Ryans

The NFL hiring cycle is still ongoing despite most head coaching jobs being filled around the league, as coordinator and positional coach roles are still open. On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke, who spent 2022 as the Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach, was hired by the Houston Texans to be their defensive coordinator.
Insider Floats Mike Zimmer as Possible Broncos' DC Target

Now that Sean Payton has been introduced as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, the next step is filling out his assistant staff. Payton has been linked to New Orleans Saints assistant Ronald Curry as an offensive coordinator. Nothing has been announced yet, relative to Curry joining Payton in...
Kliff Kingsbury interviewing for Texans' OC job

Kliff Kingsbury, fired by the Arizona Cardinals after their 4-13 2022 season, could be back in the NFL this year. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Kingsbury was in Houston on Friday interviewing for the Houston Texans’ vacant offensive coordinator position. Former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans...
